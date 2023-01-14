ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Big second half leads Kentucky past Georgia

LEXINGTON - The Kentucky Wildcats overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to pick up its second straight win as it defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 85-71 at Rupp Arena Tuesday night. Kentucky improved to 12-6 overall on the year and 3-3 in conference play with the victory. "I told Mike [White] prior...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Tennessee falls in AP Poll after loss to Kentucky

Tennessee basketball dropped four spots to No. 9 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. The Vols beat Vanderbilt 77-68 last Tuesday night, but fell to Kentucky 63-56 on Saturday afternoon to lose its first conference game of the season. The Vols are one of...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

James: Vols guards 'selfish' in loss to Kentucky

Fifth-ranked Tennessee outscored Kentucky by 13 points in the 25 minutes Uros Plavsic spent on the floor Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena, but the Wildcats outscored the Vols by 20 points in the 15 minutes Plavsic spent on the bench. The math tracks. Kentucky held off a late Tennessee charge...
KNOXVILLE, TN
voiceofmotown.com

Kentucky Head Coach Calls Out Oscar Tshiebwe

Morgantown, West Virginia – When Oscar Tshiebwe left the West Virginia Mountaineers and transferred to play for the Kentucky Wildcats, Bob Huggins was clearly unhappy and expressed his frustrations openly. “We lost an alleged McDonald’s All-American because he didn’t like the fact that we were making him do things...
LEXINGTON, KY
theScore

5-star forward Bailey commits to Rutgers' 2024 class over Kentucky

Airious Bailey, a five-star forward in the 2024 recruiting class, committed to Rutgers, turning down interest from Kentucky, sources told theScore insider Jordan Schultz. The high school junior later confirmed his decision to Travis Branham of 247Sports. "It's home, it feels like home," Bailey said. "I got family there, it...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

In-state target Demeco Kennedy spends time with new Louisville staff

Lexington, Ky. Frederick Douglass high school standout Demeco Kennedy is one of the state's top players in the Class of 2024. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Kennedy earned a scholarship offer from the previous staff at the University of Louisville after an excellent camp showing last June. On Saturday, Kennedy was back at Louisville visiting with the new coaching staff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky college cheer teams win big at UCA competition in Orlando

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Kentucky college cheer teams took home trophies this weekend at the Universal Cheerleading Association College Nationals. Morehead State University's Cheer Team had a clean sweep. The Eagles received first place in D1 All Girl, Small Coed and Coed. This is Morehead's Large Co-ed program 29th...
MOREHEAD, KY
WBIR

'Your call cannot be completed' | Solar Titan phone number no longer works

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Carie Roncin calls Solar Titan USA nearly every single day. She said the system she and her husband purchased in August 2022 isn't working. "Technically, we can see that it's making and producing power, but the power is not going anywhere," she said. "We have been calling them pretty much every day, sometimes two or three times a day, just to try and get anybody."
KNOXVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Murray State Basketball Player Arrested

A Murray State basketball player was arrested Sunday and charged with six offenses. The charges were for a DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without registration, having no registration receipt and driving with one headlight. Kenny White Jr., age 21, of Madisonville, was arrested after a traffic...
MURRAY, KY
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky

In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Brick Alley' fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. Brick Alley’ fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds.
FRANKFORT, KY
