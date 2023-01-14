ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Risco, MO

semoball.com

Bernie bounces back with road rout of Oran

ORAN – After watching his team get manhandled by Dexter on its home court last Friday, Bernie High School boy’s basketball coach Jason Long showed no angst whatsoever. Anytime that you get on a losing streak,” Long said of the four-game skid his team was immersed in, “it’s going to be really easy to say that you should do this or should do that or whatever.
BERNIE, MO
semoball.com

Lady Mules roll past Naylor for third win in four games

NAYLOR — The Poplar Bluff Lady Mules built up a 21-point halftime lead and made it stand up as they rolled past the Naylor Lady Eagles 47-16 Monday night. The win is the second in a row for Poplar Bluff (5-9), which has won three of its last four games.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Russell puts on 'miraculous performace,' as SEMO MBB grabs impressive OVC W

With two key players absent from the lineup due to illness and injury, something that the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program refers to as “just another day,” the Redhawks did what they have always done this year in their game at Ohio Valley Conference power, Morehead State, which is playing really hard and score the ball with proficiency.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KTLO

Blytheville becomes new No. 1 in ASM boys’ poll; Marshall, Bergman remain in rankings

Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 14. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

New bypass to honor MLK

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, Jan. 16, the MLK Committee and the City of Blytheville will host a Unity Walk in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. The walk will take place on the Highway 18 bypass from Division Street to Main Street at 12 p.m. According to...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
KFVS12

City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16. After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo. This will be the first time a...
CAIRO, IL
WBBJ

The Hearth restaurant reopens in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — One local city welcomes back a favorite option for dining in town. The Hearth has officially reopened under new ownership at 613 North Lindell Street in Martin. According to a social media post, customers can expect a lot of changes, including new renovations. The post also...
MARTIN, TN
Kait 8

Another car theft attempted in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man they said was trying to steal cars at Cavanaugh Hyundai. According to a police report it happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 12. An officer said a witness on the scene told them that the suspect, Joseph Lawrence, was still...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Levee closed in Randolph County

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The levee at Baltz Lake in Randolph County is currently closed until further notice. A social media post from the City of Pocahontas, Mayor’s Office announced the closing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and stated that it was closed for repairs.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
kbsi23.com

Mysterious vessel along the Mississippi River

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A mysterious sailboat has been dormant on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River near Cape Girardeau for weeks. Located just across the Missouri Dry Doc, the white sailboat with blue stripes is anchored in shallow water. The boat is currently missing key components...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Kait 8

2 found dead in home heavily damaged by fire

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – Two people died during an early morning house fire in Kennett. According to Fire Chief Lance Davis, crews responded to the fire on Masterson Street at 4:14 a.m. Upon arrival, they could see heavy smoke and flames on the front side of the building. Davis...
KENNETT, MO

