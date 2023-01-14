ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

There's 1 Betting Favorite For No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick

There's one clear favorite when it comes to the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone. Per the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook, former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is -125 to be the first name called come April 27. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is ...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list

Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What Bears GM Ryan Poles Said About Phone Calls for No. 1 Pick

The phone doesn't seem to be ringing off the hook for Bears GM Ryan Poles yet, at least with teams looking to offer trade packages for the No. 1 pick in the draft it hasn't. For another reason it did. "Right now, everyone's on the same schedule," Poles said of...
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium

New Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday since accepting the job. And the new president made it clear what the team’s top priority was – a new stadium. The prospect of a new stadium for the Bears has been floated around. The city of Chicago is expected Read more... The post Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

New mock draft from The Athletic has the Bears trading #1 pick

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has released a mock draft that shows the Bears trading down in the 2023 draft. Many fans were happy when the #1 overall pick fell into the arms of the Chicago Bears. While the season was full of anguish, there was finally a stroke of luck when the Texans lost out on the #1 pick in the final week.
CHICAGO, IL
Action News Jax

Time has come for Tom Brady: No shame in QB riding off into the sunset after loss to Cowboys

The 2007 season, one that saw the New England Patriots rewrite the offensive record book and post the NFL's only 16-0 regular-season record, is remembered as one of Tom Brady's finest. The additions of Randy Moss, Wes Welker and Donte' Stallworth led to some "Madden"-worthy performances, particularly over the first 10 games, when the Patriots averaged 41.1 points per game (and allowed just 15.7).
TAMPA, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Duke Blue Devils Kyle Filipowski’s Girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison

Kyle “Flip” Filipowski is one of the key players of the Duke Blue Devils basketball team. That’s why his personal life is not free from social media attention. College basketball fans are curious about Kyle Filipowski’s girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison. The stunning lady has had a few appearances on his Instagram, and they are too cute for words. Their relationship is lowkey and intrigues the young athlete’s followers. So we delve into her background in this Caitlin Hutchison wiki.
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

NBC Reportedly Decides On Big Ten Football Sideline Reporter

NBC will begin airing Big Ten football games on Saturday nights next season as part of a new media rights deal completed last year. The network is assembling its broadcast team in preparation for the primetime package. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Kathryn Tappen will be the ...

