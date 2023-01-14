Read full article on original website
2 people saved in Wheeling house fire; House a total loss
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Wheeling. Officials say the fire is at 2314 Eoff St. Two people were saved from the house fire by the Wheeling Fire Department. The fire out. Crews spent most of the morning putting out hot spots. Officials say the two people, a man and woman, […]
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for Ohio house fire
Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.
Columbiana Co. family deals with aftermath of losing home, pets in fire
A family lost almost everything -- including beloved pets -- in a fire just outside of Leetonia on Friday. Now, they're dealing with the aftermath.
WFMJ.com
Stolen ATV with no-lights rear-ended, Sebring man injured
A Sebring man is hospitalized after State Troopers say the stolen All Terrain Vehicle that he was driving along Route 62 was struck from behind by a truck early Wednesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Steven Guildo suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries while driving an ATV with no lights at around 5:30 a.m. just east of State Route 165.
Train stops feet from woman stuck on tracks in Girard
Police were called to the railroad tracks in Girard after a train activated its emergency brakes to avoid hitting a Honda CRV that was stuck on the tracks.
Youngstown home catches fire for second time in a year
A house fire on Youngstown's West Side is now under investigation after catching fire for the second time in less than a year on Tuesday.
Multiple departments respond to house fire in Mercer Co.
One person was rescued from a house fire late Sunday night in Shenango Township.
cleveland19.com
4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash
HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to a Hambden Fire Department Facebook post. Firefighters say they went to the intersection of Chardon Windsor Road and Claridon Troy Road in Hambden Township for a two-vehicle crash. Firefighters say four people...
Free replacement license plate event set for New Castle
If your license has become difficult to read, you could get it replaced for free in Lawrence County.
House fire closed parts of major road in Canfield Twp.
Crews were on the scene of a large house fire that closed parts of a major road Monday morning.
Auction to be held for closed Welsh Motors building, equipment
Welsh Motors closed on Nov. 1, but there's still work to be done at the business.
WFMJ.com
Police find blood, knife, machete at Boardman home, one arrested
One man faces charges after police found a knife and a machete in a blood spattered home along Western Reserve Road in Boardman. Brian Smith, 35, was arrested Thursday afternoon at an apartment above a business at East Western Reserve Road and Southern Boulevard. The arrest came shortly after police...
WFMJ.com
Repaving of Midlothian Boulevard scheduled for spring 2023
A section of Midlothian Boulevard is going to be repaved beginning in the spring of 2023. Upon completion, Midlothian Boulevard will be reduced to three lanes. One lane on each side will be for two-way traffic flow and a middle lane will be dedicated to left turns. Bike lanes will...
WTRF
Historic piece of Belmont County property is about to change hands
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Dysart Woods, owned by Ohio University since the 1970s, will be purchased by the Captina Conservancy this summer. The forest, near Belmont, Ohio, covers more than 400 acres. Fifty acres of that is considered an “old growth forest,” meaning the trees have never been cut....
Avoid a double dog license fee
If you have a dog, don't get your dog license registration deadlines and fees mixed up.
WFMJ.com
Deputy announces run for Mercer County Sheriff
A Mercer County Sheriff's Deputy has announced a run for the Sheriff's position. Anthony Tedesco has been an officer in Mercer County for over 14 years, first with the City of Farrell and then as a deputy. Tedesco has served on the Mercer County Critical Incident Response Team for 12...
Local sheriff’s deputy running for county sheriff
Monday evening, Anthony Tedesco formally made the announcement.
cranberryeagle.com
Ohio man accused of multiple thefts from Home Depot
Cranberry Township police accused an Ohio man of 11 retail thefts from a Home Depot location last week, according to charging documents. The store is requesting more than $8,000 in restitution for the stolen items. John C. Purucker Jr., 69, of Youngstown, Ohio, was charged Friday with four counts of...
Woman shot in vehicle in Youngstown
Youngstown police are investigating after a woman was shot in a car Sunday night.
cleveland19.com
Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
