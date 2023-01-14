Read full article on original website
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either. According to... The post Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rush Propst returning to high school football coaching in Alabama
Rush Propst is back among the ranks of Alabama high school football coaches. The former Hoover coach was introduced this afternoon as the associate head coach and athletic director at Coosa Christian in Gadsden. Mark O’Bryant coached Coosa to the state semifinals a year ago and was named 1A Coach...
Derrick Henry on Josh Jacobs’ NFL rushing title: ‘That’s fire’
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry finished as the runner-up for the NFL rushing crown during the 2022 season, but the former Alabama All-American said he’s “proud” that another ball-carrier from Running Back U led the league again. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs topped the...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Charles Barkley: ‘Alabama’s the best team in the country, and that’s painful for me to say’
When it comes to college basketball, Alabama rises above the rest, according to Charles Barkley. The former Auburn and NBA star, who joined “The Next Round” on Wednesday, admitted as much about his former rival. “Alabama’s the best team in the country, honestly,” Barkley said. “I’ve watched them...
Nate Oats talked to Ray Lewis about Darius Miles arrest: ‘He went through a similar situation’
Speaking publicly for the second time since Sunday’s arrest of Darius Miles for capital murder, Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats revealed Tuesday he spoke to former NFL linebacker Ray Lewis in the wake of the incident. “His daughter went to Alabama a year-and-a-half ago,” Oats said during...
Florida quarterback signee Jaden Rashada asks for release amid NIL dispute, reports say
Florida quarterback signee Jaden Rashada has asked for a release from his letter of intent following a dispute over a lucrative Name, Image and Likeness contract, according to multiple reports. Rashada, a four-star recruit and a Top 100 national prospect in the 2023 class from Pittsburg, Calif., signed with the...
Lions looking forward to full season of Jameson Williams
Wide receiver Jameson Williams had two touches during his rookie NFL season. He caught a 41-yard touchdown pass on the first and ran 40 yards on the second. Williams also had a 66-yard touchdown reception nullified by an offensive holding penalty. And at his end-of-the-season press conference, Detroit Lions general...
What TV channel is Monday Night Football tonight? Live stream, time, how to watch Cowboys-Bucs online
The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott face off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady on Monday, Jan. 16. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (live stream). Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down a winding path to the playoffs. Dak Prescott helped the Dallas Cowboys weather significant challenges on their way to the postseason.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: ‘I got a bounty on me every week’
The Philadelphia Eagles’ injury report for Tuesday did not include the name of quarterback Jalen Hurts, which indicates the former Alabama standout participated fully in practice for the first time since he suffered a sprained throwing shoulder in a 25-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18. “Feeling...
Nolan Turner staying with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
A day after their season ended on Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers began assembling their roster for 2023 by signing 13 players from their practice roster to reserve/future contracts. The players staying with the Buccaneers included safety Nolan Turner, a former Vestavia Hills High School standout. :. · EAGLES...
Lester Cotton staying with Miami Dolphins
A day after playing all 71 offensive snaps at left guard in an NFL playoff game for Miami on Sunday, Lester Cotton signed a reserve/future contract with the Dolphins. Also signing a reserve/future contract on Monday was former Hoover High School standout Jeremiah Moon with the Baltimore Ravens. :. ·...
