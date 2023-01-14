Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
wvsportsnow.com
2025 F EJ Walker Looking Forward to Second Visit to WVU
2025 forward EJ Walker is looking forward to his second visit to West Virginia this weekend. Walker confirmed with WV Sports Now that he’s still scheduled to visit WVU. Walker’s first visit was in September during the Towson football game. WVU head coach Bob Huggins was honored during the game for his Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement.
wvsportsnow.com
2025 OL Recruit Parker Harden Says WVU Feels He’s ‘More Developed Than Most at His Age’
Even though he still has two more years left of high school, West Virginia knows they have to start building a relationship with offensive lineman recruit Parker Harden now. This is why WVU has already extended an offer to the Pickerington Central High School product from Ohio. WVSN instantly reached out to the 2025 class prospect to find out more about his talks with WVU offensive line coach Matt Moore and his current mindset about his future.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 18
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. A class of 2024 Cincinnati, Ohio product gets an offer from WVU. Update (11:30 AM) – WVU is pursuing another PSU player, this time a CB. Update (11:20 AM) – A West...
wvsportsnow.com
Once the Mountaineers Came Calling, Aden Nelson Couldn’t Resist
Once West Virginia came calling, Aden Nelson couldn’t resist. And it’s not just about getting to play at the Power 5 level that’s causing him to fall in love with WVU either. WVSN talked to the Kentucky native about his recent visit to Morgantown, the path that...
wvsportsnow.com
Tennessee State DL Transfer Davoan Hawkins Signs with West Virginia
West Virginia has officially added another transfer player, and this one helps to bolster the depth of the defensive line. The WVU football program and head coach Neal Brown announced Tennessee State defensive lineman transfer Davoan Hawkins has signed a grant-in-aid, completing his transfer to the school. A 6’2″, 286-pound,...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Hires Cincinnati’s DerMarr Johnson as New Assistant
West Virginia basketball announced the hiring of their new assistant DerMarr Johnson on Monday afternoon. Johnson has served as Cincinnati’s director of player development since May 2021. “I’m excited for this opportunity to work with my coach, and I’m looking forward to getting to know and working with the...
wvsportsnow.com
Bock: DerMarr Johnson Hiring Gives WVU Basketball New Look
It’s no surprise that Bob Huggins stayed in the family with his hiring of new WVU basketball assistant DerMarr Johnson. Johnson was announced as the new assistant on Monday afternoon to replace long-time assistant Larry Harrison. Johnson played under Huggins at Cincinnati from 1999-00, being one of Huggins’ one-and-done players. Johnson, a Washington D.C. native, was drafted No. 6 in the 2000 NBA draft, playing seven seasons in the league.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Misses 56 Free Throws in Previous Five Games, Most in D-I During Stretch
KANSAS STATE / 18 / -6 OKLAHOMA STATE / 11 / -7 West Virginia has had a loss margin of -33 while missing 56 free throws. Mountaineers just make around half of their misses, they’re looking at two or three wins in the Big 12. You can play the hypotheticals but the fact is WVU is 0-5 in conference play.
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: Promoting Chad Scott to OC Actually Makes Sense for West Virginia Football
Promoting Chad Scott to offensive coordinator actually makes sense. It really does. I say that well aware that the reaction to the news, like everything when it comes to WVU athletics, is split. Scott, who has been with the West Virginia football program for four years, including time spent as...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Previews No. 14 TCU
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Monday afternoon to preview the matchup with No. 14 TCU. Huggins credited TCU head coach Jamie Dixon in saying that it’s his most talented team during his time in Fort Worth. The Basketball Hall of Fame coach also mentioned a phone call with former player and current Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Honored by State of West Virginia for Hall of Fame Enshrinement
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was honored in Charleston, W.Va. on Tuesday for his Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement. Huggins was officially enshrined back in September. Huggins was able to get a picture with Governor of West Virginia Jim Justice and Babydog. Huggins became the third WVU alumni to...
wvsportsnow.com
Farrell Files: Inside Information on Chad Scott as OC, WVU’s Recent Portal Work
There’s a lot of recent news for West Virginia football so I’ll continue my 2023 class recap next time as I unpack the latest in this edition of the Farrell Files West Virginia. So the good news and bad news regarding the internal promotion of Chad Scott to...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU WBB HC Dawn Plitzuweit, Players on Upset Win Over Baylor
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit picked up her first staple win over a ranked opponent at WVU when the Mountaineers defeated number 18 Baylor 74-65 on Sunday. Coach Plitzuweit and players spoke to the media after the big win.
wvsportsnow.com
PSU Transfer LB Jamari Buddin Receives Offer from West Virginia
West Virginia continues to look at Penn State players, sending an offer to a transferring linebacker. Jamari Buddin received an offer from the Mountaineers on Sunday a few days after announcing he will be moving on from the Nittany Lions. After being redshirted his true freshman season in 2021, Buddin has three years left of eligibility. He played in nine games for Penn State in 2022, recording eight total tackles and 1.5 sacks.
wvsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction: WVU’s Announcement of Chad Scott as OC Sparks Mixed Reviews
As is often the case among West Virginia fans, the reaction to learning Chad Scott has been promoted to offensive coordinator came with emotions. Some fans voiced liking the move and feelings that it will be a positive for incumbent players to not have to learn a new coach, especially the running backs, who will be a big part of the offense and had success under Scott in 2022. Others took giving the job to Scott as a sign WVU can’t bring in more accomplished coaches while head coach Neal Brown lingers in a state of evaluating over the next year. Arguments about Brown’s “lame duck” status were brought as why coaches decided to leave the program as well.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Promotes Chad Scott to Offensive Coordinator
West Virginia football has hired a familiar face as its new offensive coordinator. While speaking in front of players on the team, head coach Neal Brown announced the promotion of Chad Scott. Scott will still also remain run game coordinator in addition to assuming the OC position. “Chad knows what...
