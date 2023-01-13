ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
calleochonews.com

The hottest new restaurants in Miami and where to find them

From retro bars to Mediterranean menus, the new restaurants in Miami have something for every palette. There were a lot of eagerly awaited restaurant debuts around the end of 2022, including Gordon Ramsay's newest Miami endeavor and the return of fan favorites in new locations. This year, the dining destinations continue to grow, and we're covering the best of the best new restaurants in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
tourcounsel.com

The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida

The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
MIAMI, FL
wild941.com

Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches

A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

TropiBowls Bring Healthy Food to Tamarac

From country clubs and fine dining to avocado toast and acai bowls: the co-owner of TropiBowls, Natasha Teague, found her calling when she opened the healthy food joint during the pandemic. The company’s new 1000 sq. feet location on 8154 North University Drive in Tamarac opened earlier this week, and...
TAMARAC, FL
calleochonews.com

COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami

Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
MIAMI, FL
floridainsider.com

Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets

Florida Real Estate – Area of Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock — Kristi Blokhin. In response to the fatal collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring emergency reserve funds for condominiums statewide in May of last year.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida

Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BurgerFi Boca Raton Sued Over Bathroom Incident

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A BurgerFi customer claims that he was critically injured during an incident in the bathroom at the restaurant’s location on SW 18th Street in Boca Raton. According to the complaint obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Gerard Turner was using the bathroom […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

USPS truck overturns in SW Miami-Dade neighborhood; no injuries

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Postal Service truck overturned in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Miami-Dade Police and USPS Police units responded to the scene of the accident in the area of Southwest 162nd Avenue and 80th Street, at around 4 p.m., Saturday. It remains unclear how the incident...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man killed in shooting outside Miami-Dade supermarket

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a supermarket. A man was shot at the Giant Market Place in northeast Miami-Dade County at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. Police found him outside the store located along northeast 150th Street and Sixth Avenue. The victim was taken...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE

