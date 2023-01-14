ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Three COVID-19 testing sites to close

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VcDMe_0kEnJTSC00

– The COVID-19 community testing sites in Paso Robles Grover Beach, and San Luis Obispo will close at the end of the day on Jan. 20 along with many others across California following the loss of state funding. These no-cost community testing sites have been funded by the California Department of Public Health, with operational support provided by local agencies. Local officials want to share other testing and treatment options available to those in our community.

“Testing remains an important part of preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “While it is disappointing that our community sites are closing, I encourage residents to use rapid home tests or visit one of the other testing providers in our community. For those who have relied on these sites and need support lining up another option, I encourage you to contact our team—we are here to help you through this transition.”

Free rapid home tests are available from the U.S. government. Health insurance plans (including employer plans, Medi-Cal, and plans through Covered California) are required to cover or reimburse the cost of eight rapid tests per month for each person on your plan. Many healthcare providers in SLO County now also offer COVID-19 testing. SLO County residents who need support accessing rapid tests or PCR testing may contact the Public Health Department online or at (805) 781-5500.

For those who test positive with a home test and do not have health insurance or can’t reach their regular healthcare provider within 24 hours, free COVID-19 telehealth appointments are available online or by phone, with treatment prescribed at no cost if indicated. Health officials strongly encourage residents to take advantage of this convenient free resource. Treatment is important to lessen the impacts of infections for not only the infected person but also for their contacts.

Community testing sites have conducted more than 250,000 tests in SLO County since opening in early 2020, with some sites conducting more than 750 tests per day during surges. As home testing has become more widely available, usage has decreased to an average of about 30 tests per day. “I am grateful to the California Department of Public Health for providing this service for more than two years, and especially grateful to the testing staff who have put themselves on the front lines to help our community stay safe through COVID-19 surges,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Your work has been heroic, and you have our community’s sincere thanks.”

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19. Public health phone support is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Two more bodies found in SLO County hotel room

Arroyo Grande police found two bodies in a room at the Aloha Inn on Jan. 7, police said. There are now two cases of multiple bodies found in a hotel room in SLO County on a Saturday in January. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 7, officers arrived at the...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoastnews.com

Another mudslide damages Highway 1, in Big Sur

A massive mudslide covered Highway 1 near Mud Creek in Big Sur in mud and debris during last weekends storms. Earlier this month, authorities closed Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mudslide south of Ragged Point. As the result of several additional mudslides, the closure area now extends from the elephant seal viewing area in northern San Luis Obispo County to Morning Glory in Monterey County.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Mid-State Fair announces 2023 theme

– The California Mid-State Fair has chosen a new theme for 2023, featuring the tagline “Shake, Rattle & Roll!” The annual theme will be featured throughout the 2023 California Mid-State Fair, appearing in exhibits, demonstrations, printed materials, and billboards, as well as being used on the fair’s website.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 24. – Jan. 9

Marjorie Maxine McCulley, age 97, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. David Thomas Rousseve, age 71, of Long Beach, California passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Pilar Maria Oltra, age...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Los Osos residents need to prepare to evacuate

Los Osos residents living in the area of Monday’s mudslide need to prepare to evacuate because of possible flooding over the weekend. San Luis Obispo County issued an evacuation warning on Saturday for Los Osos residents in portions of Vista de Oro Estates. The evacuation warning includes Los Osos residents living on Montana Way, Vista Court, Los Arboles Way, Los Padres Court, El Dorado Street and the southeast side of Marianela Lane.
LOS OSOS, CA
calcoastnews.com

Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches

A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

Storm Surge Tears Through Atascadero

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy