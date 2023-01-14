Read full article on original website
No. 4 Alabama wins 7th straight on emotional night at Vanderbilt
The emotion was unmistakable Tuesday night in Nashville. There were a few tears wiped on warmups in the pregame shootaround on a heavy night for the No. 4 Alabama basketball team. The 78-66 win over Vanderbilt came just three days after former teammate Darius Miles was charged with capital murder in what’s been a mentally taxing stretch.
Clash of former OVC standout big men looms when No. 16 Auburn basketball faces LSU
The Pete Maravich Assembly Center will host a reunion of sorts Wednesday night for a pair of OVC standouts who have made themselves at home in the SEC. When No. 16 Auburn (14-3, 4-1 SEC) takes on LSU (12-5, 1-4) at 6 p.m. (ESPN2) in Baton Rouge, La., the spotlight will be on Johni Broome and K.J. Williams — two of the SEC’s top big men this season and familiar foes from their days at Morehead State and Murray State, respectively.
Rewinding No. 4 Alabama’s 78-66 win over Vanderbilt
No. 4 Alabama is in Nashville on Tuesday night for a 7:30 p.m. CT game at Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide (15-2) is riding a six-game winning streak but will be playing with emotions high after now-former teammate Darius Miles was charged with murder after a Sunday shooting. We are live...
Nate Oats: A few Alabama players broke down after win, bottling up grief
Outside the locker room, it was business as usual Tuesday night in Nashville. The No. 4 Crimson Tide basketball team had just won its seventh-straight game, 78-66 over Vanderbilt, and the visiting fans were ready to celebrate. An acapella Rammer Jammer serenaded the team after the final buzzer and hometown favorite Brandon Miller’s 30-point night received a curtain call.
Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard staying in SEC West, commits to Ole Miss
Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard is staying in the SEC West to continue his college football career. Howard committed on Wednesday to Ole Miss, less than a week after leaving the Tigers following his true freshman season. The former four-star recruit played in two games in 2022, including mop-up duty in the season-ending Citrus Bowl.
Nate Oats, Greg Byrne and Alabama basketball hit Buc-ee’s after fog forces Tide to bus home
Weather wreaked havoc on the Alabama basketball team’s travel schedule Tuesday night after the Crimson Tide’s 78-66 win over Vanderbilt. So, Nate Oats and Greg Byrne and the boys did what any well-traveled team would do. They called an audible and followed the scent of the chopped brisket barbecue sandwiches.
LSU Ranked No. 3 in Latest AP Poll
Tigers ranked No. 3 for the first time since 2006, Angel Reese elevating program to new heights.
Lane Kiffin Is Reportedly Landing Major Quarterback Transfer
Lane Kiffin is reportedly on the verge of landing a huge quarterback transfer for the Rebels. According to OutKick.com's Glenn Guilbeau, former five-star and LSU QB Walker Howard could soon transfer to Ole Miss per sources close to both programs. Howard visited Oxford on Friday and is said to have ...
LSU's early enrollees transition from high school to SEC
LSU signed 25 high school players during the Early Signing Period in December that has the Tigers sitting with the No. 5 class on the 247Sports Team Recruiting Rankings. Brian Kelly and his staff welcomed 13 of those signees to campus over the weekend as early enrollees, providing immediate help to his roster that will take the field for spring practice.
Nate Oats talked to Ray Lewis about Darius Miles arrest: ‘He went through a similar situation’
Speaking publicly for the second time since Sunday’s arrest of Darius Miles for capital murder, Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats revealed Tuesday he spoke to former NFL linebacker Ray Lewis in the wake of the incident. “His daughter went to Alabama a year-and-a-half ago,” Oats said during...
Large crowd shows up for statue unveiling
Former LSU Tigers women’s basketball player Seimone Augustus was honored by a statue that was unveiled outside the program’s arena, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, on Sunday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Augustus went to the women’s Final Four three times with the Tigers. She was then the No....
How to watch: Alabama coach Nate Oats to meet with press Monday
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. A live stream of the press conference will be available to watch on AL.com’s Alabama Crimson Tide YouTube channel. The school announced Oats’ news conference will take place at 12:30 p.m. CT in advance of the...
Darius Miles, former Alabama basketball player, charged with killing Jamea Jonae Harris: What we know today
Darius Miles, a 21-year-old former University of Alabama basketball player, was charged with capital murder in a deadly Sunday morning shooting on the Strip in Tuscaloosa. Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old Birmingham woman and mother to a 5-year-old boy, was killed in the shooting. Also charged with capital murder in...
What Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats said Monday about Darius Miles arrest
The pregame Nate Oats news conference will receive a little more attention Monday before the No. 4 Crimson Tide heads to Vanderbilt. The Sunday arrest of now-former Alabama basketball Darius Miles on murder charges will certainly be a big portion of the conversation. The Tide is set to face Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. CT Tuesday in Nashville.
Alabama football has a new name in defensive coordinator conversation
Alabama football has a new name in defensive coordinator conversation https://tdalabamamag.com/2023/01/17/alabama-football-new-name-defensive-coordinator-conversation/">. Nick Saban is looking for a new defensive coordinator to help the University of Alabama football program return to dominant performances. Pete Golding, 37, left the Crimson Tide to take a coaching position at the University of Mississippi under...
Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest
The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder
Crimson Tide junior forward one of two men charged after a fatal shooting took place near the university.
Alabama statement after basketball player Darius Miles charged in Strip shooting
The University of Alabama and its athletics department on Sunday responded to the arrest of now-former Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges. Miles and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, are charged in the killing of as 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris of Birmingham. The shooting occurred early Sunday morning just off The Strip near the UA campus.
Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die
There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
AHSAA’s Central Board denies Hoover appeal regarding baseball coach Adam Moseley’s status
The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Central Board of Control on Wednesday morning denied an appeal by Hoover High School that could have allowed Adam Moseley to coach his baseball team this season. Moseley was one of the coaches on the USA Baseball Under 18 National Team in September....
