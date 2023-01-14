Read full article on original website
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
Expert warns families with children against three dog breeds
We've got some unfortunate news for the dog lovers among you - not all of the dogs out there are good boys and girls. While we're sure the vast majority of them are, sadly there are cases where dogs can pose a danger to people and that risk is especially high when children are around.
New Jersey Rescuers Save 'Gentle' Senior Dog Abandoned Outside on a Short Chain in the Cold
The Rottweiler's former owners will be charged with two counts of animal cruelty, according to the Monmouth County SPCA, which is now caring for the dog Rescuers are caring for a 10-year-old Rottweiler they found left outside a house in Neptune Township, New Jersey, on a short chain with no food or water. According to a Facebook post from Monmouth County SPCA, which is now caring for the canine, the Neptune Township Police Department found the neglected dog, Coco, over Christmas weekend. Police officers contacted Monmouth County SPCA's...
TODAY.com
Animal shelter 'heartbroken' after cat dies from eating 38 hair ties
An animal shelter in South Carolina is warning pet owners to keep an eye on their cats after one of their recent rescues died from eating 38 hair ties. The cat, nicknamed Juliet by shelter workers, was brought in after her owners moved away and abandoned her, along with two other cats, outside the property in mid-November.
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
18-Year-Old Horrified After Being Forced to 'Sleep in Tent in Backyard' Over Christmas Holiday
What is a person to do when there isn’t enough space in their home to host everyone?. Many people are accustomed to their families coming together under one roof to celebrate the Christmas holiday season, and a house can get full pretty quickly in that case.
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Pregnant dog saved from brutal, freezing outdoor conditions gives birth to 9 healthy puppies Christmas night in Richmond
Mama Manolo, a pregnant dog saved from freezing outdoor conditions by Richmond Animal Care and Control, gave birth on Christmas night in Richmond, just three days after being rescued.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces
The RSPCA is looking to re-home nearly 100 shih-tzus and their puppies after they were found neglected in a breeding house last year.The neglected animals were reported to be malnourished, as well as being infested with fleas, worms and covered in faeces.An appeal has been launched after to find loving owners for the original 96 of the breed, which had been found in unsafe conditions in Torquay, Devon, along with around 50 that have been born since.Spokesperson Sammy Howard told the BBC that they discovered the dogs as a result of a noise complaint by a resident nearby.She said...
Puppy accidentally euthanized at Baldwin Park Animal Care Center
Following outrage from residents, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking into the events that led to a 3-month-old puppy being accidentally euthanized earlier this month. According to a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, a county Department of Animal Care and Control employee "erroneously authorized the euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy named Bowie at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center.""His death sparked outrage among community members who reasonably contacted the county about the puppy's death," the motion stated.Solis said during the meeting that Balwin Park's mayor reached out to the county regarding the puppy's death."It's really...
animalfair.com
Longest Living Dogs – In Real Life Years
Most pooch parents want to know how long their furry friend will be around for them to love and cherish. Of course there are no guarantees in this world but there are certain breeds that live longer on average than others. The dog breeds that live the longest are those that are smaller in stature. This is a strange phenomenon that happens in a lot of species. There are contributory factors such as increased wear and tear on the body caused by extra weight and size, to think about. But a European study published by The American Naturalist found that the rapid aging of larger dogs was a huge contributor to their shorter lifespans.
studyfinds.org
Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave
LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
'Sad cat’ named Ellie surrendered by owner because animal 'wanted to cuddle,' then goes viral
A tweet featuring Ellie, a black-and-white cat living in Virginia, went viral after it revealed an owner surrendered Ellie for being too cuddly. Ellie is now set to be adopted.
Woman's Body Found Eaten by Her Pet Dogs After Dying at Home
Worried neighbors called the police after a bad smell emanated from the home of the 67-year-old Alzheimer's sufferer, who lived alone with several animals.
Owner Angry at Husband Saying It's Time to Put 17-Year-Old Dog Down Dragged
The 17-year-old dog was no longer leading a happy life, according to the Mumsnet commenter.
Furious families say their Christmas was ruined after finding their turkeys had gone rotten
People are flocking to social media in outrage after finding their turkey 'rotten' in the lead up to Christmas. It's Christmas Eve, you've prepped your roasties, peeled the veg and have started on the gravy, you go to the fridge to get the turkey out to give it a nice old rest and prep, but, to your horror, what do you find? The damn bird has gone off.
Woman found living in the hotel walls, robbing people while they were away.
Victoria Rothe and a coworker were staying at a hotel while on a work trip. Then something terrible happened. After a long day of work, Victoria and her coworker Rebecca, went back to the hotel. When Victoria opened her door, she saw a woman standing in the bathroom. Victoria thought it was housekeeping at first, but when she saw the woman holding her clothes, she knew something was wrong.
I’m a doctor and you aren’t washing 5 body parts right: ‘Guys, it gets gross!’
A doctor is getting down and dirty with TikTok followers over their lack of hygiene: It’s “navel” warfare. Dr. Jen Caudle, who has racked up nearly 90,000 loyal followers and more than 1.3 million likes on the platform, recently posted a video sharing the Top 5 areas people don’t wash enough — starting with the belly button. “That’s right, a lot of guys don’t wash their belly button at all,” she declares in the now-viral clip, which already has over 1 million views mere days after being posted. “Guys, it gets gross! Please wash your belly button,” pleads Caudle, a k a the...
These 5 puppies were found behind a dumpster. A Gwinnett animal shelter saved them.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — It's a Christmas miracle for these 5 neglected puppies rescued just in time for the holidays and before the artic blast. The Paw Project of Georgia recently saved 5 puppies after a sweet community member found them behind a dumpster at a Gwinnett apartment complex.
