ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

Remarkable Women for 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thank you for sending in your nominations for the remarkable woman in your life. Thank you for your nominations for our Remarkable Women contest! We’re currently going through those to select four finalists as we approach International Women’s Month in March. NewsChannel 9...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

‘Anastasia’ stars Norwich-native & Ithaca College alumnus

(WSYR-TV) — The national tour of “Anastasia” is now playing at the Landmark Theatre, and if are one to go check it out, you’ll find Norwich-native and Ithaca College alumnus Kaitlyn Jackson. Kaitlyn, who is part of the ensemble, is no stranger to the big stage....
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Your Stories: Red Lobster on Erie Blvd closed

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!. If you frequented the Red Lobster on Erie Boulevard E near Thompson Road, you’ll need to find a new spot to get your seafood fix. The company confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that this location closed on January 9th. Several...
LIVERPOOL, NY
localsyr.com

‘We Care Wednesdays’ coming to the ballpark

(WSYR-TV) — Baseball is America’s national pastime, but the Syracuse Mets are hoping fans will have time for philanthropy as well. Jason Smorol, the Syracuse Mets General Manager, joined the show Tuesday to discuss the organizations new initiative, “We Care Wednesdays.”. Every Wednesday during the season, four...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

NOAA looking to preserve history in East Lake Ontario

LAKE ONTARIO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Across the eastern boundary of Lake Ontario that spans 1,724 miles, there have been 43 known shipwrecks and one known aircraft that have been submerged within the last 200 years, according to the NOAA. And of the known wrecks, there are 20 potential shipwrecks...
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Heartburn treatment options at St. Joe’s Health

(WSYR-TV) — If heartburn is a problem for you, you’re not alone. Studies show that 15 million people suffer heartburn every day. Just over five years ago, St. Joseph’s Hospital opened the first dedicated treatment center for heartburn and related conditions in the greater Syracuse area. Gastroenterologist...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy