Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrantsPhilosophy BloggerFlorida State
What Is Mayor Lightfoot Doing Sending Immigrants To Low-Cost Neighborhoods? Does Immigration Come First?Chibuzo NwachukuChicago, IL
The Chicago entertainer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Cash payments are no longer accepted at Portillo's Drive-ThruLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
NFL Mock Draft: Texans and Bears Make a Deal; Both Win on Day 1
With the Chicago Bears holding the top pick in April's NFL Draft, the Houston Texans may need to pay a fee to secure the future of their franchise.
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18
The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
There's 1 Betting Favorite For No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick
There's one clear favorite when it comes to the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone. Per the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook, former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is -125 to be the first name called come April 27. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is ...
CBS Sports
Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Bears GM Ryan Poles Said About Phone Calls for No. 1 Pick
The phone doesn't seem to be ringing off the hook for Bears GM Ryan Poles yet, at least with teams looking to offer trade packages for the No. 1 pick in the draft it hasn't. For another reason it did. "Right now, everyone's on the same schedule," Poles said of...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Dan Orlovsky's Announcement
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky spent much of the NFL season criticizing one of the current playoff quarterbacks: Daniel Jones. However, Jones has surpassed all expectations ever since. On Sunday afternoon, the Giants upset the Vikings to advance to the divisional round. Jones finished with 301 ...
Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium
New Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday since accepting the job. And the new president made it clear what the team’s top priority was – a new stadium. The prospect of a new stadium for the Bears has been floated around. The city of Chicago is expected Read more... The post Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cubs Get a Rare Player in Mancini Following Signing
The Chicago Cubs get a solid bat and an even better leader following the singing of Trey Mancini.
2023 NFL draft: Bears' second-round pick from Ravens is finalized
It’s shaping up to be an exciting offseason for the Bears, who have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, a projected $118 million in salary cap space and their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields. The NFL draft is shaping up to be an important one, as...
Yardbarker
New mock draft from The Athletic has the Bears trading #1 pick
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has released a mock draft that shows the Bears trading down in the 2023 draft. Many fans were happy when the #1 overall pick fell into the arms of the Chicago Bears. While the season was full of anguish, there was finally a stroke of luck when the Texans lost out on the #1 pick in the final week.
Action News Jax
Time has come for Tom Brady: No shame in QB riding off into the sunset after loss to Cowboys
The 2007 season, one that saw the New England Patriots rewrite the offensive record book and post the NFL's only 16-0 regular-season record, is remembered as one of Tom Brady's finest. The additions of Randy Moss, Wes Welker and Donte' Stallworth led to some "Madden"-worthy performances, particularly over the first 10 games, when the Patriots averaged 41.1 points per game (and allowed just 15.7).
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Duke Blue Devils Kyle Filipowski’s Girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison
Kyle “Flip” Filipowski is one of the key players of the Duke Blue Devils basketball team. That’s why his personal life is not free from social media attention. College basketball fans are curious about Kyle Filipowski’s girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison. The stunning lady has had a few appearances on his Instagram, and they are too cute for words. Their relationship is lowkey and intrigues the young athlete’s followers. So we delve into her background in this Caitlin Hutchison wiki.
Colin Cowherd Believes Star Wide Receiver Could Demand Trade
The Minnesota Vikings 13-4 season came crashing down on Sunday after being upset by Brian Daboll's New York Giants in the Wild Card round. The Vikings defense struggled to contain Daniel Jones and New York was able to limit star receiver Justin Jefferson to just 47 yards. On Monday, FOX Sports ...
Stars, studs and duds from Packers' 2022 season
The Green Bay Packers fell well short of expectations in 2022, finishing 8-9 with no playoff appearance after winning 13 games each of the first three seasons under Matt LaFleur. A big reason for the decline: a few of the team’s most important or valuable players didn’t perform up to...
NBC Reportedly Decides On Big Ten Football Sideline Reporter
NBC will begin airing Big Ten football games on Saturday nights next season as part of a new media rights deal completed last year. The network is assembling its broadcast team in preparation for the primetime package. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Kathryn Tappen will be the ...
Minnesota bringing momentum into clash with Illinois
Minnesota coach Ben Johnson lauded his team’s resolve Thursday after the Golden Gophers rallied at Ohio State to earn their
