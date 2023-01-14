Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Vikings' O'Connell still evaluating defense, Donatell status
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kevin O’Connell enjoyed a strong debut as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, with a record-setting wide receiver, a productive offense and a division title. “The feeling that we were all in this together pulling in the same direction and with a goal that is of the highest proportions, it’s special for me,” O’Connell said. “My ability to thrive in my role, I feel even better about that today than I did on day one.” His second season will bring a new set of challenges, starting with a resurrection of the defense. O’Connell said Wednesday he has not yet finalized the coaching staff for 2023, with the fate of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell in question.
NFL world reacts to Steelers coaching decision
Mike Tomlin made a big coaching decision Wednesday. The Steelers head coach is retaining Matt Canada as the team’s offensive coordinator, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Steelers have no plans to replace offensive coordinator Matt Canada and he is expected to return in 2023, per sources https://t.co/aF3nnZsgLk — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Steelers coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
