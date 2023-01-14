Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
Related
Shuttlesworth documentarian T Marie King on teaching through film what isn’t taught in schools
Last month Birmingham native T. Marie King, in partnership with co-producer J. Whitson, and Alabama Public Television (APT) premiered “Shuttlesworth” at the historic Carver Theatre. This documentary focuses on the life of Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth, a Birmingham minister and prominent figure of the civil rights movement. King described...
Bham Now
23+ exciting February events including the last Mercedes-Benz Marathon
Whether you’re looking for a February jam-packed with love or fun (why not both?), The Magic City is the place to be. It’s time to start filling up your calendar with these can’t-miss February events around Birmingham. 1. Hamilton. What: The beloved Broadway musical Hamilton is in...
Bham Now
KS Boutique + 2 other openings in Birmingham
A new week means new openings in Birmingham. Whether you’re looking for a new place to shop or somewhere to grab a bite to eat, check out these three openings. KS Boutique is the newest, most stylish boutique in Gardendale. I went to the grand opening on Saturday and came out with the cutest new pants. Ladies, give KS Boutique a visit and thank me later!
Birmingham City Council approves juvenile re-entry program
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved the RESTORE juvenile re-entry program to provide comprehensive services and support for youth ages 16 to 19 who are currently committed to the state’s Department of Youth Services. The program is a partnership with Jefferson County Family Court, Jefferson County Family Resource...
WAFF
One of Birmingham’s favorite ice cream shops is coming to Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At the end of the day, don’t we all want the same thing? Something sweet? Big Spoon Creamery is going to help with that. Big Spoon Creamery, a popular ice cream spot in Birmingham, is opening its first location in Huntsville. The creamery...
Birmingham startup Wyndy expanding to Huntsville, Mobile
Birmingham sitter app Wyndy is now offering its service in the Huntsville and Mobile areas. Created in 2017 by parents Ginger and Tommy Mayfield, Wyndy is a mobile app helping families find, book, and pay vetted, background-checked college babysitters. As well as a resource for parents, the app offers its...
Birmingham’s Iron Tribe Fitness plans 5 new locations, including one in Alabama
Birmingham-based Iron Tribe Fitness is planning to open five new locations in 2023, including one in Auburn. The chain, which was founded in Homewood in 2010 after beginning in a converted garage, currently has 29 gyms across eight states, with eight in Alabama. More than two-thirds of them are owned and operated by franchisees, according to the company.
Bham Now
Highlands College opens new residential hall—a $20M gift from Hobby Lobby CEO
A new residence hall is the latest addition to Highlands College’s 70-acre campus in Birmingham, which opened in January 2022. This is the first on-campus living space for Highlands College and they have plans to build a second residential building in the future. Keep reading to learn about the features and the family behind the donation.
Bham Now
7 events to celebrate MLK Day in Birmingham
MLK Day is right around the corner on Monday, January 16 and there are many ways to celebrate the leader of the civil rights movement. From service opportunities to fun events, here’s how you can remember Martin Luther King Jr. in The Magic City. 1. Martin Luther King, Jr....
Does working from home hurt cities? ‘Don’t shut down shop,’ Birmingham mayor says
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin closed out his “State of the City” address on Tuesday with a direct appeal to business leaders in downtown not to abandon offices to focus on “work from home” strategies. Woodfin, speaking to the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham, suggested working from home...
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Alabama, you should add the following town to your list.
Bham Now
Find over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area
It’s time to polish off your resume and find your dream job. According to Indeed.com, the Birmingham-Hoover area has over 21K job openings. Keep reading to find out about the job market and local companies hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings. Your browser does not support JavaScript,...
Troy Messenger
Troy University announces keynote speakers for John Lewis Leadership Conference
Troy University announced this weekend that Birmingham businessman and author Larry D. Thornton Sr. and Banks pastor Rev. Darryl Caldwell would be the keynote speakers for the upcoming John Robert Lewis Leadership Conference at the university. The 20th Annual John Lewis Leadership Conference is presented by Troy University and the...
NASA rest stop rocket decays: ‘It’s time for it to go,’ tourism director says
The NASA rest stop rocket that has greeted people arriving to Alabama from Tennessee on Interstate 65 for more than four decades is rusting and needs to be replaced, and that welcome center has already been shut down, the state’s tourism director said. “The fact that it’s been up...
Postal service job fairs in Alabama: What are the jobs and how much do they pay?
The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a series of job fairs in an effort to fill hundreds of positions across Alabama. The Wynn Drive Post Office, located at 645 Wynn Drive in Huntsville, will host a career fair Jan. 20 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The fair will cover positions available in Athens, Brownsboro, Decatur, Elkmont, Florence, Hartselle, Harvest, Hazel Green, Lacey Springs, Madison, Meridian Ville, Owens Crossroads, and Toney.
Bham Now
Freddy’s to open 2nd location in Homewood. Here are the details
Freddy’s, a popular restaurant in Birmingham’s Highland Park neighborhood, is opening its second location in Homewood. The new neighborhood eatery is moving into the old Nabeel’s Cafe and Market space at 1706 Oxmoor Rd, Homewood, AL 35209. They plan to open the new Edgewood neighborhood Freddy’s location in the summer of 2023.
Bham Now
Top 5 stories this week including renovation plans for historic Sloss Quarters + reopening of original Zoës Kitchen
Can you believe we are already halfway through January, Birmingham? As you get ready for another week, here are the top stories you may have missed including the announcement of the original Zoës Kitchen reopening in Mountain Brook and more. Krystal opened a new concept location on Center Point...
Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die
There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
Spreading a message of love
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Finger painting is usually reserved for children, but a group of about 15 mothers gathered for a photo shoot that required painting their hands red to convey a message from their hearts — Stop (The Violence) in the name of Love! It’s the message the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority will […]
WAAY-TV
Huntsville post office to host career fair for open USPS positions in 14 Alabama cities
The U.S. Postal Service is looking for workers to fill open positions in 14 Alabama cities. To that end, members of the Alabama-Mississippi District management team and local Postmasters, managers and customer service employees will be gathering at the Wynn Drive Post Office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. They'll be available to meet with the public and answer any questions that applicants may have about working for USPS.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0