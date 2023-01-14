ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMJ.com

Stolen ATV with no-lights rear-ended, Sebring man injured

A Sebring man is hospitalized after State Troopers say the stolen All Terrain Vehicle that he was driving along Route 62 was struck from behind by a truck early Wednesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Steven Guildo suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries while driving an ATV with no lights at around 5:30 a.m. just east of State Route 165.
SEBRING, OH
cleveland19.com

4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to a Hambden Fire Department Facebook post. Firefighters say they went to the intersection of Chardon Windsor Road and Claridon Troy Road in Hambden Township for a two-vehicle crash. Firefighters say four people...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Police find blood, knife, machete at Boardman home, one arrested

One man faces charges after police found a knife and a machete in a blood spattered home along Western Reserve Road in Boardman. Brian Smith, 35, was arrested Thursday afternoon at an apartment above a business at East Western Reserve Road and Southern Boulevard. The arrest came shortly after police...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Repaving of Midlothian Boulevard scheduled for spring 2023

A section of Midlothian Boulevard is going to be repaved beginning in the spring of 2023. Upon completion, Midlothian Boulevard will be reduced to three lanes. One lane on each side will be for two-way traffic flow and a middle lane will be dedicated to left turns. Bike lanes will...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTRF

Historic piece of Belmont County property is about to change hands

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Dysart Woods, owned by Ohio University since the 1970s, will be purchased by the Captina Conservancy this summer. The forest, near Belmont, Ohio, covers more than 400 acres. Fifty acres of that is considered an “old growth forest,” meaning the trees have never been cut....
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Deputy announces run for Mercer County Sheriff

A Mercer County Sheriff's Deputy has announced a run for the Sheriff's position. Anthony Tedesco has been an officer in Mercer County for over 14 years, first with the City of Farrell and then as a deputy. Tedesco has served on the Mercer County Critical Incident Response Team for 12...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Ohio man accused of multiple thefts from Home Depot

Cranberry Township police accused an Ohio man of 11 retail thefts from a Home Depot location last week, according to charging documents. The store is requesting more than $8,000 in restitution for the stolen items. John C. Purucker Jr., 69, of Youngstown, Ohio, was charged Friday with four counts of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
MASSILLON, OH

