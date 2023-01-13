ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Ice Cream Flavor Brimming with Your Favorite Toppings

My gratitude list is growing by the day and includes tequila-infused chocolate bars, two Mexican Pizza creations hitting Taco Bell, and now, an all-new ice cream brimming with salted caramel and chocolate chip cookie dough. Our good pals, Ben & Jerry, are launching a pint created in partnership with award-winning director, filmmaker, and TV producer Ava DuVernay.
The Kitchn

M&M’s and Twix Cookie Dough-Flavored Ice Creams Are Hitting Shelves Soon

One thing to know about us here at Kitchn is that we love ice cream. From unique flavors inspired by Thanksgiving dinner to no-churn blueberry cheesecake ice cream, we’re open to trying it all. Next up on our to-try lists, however, are a few nostalgic spins on the ice cold treat and we have none other than Mars to thank for that.
princesspinkygirl.com

Strawberry Kiss Cookies

Strawberry Kiss Cookies are made with only 5 ingredients and take 10 minutes to prepare the cutest Valentine’s Day cookies with a pretty pink sparkle. What’s better than a sugar cookie base that’s baked from a bag mix and topped with a melted chocolate kiss in the middle?
Thrillist

Wendy's Will Offer $1 Chicken Sandwiches Every Day in January

It's a new year, but you will find Wendy's up to the same old things. The fast food chain is out there running discounts throughout the month that can put you in free fries and Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers. Though, at the moment, the star of the show might be a low-cost chicken sandwich.
Thrillist

This New McDonald's Deal Gets You a Burger, Nuggets, Drink, & Fries for $4

You don’t see many deals popping up at restaurants on Christmas Day. More often, restaurants that are still open probably feel like they’ve got the market cornered since restaurants are closed for the holiday. Many McDonald’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day, and those are...
Mashed

Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier

People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
POPSUGAR

TikTok's Infamous Pink Sauce Is Now Available at Walmart

The mystery condiment invented by TikTok creator Chef Pii (@chef.pii), once sent ripples of intrigue, disgust, and digestive problems across the internet. But despite the initial mixed reactions, Pink Sauce is now officially being sold in Walmart. In August 2022, the Los Angeles Times reported that an established food company...
Allrecipes.com

The Best Costco Deals Under $15 Right Now

Deal: $9.69 (-$3.30 until 1/22) If you're cutting back on sweets, these tasty chocolate-coconut treats will give you your chocolate fix with only 3 grams of sugar (and just 3 ingredients!). The bite-sized portions taste just like your favorite childhood candy but satisfy your craving without bringing on the sugar rush.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideHook

A Delicious New Girl Scout Cookie Is Making Its Debut This Year

February is a time for indulging in delicious sweets, and we’re not talking about buying your beloved chocolate on Valentine’s Day. While Girl Scout cookie season officially started this week, beginning on February 27, the organization will start selling boxes of their iconic cookies online. That’s an important date this year, because in addition to the 12 flavors that were available in 2022, the new cookie launching in 2023 will only be available via the internet.
The Daily South

Check Out PEEPS New Spring 2023 Lineup

The nights may still be long and the weather a little frightful, but spring is on the horizon. While we’re still waiting for the daffodils and bluebells to pop up, we know spring is coming because the newPEEPS are here—and they’re amazing. In addition to classic yellow...
James Patrick

Simple Cheesecake Recipe

A simple and delicious cheesecake recipe without the pitfallsPhoto bycourtesy of alattefood.com. If you need a simple cheesecake recipe to wow your friends and family, then here it is. Avoid water baths, cracks, and all the pitfalls of cheesecake baking while getting the deep, rich flavor everyone loves.
Tina Howell

Chicken enchiladas: Simple dinner ideas

Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
Ridley's Wreckage

Shortcut Chicken and Dumplings

Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy