Big second half leads Kentucky past Georgia
LEXINGTON - The Kentucky Wildcats overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to pick up its second straight win as it defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 85-71 at Rupp Arena Tuesday night. Kentucky improved to 12-6 overall on the year and 3-3 in conference play with the victory. "I told Mike [White] prior...
wymt.com
Kentucky outbattles Georgia 85-71 thanks to career night from Oscar Tshiebwe
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After an impressive win against the AP-ranked Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, the Kentucky Men’s Basketball team returned home to Rupp Arena Tuesday night to try to turn it into a winning streak, with the Georgia Bulldogs standing in their way. Another hard fought game, with...
Rick Barnes updates the status of Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key
STARKVILLE, MISS — No. 9 Tennessee was able to knock off Mississippi State 70-59 inside of Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday night to rebound from its first loss of conference play over the weekend. The Vols, who trailed by as many as nine points in the first half, outscored the...
Confident Georgia seeks rare win vs. Kentucky
Georgia will look to defeat Kentucky for just the second time in the past 17 meetings on Tuesday in Lexington,
Everything John Calipari Said After Kentucky's 85-71 Win Over Georgia
Below is everything that Kentucky head coach John Calipari said after the Wildcats' 85-71 win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena: JOHN CALIPARI: Terrific second half. First half, they were beating us on the bounce and we had to tighten up the defense. My error was, I ...
Tennessee falls in AP Poll after loss to Kentucky
Tennessee basketball dropped four spots to No. 9 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. The Vols beat Vanderbilt 77-68 last Tuesday night, but fell to Kentucky 63-56 on Saturday afternoon to lose its first conference game of the season. The Vols are one of...
James: Vols guards 'selfish' in loss to Kentucky
Fifth-ranked Tennessee outscored Kentucky by 13 points in the 25 minutes Uros Plavsic spent on the floor Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena, but the Wildcats outscored the Vols by 20 points in the 15 minutes Plavsic spent on the bench. The math tracks. Kentucky held off a late Tennessee charge...
voiceofmotown.com
Kentucky Head Coach Calls Out Oscar Tshiebwe
Morgantown, West Virginia – When Oscar Tshiebwe left the West Virginia Mountaineers and transferred to play for the Kentucky Wildcats, Bob Huggins was clearly unhappy and expressed his frustrations openly. “We lost an alleged McDonald’s All-American because he didn’t like the fact that we were making him do things...
theScore
5-star forward Bailey commits to Rutgers' 2024 class over Kentucky
Airious Bailey, a five-star forward in the 2024 recruiting class, committed to Rutgers, turning down interest from Kentucky, sources told theScore insider Jordan Schultz. The high school junior later confirmed his decision to Travis Branham of 247Sports. "It's home, it feels like home," Bailey said. "I got family there, it...
In-state target Demeco Kennedy spends time with new Louisville staff
Lexington, Ky. Frederick Douglass high school standout Demeco Kennedy is one of the state's top players in the Class of 2024. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Kennedy earned a scholarship offer from the previous staff at the University of Louisville after an excellent camp showing last June. On Saturday, Kennedy was back at Louisville visiting with the new coaching staff.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana score Top 15 classes with football transfers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Finding a college football poll that features Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana in the Top 15 of any category is a challenging task — I don't care if you're talking about the tailgating experience, traffic flow or wins and losses. I found a category that...
wymt.com
Despite an impressive win last week Kentucky receives no votes in latest AP Top 25
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Houston, Kansas, Purdue, and Alabama remain untouched as one through four in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. Clemson, Baylor, Rutgers, and FAU join the top 25 at 19, 21, 23, and 24. Wisconsin, Missouri, San Diego State, and Duke dropped from the rankings.
wdrb.com
Kentucky college cheer teams win big at UCA competition in Orlando
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Kentucky college cheer teams took home trophies this weekend at the Universal Cheerleading Association College Nationals. Morehead State University's Cheer Team had a clean sweep. The Eagles received first place in D1 All Girl, Small Coed and Coed. This is Morehead's Large Co-ed program 29th...
'Your call cannot be completed' | Solar Titan phone number no longer works
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Carie Roncin calls Solar Titan USA nearly every single day. She said the system she and her husband purchased in August 2022 isn't working. "Technically, we can see that it's making and producing power, but the power is not going anywhere," she said. "We have been calling them pretty much every day, sometimes two or three times a day, just to try and get anybody."
radionwtn.com
Murray State Basketball Player Arrested
A Murray State basketball player was arrested Sunday and charged with six offenses. The charges were for a DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without registration, having no registration receipt and driving with one headlight. Kenny White Jr., age 21, of Madisonville, was arrested after a traffic...
Bull elk poaching prompts reward in southeastern Kentucky
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said they found a bull elk carcass on Friday near Middle Ridge Trail in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky
In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 1/15: State Senator Reggie Thomas; Commonwealth attorney Kimberly Baird.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky state Senator Reggie Thomas and Commonwealth attorney Kimberly Baird. Republicans have supermajority control of the State Senate and the House, allowing them to largely set the agenda in Frankfort and override the...
fox56news.com
Brick Alley' fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort
Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. Brick Alley’ fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds.
1 Kentucky City Among America's Most Underrated Travel Destinations
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the 14 most underrated US travel destinations to visit now.
