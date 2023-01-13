Read full article on original website
Is He made in Abyss? The Golden City of the Scorching Sun Got a Sequel Project?
The Made in Abyss anime series is officially beginning to get a sequel, but it is still unclear when the project will be released. The series was presented in a special event on Jan. 15 in a series on the idea of a sequel to Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun is greenlighted and is about to begin to develop in the near future. It wasn’t confirmed whether the project would be a sequel to the anime series or a new exploration of the property using a compilation film or a original story.
Mike Judges Beavis & Butt-Head Season 1 DVD Release Announced
The recently released memoir Mike Judges Beavis andamp; Butt-Head is finally coming to the DVD. The Paramount+ 2022 revival of the series followed the misadventures of the iconic dumb duo will go to the stores on March 14th, a few days after the original release of the 30th anniversary. In addition to the 12 episodes in the recent series, the three-disc collection includes Paramount+s original movie Beavis & Butt-Head Do the Universe.
The season three has been announced by the magazine and announced it will be the new season
Since the final part 2, the long-awaited announcement of Season 3 of the anime Made in the Abyss took place pretty soon. Besides, the public got a little bit of a teaser. Unfortunately, there are no such details. It is possible that the title will be released in a few years.
The movie Hogwarts is on the right track of the Wizarding World
Avalanche and Warner Bros released the official upcoming Hogwarts film trailer in anticipation of the game’s opening in February. The trailer titled the Invitation offers an amazing view of Hogwarts and its magical surroundings with a 4K resolution and features iconic characters and locations from the Wizarding World. Watch...
After using the first edition of the first edition, Ludwig pays 16.00 dollars
As prices for Pokemon trading cards continue to increase, YouTuber Ludwig has decided to take the action. Early edition Pokemon trading cards sell for a fortune nowadays, and the problem is that everybody knows that, even potential scammers. Even though there have been some successes, like leaving the NFL pro...
Despite the controversy, the music star sparks Metal Gear Solid snarelly show speculation
If you’ve been hiding under a cardboard over the past few weeks or years, you might not know that a remake of a metal gear or a metal Gear solid 3: Snake Eater is in the works. We did not confirm either of them, but recent leaks suggest that Konami is sitting on a metal Gear-sized announcement that’ll just wait to be deployed.
Is the original Trailer of the Hogwarts Legacy Cinematic?
Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalanche have announced they have released an open-world action RPG Hogwarts Legacy. Here is a preview of the movie with Warner Bros. The video catches the eye of the Hogwarts Legacy, giving fans a spectacular view of the castle grounds and beyond, and also giving the players an invitation to become a part of the magic and to live with the aim of attending the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
The game, Pokemon Go and Ultra Street Fighter 6 are better than game Inbox: It’s the Last Of Us
The Last of Us seems to have a game of it too (Credits: HBO MAX/PLANET PHOTOS). The Wednesday letters page wishes that Nintendo Switch could play 3DS games, as one reader gives the Elden Ring tips for improvised players. The worst episode I have ever seen is how horrifying it...
There’s one major difference between The Last of Us TV show and the Videogame Joel and that weirdness lies in the video game, and that kind of thing is hilarious
The Last of Us is one of the critically acclaimed video games of all time. The Last Of Us could turn out to be one of the most critically acclaimed television series of all time. No matter where Joel Miller happens, the video game Joel and the TV show Joel have a big difference, and their hilariousness is a huge draw.
Only two healers are truly relevant in high Mythic+ keys to start WoW Dragonflight
The first competitive season of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has been long enough for us to make definitive claims on the games meta, and in the Mythic+ dungeons, two classes have strong points at the position of the healer. A month ago, the first season of The Monk+ is coming...
Hogwarts Legacy movie trailer boasts two-and-a-half characters
Hogwarts Legacy has plenty of momentum going forward in its release next month. To really hype it up, a new movie trailer is available. Check it out below. Starting from Owlery, the trailer follows an owl, as they travel through Hogwarts, the Forbidden Forest, a camp of Dark Wizards, a dragon and even a snowstorm. It’s received by a player and marks the commencement of their journey to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Of course, they aren’t ordinary students the protagonist can access ancient magic and possesses a secret that could change the Wizarding world.
Did Panda Global leave Smash altogether? How do they survive in the general world?
Despite the collapse of Pandas efforts in Smash Bros, the news was really in high demand last year. Were still seeing that scandal unfold, with old tournament organizers back up and running, and the community remains dented by Pandas attempts at a takeover. We still don’t know if the Panda...
2023 is the best of all: why were we expecting to Street Fighter 6?
The game – like the Tombola 6 – still escaped, but everything about it seems phenomenal (pic: Capcom). Between the games & the open beta tests, Street Fighter 6 is already slated to run as best fighting game 2023. Even if we had to play the game ourselves...
Last of Us is HBO’s second-biggest debut since House of the Dragon
Last of Us TV show is getting started in an impressive fashion, it was HBO’s second biggest debut since 2010, with only House of the Dragon watching it receives higher viewing figures. The late ending of the new movie was full of excitement, the fans responded with good reviews.
Fortnite Weekly Challenges Probably Delish
The Weekly Challenges, which should be live today, January 17, have been delayed. In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 the best way to get XP is to complete the weekly challenge. The Weekly Challenges have different dates and time. The new Weekly Challenges that should’ve replaced the old ones today...
Recent Pokemon news: Full Art, Illustrator Rare TCG cards return as Pokémon trainers blast Niantic over the terrible new addition
Pokemon TCG fans will delight in knowing that the beloved Full Art and Illustrator Rare cards are rarer and have different effects. Upon leaving with pictures of full art Oinkolone ex and Illustrator Rare Wiglett and Sandile, the newest images are in full flight again. In other news, Pokemon Go...
Pokemon GO – Everywhere in 1023 The Go
The fun night party on a Lunar New Year’s 2023 Pokemon GO brings a lot of new content to the game, along with a refreshing look at the wild Pokemon, which players can encounter. Buneary. Bunnelby. Combee. Darumaka. Fennekin. Flareon. Magikarp. Magmar. Numel. Ponyta. Slugma. As well as the...
Here are the first patch notes for League Patch 12
League of Legends is in full swing, and the Riot Games developers are making sweeping changes to the League meta with a huge buff, nerfs and change as the years best and worst champions begin to become known across Summoners Rift. In Leagues fortnightly updates is Patch 13.2, which is...
What Is Ubisoft doing?
The question “What hell did Ubisoft have” is quite large. Have you released something underwhelming, such as Rainbow Six Extraction or Hyper Scape, for the first time? Was its latest open-world title another soulless cash-grab like Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which required months of post-launch fixes to prevent it from crashing?
