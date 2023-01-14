ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

KS Boutique + 2 other openings in Birmingham

A new week means new openings in Birmingham. Whether you’re looking for a new place to shop or somewhere to grab a bite to eat, check out these three openings. KS Boutique is the newest, most stylish boutique in Gardendale. I went to the grand opening on Saturday and came out with the cutest new pants. Ladies, give KS Boutique a visit and thank me later!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham City Council approves juvenile re-entry program

The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved the RESTORE juvenile re-entry program to provide comprehensive services and support for youth ages 16 to 19 who are currently committed to the state’s Department of Youth Services. The program is a partnership with Jefferson County Family Court, Jefferson County Family Resource...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham startup Wyndy expanding to Huntsville, Mobile

Birmingham sitter app Wyndy is now offering its service in the Huntsville and Mobile areas. Created in 2017 by parents Ginger and Tommy Mayfield, Wyndy is a mobile app helping families find, book, and pay vetted, background-checked college babysitters. As well as a resource for parents, the app offers its...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Highlands College opens new residential hall—a $20M gift from Hobby Lobby CEO

A new residence hall is the latest addition to Highlands College’s 70-acre campus in Birmingham, which opened in January 2022. This is the first on-campus living space for Highlands College and they have plans to build a second residential building in the future. Keep reading to learn about the features and the family behind the donation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 events to celebrate MLK Day in Birmingham

MLK Day is right around the corner on Monday, January 16 and there are many ways to celebrate the leader of the civil rights movement. From service opportunities to fun events, here’s how you can remember Martin Luther King Jr. in The Magic City. 1. Martin Luther King, Jr....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Find over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area

It’s time to polish off your resume and find your dream job. According to Indeed.com, the Birmingham-Hoover area has over 21K job openings. Keep reading to find out about the job market and local companies hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings. Your browser does not support JavaScript,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy University announces keynote speakers for John Lewis Leadership Conference

Troy University announced this weekend that Birmingham businessman and author Larry D. Thornton Sr. and Banks pastor Rev. Darryl Caldwell would be the keynote speakers for the upcoming John Robert Lewis Leadership Conference at the university. The 20th Annual John Lewis Leadership Conference is presented by Troy University and the...
TROY, AL
AL.com

Postal service job fairs in Alabama: What are the jobs and how much do they pay?

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a series of job fairs in an effort to fill hundreds of positions across Alabama. The Wynn Drive Post Office, located at 645 Wynn Drive in Huntsville, will host a career fair Jan. 20 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The fair will cover positions available in Athens, Brownsboro, Decatur, Elkmont, Florence, Hartselle, Harvest, Hazel Green, Lacey Springs, Madison, Meridian Ville, Owens Crossroads, and Toney.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

Freddy’s to open 2nd location in Homewood. Here are the details

Freddy’s, a popular restaurant in Birmingham’s Highland Park neighborhood, is opening its second location in Homewood. The new neighborhood eatery is moving into the old Nabeel’s Cafe and Market space at 1706 Oxmoor Rd, Homewood, AL 35209. They plan to open the new Edgewood neighborhood Freddy’s location in the summer of 2023.
HOMEWOOD, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die

There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Spreading a message of love

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Finger painting is usually reserved for children, but a group of about 15 mothers gathered for a photo shoot that required painting their hands red to convey a message from their hearts — Stop (The Violence) in the name of Love! It’s the message the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority will […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville post office to host career fair for open USPS positions in 14 Alabama cities

The U.S. Postal Service is looking for workers to fill open positions in 14 Alabama cities. To that end, members of the Alabama-Mississippi District management team and local Postmasters, managers and customer service employees will be gathering at the Wynn Drive Post Office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. They'll be available to meet with the public and answer any questions that applicants may have about working for USPS.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

