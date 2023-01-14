Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uncovering the Transformations: Tracing the Journey of Loretto Health and RehabilitationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Related
localsyr.com
Remarkable Women for 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thank you for sending in your nominations for the remarkable woman in your life. Thank you for your nominations for our Remarkable Women contest! We’re currently going through those to select four finalists as we approach International Women’s Month in March. NewsChannel 9...
localsyr.com
‘Anastasia’ stars Norwich-native & Ithaca College alumnus
(WSYR-TV) — The national tour of “Anastasia” is now playing at the Landmark Theatre, and if are one to go check it out, you’ll find Norwich-native and Ithaca College alumnus Kaitlyn Jackson. Kaitlyn, who is part of the ensemble, is no stranger to the big stage....
localsyr.com
Syracuse District grieves loss of sixth grader, remembers Brexialee for her smile
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Syracuse community showed up in support of a grieving family Tuesday night during a vigil to honor and remember the life of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. She was gunned down Monday night on her way home from the corner store, carrying a gallon of milk for her family.
localsyr.com
Your Stories: Red Lobster on Erie Blvd closed
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!. If you frequented the Red Lobster on Erie Boulevard E near Thompson Road, you’ll need to find a new spot to get your seafood fix. The company confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that this location closed on January 9th. Several...
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: Why is Cayuga County auctioning off an old merry-go-round?
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!. Confusion over a carousel in Auburn that is on the auction block is the subject of our latest YS Q&A. A viewer named William Costie, wanted to know why Cayuga County is auctioning off an old merry-go-round. William was concerned it...
localsyr.com
‘We Care Wednesdays’ coming to the ballpark
(WSYR-TV) — Baseball is America’s national pastime, but the Syracuse Mets are hoping fans will have time for philanthropy as well. Jason Smorol, the Syracuse Mets General Manager, joined the show Tuesday to discuss the organizations new initiative, “We Care Wednesdays.”. Every Wednesday during the season, four...
localsyr.com
Oswego woman moves into her own apartment after living at nursing facility for 17 years
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not uncommon for seniors living in a nursing home or assisted living facility to think that’s where their last chapter will be, but an Oswego woman is proving that statement wrong. 61-year-old Brenda Supple has been cared for at Oswego Health’s The...
localsyr.com
NOAA looking to preserve history in East Lake Ontario
LAKE ONTARIO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Across the eastern boundary of Lake Ontario that spans 1,724 miles, there have been 43 known shipwrecks and one known aircraft that have been submerged within the last 200 years, according to the NOAA. And of the known wrecks, there are 20 potential shipwrecks...
localsyr.com
Heartburn treatment options at St. Joe’s Health
(WSYR-TV) — If heartburn is a problem for you, you’re not alone. Studies show that 15 million people suffer heartburn every day. Just over five years ago, St. Joseph’s Hospital opened the first dedicated treatment center for heartburn and related conditions in the greater Syracuse area. Gastroenterologist...
Comments / 0