boreal.org
Crash during Nisswa snowmobile race leaves man seriously hurt
A participant in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race crashed on the race course and was hospitalized with serious injuries. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred in the area of Jacobs Road, which is in rural Lake Shore, MN, just before 2 p.m. Sunday. To read...
St. Paul woman, 82, killed in head-on crash with semi
An 82-year-old St. Paul woman was killed in a head-on collision with a semi in Pine County Friday afternoon. A Minnesota State Patrol crash report identifies the victim as Rosemary Ann Lundquist. The crash happened on Hwy. 23 near Cross Park Road in Brook Park Township just before 12:30 p.m.,...
northernnewsnow.com
Driver dies in crash with semi-truck in Pine County
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman died early Saturday morning after colliding with a demi-truck on Highway 23 near Hinckley. The crash happened at around12:25 a.m. on January 14, in Mission Creek Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Authorities said the woman, 82-year-old Rosemary Lundquist of Saint...
kduz.com
Three Injured in Wright Co Crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County Monday night. The State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 55 west of Maple Lake when a mini-van lost control, spun around, and collided with an oncoming car. The Patrol says the driver of the van, 34-year-old Kristina...
Head-On Crash With Semi Claims Life of Minnesota Woman
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News)- A head-on crash involving a semi-truck claimed the life of an elderly St. Paul woman near Hinckley over the weekend. The State Patrol says 82-year-old Rosemary Lundquist was operating a Toyota Camry that was traveling west on Hwy. 23 in east-central Minnesota’s Pine County when her vehicle left the westbound lane and entered the eastbound lane of the two-lane highway. The Camry then collided head-on with an eastbound semi-truck shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
WDIO-TV
Man participating in snowmobile race seriously hurt in Cass County
Cass County said they responded to a serious snowmobile crash Sunday. They received a report of the crash in the area of Jacobs Road, rural Lake Shore MN. Deputies and responders arrived on scene and learned that a snowmobile operator, a male, age 26 of Mayville WI, was a participant in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race Event, and had crashed on the race course.
Snowmobile competitor seriously injured, airlifted from race course
A competitor in a snowmobile race near Nisswa was seriously injured Sunday in a crash on the course. The 26-year-old man from Mayville, Wisconsin was competing in the Cor PowerSports' Snowmobile Race Series' Nisswa 100 in the small town of Lake Shore. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the...
kfgo.com
Four suspects identified in shooting in central Minnesota
MILACA, Minn. – Charges are expected against four people in a weekend standoff in Mille Lacs County. Sheriff Kevin Burton said the incident started Saturday night when a deputy went to serve civil papers. Burton says a few minutes later, the deputy looked into a window and saw a man pointing a gun at him with a laser sight. The man who pointed the gun eventually came out of the house and surrendered.
Garage Destroyed in A Fire in Douglas County
MILTONA (WJON News) -- A garage and everything inside it were destroyed in a fire. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they got a call at about 1:30 p.m. Monday about the fire near Miltona. The owner, Brandon Hogrefe, called in the fire. By the time fire crews arrived the...
Monticello man seriously wounded in shooting; teen arrested
A Monticello man is in a serious but stable condition Tuesday morning after being shot multiple times, the Wright County Sheriff's Office has said. The victim, 44-year-old Jade Nickels, was found lying near the entrance of a compost facility on the 1700 block of River Street W. at about 8:31 p.m. Monday.
One Person Arrested in Connection to Shooting in Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Wright County authorities are investigating a shooting in Monticello Monday. Authorities were called to the Montisippi Park/compost site at 1707 River Street West just after 8:30 p.m. Deputies arrived to find a man on the roadway near the entrance of the compost site who had been...
lptv.org
Body Found During Search for Missing Aitkin Woman
Aitkin County law enforcement discovered a body believed to be that of a missing Aitkin woman on Friday, January 13 south of Aitkin. The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office state they possibly found the body of missing 55-year-old Anne Wyatt near Big Pine Lake in Hazelton Township while searching the area. The body was discovered in a wooded area.
Stearns County to Consider County Road 136 Speed Study Request
ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- Stearns County commissioners will be asked to approve a resolution requesting a speed study on County Road 136 between Highway 15 and 48th Avenue in St. Augusta. It's a little over a mile of County Road 136 just to the east of Highway 15. The...
willmarradio.com
Belgrade man hurt in crash north of Belgrade Friday morning
(Belgrade, MN) -- A minivan-semi crash Friday morning (Fri) north of Belgrade sent a man to the hospital. The State Patrol says at 10:41 a.m., the Pontiac Montana mini-van driven by 59-year-old David Stadther of Belgrade was northbound on Highway 71 when a semi driven by a woman from eastern Ontario turned into the lane at the intersection with County Road 32. Stadther had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Paynesville Hospital.
lptv.org
Two Fish Houses Catch Fire on Nisswa Area Lake
No injuries were reported after two fish houses on a Nisswa area lake caught fire yesterday. A fire at one fish house on Roy Lake quickly spread to a second nearby fish house. Fire officials say the used a RANGER side-by-side with tracks that were equipped with a small pump and tank to battle the fire. They were then able to auger a hole into the lake and draft more water.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota man free after 25-year wrongful imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) -- A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state's Attorney General's office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project.
krwc1360.com
Funeral Mass Today (Thursday) for Scott Hollencamp, Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Crash Victim
A funeral Mass is scheduled for today (Thursday) in Maple Lake for a young man from that community who was the victim of a recent auto-pedestrian crash. 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp died in the early evening hours of January 3rd during the final hours of a heavy snowstorm that had made driving extremely difficult. His car had run off a snow-covered Highway 24 south of Clearwater and into the ditch. Scott had successfully gotten out of his vehicle, but was then struck by a southbound pickup truck. Authorities say he died at the scene.
lptv.org
As Residents Are Left Without Mail, Crow Wing County Searches for Answers
After multiple reports were made to the Crow Wing County Board from residents saying they haven’t received their mail, elected officials went straight to the source to look for answers and figure out what was holding things up at the Brainerd post office. “I’ve talked to people that are...
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
voiceofalexandria.com
Three people escape home fire in Crow Wing County
(Crow Wing County, MN)--Authorities say a woman and two children were able to escape a home fire over the weekend in Crow Wing County. The fire reportedly took place on Saturday morning in the 21000 block of Wood Lane Road in Irondale Township. A caller reported a house fire, and said he was out of the home, but an adult female and two children, both boys aged 14 and 15, were still inside.
MIX 94.9
