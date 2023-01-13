Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel WebsiteL. CaneFlorida State
More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schoolsUSA DiarioMiami, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Hyundai Air & Sea Show Returns to Miami Beach on Memorial Day WeekendJudith MastersMiami Beach, FL
NHL Job Ad Causes National Outrage, DeSantis Gets InvolvedToni KorazaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
calleochonews.com
The hottest new restaurants in Miami and where to find them
From retro bars to Mediterranean menus, the new restaurants in Miami have something for every palette. There were a lot of eagerly awaited restaurant debuts around the end of 2022, including Gordon Ramsay's newest Miami endeavor and the return of fan favorites in new locations. This year, the dining destinations continue to grow, and we're covering the best of the best new restaurants in Miami.
tourcounsel.com
The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
wild941.com
Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches
A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt coming to Fort Lauderdale and more stories from the Sunshine State
Hello readers! We're back this week and highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors. We’ve got stories on Florida's Monkey Island, the mini golf experience coming to Fort Lauderdale later this month, where to find the best tacos in Florida and more.
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get Colder
It’s no secret that the weather has been mighty chilly in Florida these past few days, but temps still aren’t approaching all-time lows – at least not yet. On Saturday morning, Miami dipped to 48 degrees. Fort Lauderdale sunk to 46. Was either of those record cold temps for the Sunshine State?
tamaractalk.com
TropiBowls Bring Healthy Food to Tamarac
From country clubs and fine dining to avocado toast and acai bowls: the co-owner of TropiBowls, Natasha Teague, found her calling when she opened the healthy food joint during the pandemic. The company’s new 1000 sq. feet location on 8154 North University Drive in Tamarac opened earlier this week, and...
calleochonews.com
COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami
Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
flkeysnews.com
How cold will Florida get as the temperatures plunge this week? What the forecast says
Cold as Christmas in the middle of January. That’s the forecast for Miami Sunday morning when the low is expected to be 45 degrees — same as it was on Christmas morning, said Larry Kelly, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “So we’ll see how it goes as...
Miami, the city with "most inflation" in the United States
Nationwide inflation in the United States eased at the end of last year, but the South Florida city of Miami, home to millions of Cuban émigrés, remains the worst and is at the top of the list of large cities with the highest inflation.
Florida man claims $1 million prize from Publix ticket
A Miami man claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery Friday.
floridainsider.com
Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets
Florida Real Estate – Area of Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock — Kristi Blokhin. In response to the fatal collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring emergency reserve funds for condominiums statewide in May of last year.
Florida man tries robbing Publix with stapler, police say
A Florida man who was out on bond for allegedly abusing a baby was arrested again last week after he tried to rob a Publix, Miami-Dade police said.
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Places that are open or closed in South Florida for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023
Martin Luther King Day also called MLK Day, King Day, and Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Day is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday of January. Here’s what will be open and closed in Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties on Monday, January 16, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
AOL Corp
Can You Afford a House In Florida? Here’s Why Moving South May Be Out of Reach
Florida is one of the most expensive states for housing, and Miami is the least affordable city in the country, according to a report. High demand, short supply, increased migration trends since the pandemic and exploding mortgage rates, make for a pricey combination. According to Zillow, a typical Florida home...
BurgerFi Boca Raton Sued Over Bathroom Incident
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A BurgerFi customer claims that he was critically injured during an incident in the bathroom at the restaurant’s location on SW 18th Street in Boca Raton. According to the complaint obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Gerard Turner was using the bathroom […]
WSVN-TV
USPS truck overturns in SW Miami-Dade neighborhood; no injuries
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Postal Service truck overturned in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Miami-Dade Police and USPS Police units responded to the scene of the accident in the area of Southwest 162nd Avenue and 80th Street, at around 4 p.m., Saturday. It remains unclear how the incident...
Click10.com
Man killed in shooting outside Miami-Dade supermarket
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a supermarket. A man was shot at the Giant Market Place in northeast Miami-Dade County at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. Police found him outside the store located along northeast 150th Street and Sixth Avenue. The victim was taken...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Comments / 0