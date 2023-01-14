ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

2025 F EJ Walker Looking Forward to Second Visit to WVU

2025 forward EJ Walker is looking forward to his second visit to West Virginia this weekend. Walker confirmed with WV Sports Now that he’s still scheduled to visit WVU. Walker’s first visit was in September during the Towson football game. WVU head coach Bob Huggins was honored during the game for his Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement.
MORGANTOWN, WV
2025 OL Recruit Parker Harden Says WVU Feels He’s ‘More Developed Than Most at His Age’

Even though he still has two more years left of high school, West Virginia knows they have to start building a relationship with offensive lineman recruit Parker Harden now. This is why WVU has already extended an offer to the Pickerington Central High School product from Ohio. WVSN instantly reached out to the 2025 class prospect to find out more about his talks with WVU offensive line coach Matt Moore and his current mindset about his future.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 18

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. A class of 2024 Cincinnati, Ohio product gets an offer from WVU. Update (11:30 AM) – WVU is pursuing another PSU player, this time a CB. Update (11:20 AM) – A West...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Tennessee State DL Transfer Davoan Hawkins Signs with West Virginia

West Virginia has officially added another transfer player, and this one helps to bolster the depth of the defensive line. The WVU football program and head coach Neal Brown announced Tennessee State defensive lineman transfer Davoan Hawkins has signed a grant-in-aid, completing his transfer to the school. A 6’2″, 286-pound,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
West Virginia Hires Cincinnati’s DerMarr Johnson as New Assistant

West Virginia basketball announced the hiring of their new assistant DerMarr Johnson on Monday afternoon. Johnson has served as Cincinnati’s director of player development since May 2021. “I’m excited for this opportunity to work with my coach, and I’m looking forward to getting to know and working with the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Bock: DerMarr Johnson Hiring Gives WVU Basketball New Look

It’s no surprise that Bob Huggins stayed in the family with his hiring of new WVU basketball assistant DerMarr Johnson. Johnson was announced as the new assistant on Monday afternoon to replace long-time assistant Larry Harrison. Johnson played under Huggins at Cincinnati from 1999-00, being one of Huggins’ one-and-done players. Johnson, a Washington D.C. native, was drafted No. 6 in the 2000 NBA draft, playing seven seasons in the league.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Previews No. 14 TCU

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Monday afternoon to preview the matchup with No. 14 TCU. Huggins credited TCU head coach Jamie Dixon in saying that it’s his most talented team during his time in Fort Worth. The Basketball Hall of Fame coach also mentioned a phone call with former player and current Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.
FORT WORTH, TX
PSU Transfer LB Jamari Buddin Receives Offer from West Virginia

West Virginia continues to look at Penn State players, sending an offer to a transferring linebacker. Jamari Buddin received an offer from the Mountaineers on Sunday a few days after announcing he will be moving on from the Nittany Lions. After being redshirted his true freshman season in 2021, Buddin has three years left of eligibility. He played in nine games for Penn State in 2022, recording eight total tackles and 1.5 sacks.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Twitter Reaction: WVU’s Announcement of Chad Scott as OC Sparks Mixed Reviews

As is often the case among West Virginia fans, the reaction to learning Chad Scott has been promoted to offensive coordinator came with emotions. Some fans voiced liking the move and feelings that it will be a positive for incumbent players to not have to learn a new coach, especially the running backs, who will be a big part of the offense and had success under Scott in 2022. Others took giving the job to Scott as a sign WVU can’t bring in more accomplished coaches while head coach Neal Brown lingers in a state of evaluating over the next year. Arguments about Brown’s “lame duck” status were brought as why coaches decided to leave the program as well.
MORGANTOWN, WV
West Virginia Football Promotes Chad Scott to Offensive Coordinator

West Virginia football has hired a familiar face as its new offensive coordinator. While speaking in front of players on the team, head coach Neal Brown announced the promotion of Chad Scott. Scott will still also remain run game coordinator in addition to assuming the OC position. “Chad knows what...
MORGANTOWN, WV

