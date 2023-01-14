ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

John Carpenter reveals his level of involvement in the new ‘Escape from New York’

John Carpenter has earned his reputation as a master of horror. He’s responsible for classics like Halloween, The Thing, Prince of Darkness, and They Live (not to mention kick-ass action movies Big Trouble in Little China and Assault on Precinct 13). He also played a major role behind the scenes on Blumhouse’s Halloween trilogy, providing a new synth score for each film.
game-news24.com

The Dead Space Movie is out, says John Carpenter

Video and film adaptations have gained traction. In recent years, many major gaming companies have had great success, ranging from Super Mario Bros., and Gears of War and Death Stranding to Last of Us,God of War. As for each of these, chances of business and critical success seem higher than they did with the past, so do more companies looking to expand their audience by similar projects?
thedigitalfix.com

John Carpenter doesn’t regret The Thing, even though it cost him work

John Carpenter has made some truly great films, but arguably one of his best movies is 1982’s The Thing. If you’ve not seen it, The Thing is a tense and taught science fiction movie about a shape-shifting alien. It’s a paranoid thriller more than an alien movie, and honestly, it’s a masterpiece.
thedigitalfix.com

The Cloverfield trailer came out before they’d written the movie

Director Matt Reeves has been speaking to Collider on the 15th anniversary of the release of Cloverfield – a groundbreaking ‘found-footage’ science fiction movie. But it wasn’t just the movie itself that broke the mold, the marketing campaign was also highly unusual for the time. In fact they made the trailer to generate buzz about Cloverfield before they’d even written or shot the movie.
NME

15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023

New year, new scares – 2023 looks like it will have a lot of them, if the upcoming slate of horror movies is anything to go by. Among them, expect to be given a fright by AI-assisted dolls, childhood favourites gone feral and, er, a cocaine-eating bear. Don’t worry, Hollywood is still giving us all the usual ghosts and ghouls too, so get ready for an incredibly spooky year ahead with these unmissable horror films.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rock’s Most Hated Records

First off, let's point out the difference between a list of Rock's Worst Records and Rock's Most Hated Records. There's crossover between them, for sure, as you'll see in our above list of Rock's Most Hated Records, but there's a special place for records that aren't just bad but totally despised too.
epicstream.com

Ex-Superman Star Reacts Amusedly To James Gunn’s Update on Henry Cavill's Replacement

Since Henry Cavill announced his exit as DC’s Superman, everyone has been on the lookout for who would be the one to succeed him. Despite the numerous rumors, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is always quick to debunk any false information. Obviously, fans are always quick to respond to news concerning their favorite franchise. But in Gunn’s recent update, another former Superman star had a reaction that amused fans.
wegotthiscovered.com

A throwback action thriller way better than anyone expected evades its streaming captors

The onscreen exploits of Machine Gun Kelly have generally left a lot to be desired, although it doesn’t help his case when the musician and actor stars in tedious dreck like Midnight in the Switchgrass and self-indulgent vanity project Good Mourning. When he puts his mind to it, in fairness, movies like One Way reveal a surprisingly competent actor.
People

Before They Were Famous: Stars in After-School Specials

Michelle Pfeiffer & Val Kilmer, One Too Many, 1985. "It was only some drinks until one mistake made it one too many," warned the trailer for this cautionary tale about drinking and driving, which was directed by Pfeiffer's then-husband, Peter Horton. "I usually don't cringe when I think back or see myself," Kilmer told PEOPLE in 2013 of his past performances.

