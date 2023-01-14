ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either. According to... The post Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
AL.com

Lions looking forward to full season of Jameson Williams

Wide receiver Jameson Williams had two touches during his rookie NFL season. He caught a 41-yard touchdown pass on the first and ran 40 yards on the second. Williams also had a 66-yard touchdown reception nullified by an offensive holding penalty. And at his end-of-the-season press conference, Detroit Lions general...
DETROIT, MI
AL.com

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: ‘I got a bounty on me every week’

The Philadelphia Eagles’ injury report for Tuesday did not include the name of quarterback Jalen Hurts, which indicates the former Alabama standout participated fully in practice for the first time since he suffered a sprained throwing shoulder in a 25-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18. “Feeling...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Nolan Turner staying with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A day after their season ended on Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers began assembling their roster for 2023 by signing 13 players from their practice roster to reserve/future contracts. The players staying with the Buccaneers included safety Nolan Turner, a former Vestavia Hills High School standout. :. · EAGLES...
TAMPA, FL
AL.com

Lester Cotton staying with Miami Dolphins

A day after playing all 71 offensive snaps at left guard in an NFL playoff game for Miami on Sunday, Lester Cotton signed a reserve/future contract with the Dolphins. Also signing a reserve/future contract on Monday was former Hoover High School standout Jeremiah Moon with the Baltimore Ravens. :. ·...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy