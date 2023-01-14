ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

No. 4 Alabama wins 7th straight on emotional night at Vanderbilt

The emotion was unmistakable Tuesday night in Nashville. There were a few tears wiped on warmups in the pregame shootaround on a heavy night for the No. 4 Alabama basketball team. The 78-66 win over Vanderbilt came just three days after former teammate Darius Miles was charged with capital murder in what’s been a mentally taxing stretch.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Clash of former OVC standout big men looms when No. 16 Auburn basketball faces LSU

The Pete Maravich Assembly Center will host a reunion of sorts Wednesday night for a pair of OVC standouts who have made themselves at home in the SEC. When No. 16 Auburn (14-3, 4-1 SEC) takes on LSU (12-5, 1-4) at 6 p.m. (ESPN2) in Baton Rouge, La., the spotlight will be on Johni Broome and K.J. Williams — two of the SEC’s top big men this season and familiar foes from their days at Morehead State and Murray State, respectively.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Rewinding No. 4 Alabama’s 78-66 win over Vanderbilt

No. 4 Alabama is in Nashville on Tuesday night for a 7:30 p.m. CT game at Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide (15-2) is riding a six-game winning streak but will be playing with emotions high after now-former teammate Darius Miles was charged with murder after a Sunday shooting. We are live...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Nate Oats: A few Alabama players broke down after win, bottling up grief

Outside the locker room, it was business as usual Tuesday night in Nashville. The No. 4 Crimson Tide basketball team had just won its seventh-straight game, 78-66 over Vanderbilt, and the visiting fans were ready to celebrate. An acapella Rammer Jammer serenaded the team after the final buzzer and hometown favorite Brandon Miller’s 30-point night received a curtain call.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

LSU's early enrollees transition from high school to SEC

LSU signed 25 high school players during the Early Signing Period in December that has the Tigers sitting with the No. 5 class on the 247Sports Team Recruiting Rankings. Brian Kelly and his staff welcomed 13 of those signees to campus over the weekend as early enrollees, providing immediate help to his roster that will take the field for spring practice.
BATON ROUGE, LA
klax-tv.com

Large crowd shows up for statue unveiling

Former LSU Tigers women’s basketball player Seimone Augustus was honored by a statue that was unveiled outside the program’s arena, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, on Sunday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Augustus went to the women’s Final Four three times with the Tigers. She was then the No....
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

How to watch: Alabama coach Nate Oats to meet with press Monday

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. A live stream of the press conference will be available to watch on AL.com’s Alabama Crimson Tide YouTube channel. The school announced Oats’ news conference will take place at 12:30 p.m. CT in advance of the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football has a new name in defensive coordinator conversation

Alabama football has a new name in defensive coordinator conversation https://tdalabamamag.com/2023/01/17/alabama-football-new-name-defensive-coordinator-conversation/">. Nick Saban is looking for a new defensive coordinator to help the University of Alabama football program return to dominant performances. Pete Golding, 37, left the Crimson Tide to take a coaching position at the University of Mississippi under...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest

The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die

There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy