Read full article on original website
S. R. Elliott
4d ago
Meanwhile, the Alabama Republican Legislature is toying with lowering the standards for teachers. All because they are afraid to raise taxes to raise teacher salaries!
Reply(3)
3
Related
Alabama wants to launch teacher apprenticeships for college students
Alabama will be the latest state to add teaching to the list of registered apprenticeships, thanks to an executive order from Gov. Kay Ivey issued Wednesday. College students working on a bachelor’s degree to teach will be able to lead their own classroom during their final year of college, instead of student teaching under the guidance of a credentialed teacher.
allamericanatlas.com
51 Fun Facts about Alabama (that most people don’t know!)
Whether you want some Alabama fun facts to use for a project or you want to impress people with your knowledge of the Cotton State we’ve put together some facts about Alabama that cover everything from weird laws to natural wonder to strange history. Alabama is filled with a...
WHNT-TV
New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. (9 p.m.)
New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. …. COVID-19 is showing signs of yet another surge in Alabama. (9 p.m., January 17, 2023) Huntsville City School officials said two students were removed from the separate schools on Wednesday after bringing firearms onto campus. Family Files Suit Against Doctor for Daughter’s...
Election security, I-65 rocket, saltwater records: Down in Alabama
New Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen has withdrawn the state from the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC. The rocket alongside I-65 near the Alabama-Tennessee state line may be nearing the end of its long life as a landmark. Eleven saltwater fish Alabama state records were broken between October...
alreporter.com
Innovate Alabama opens second round of grant funding to benefit local entrepreneurs
Innovate Alabama will open applications for the second round of the Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Alabama-based recipients of Phase I and Phase II Federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grants are eligible to apply for up to $250,000 in supplemental funding.
AHSAA’s Central Board denies Hoover appeal regarding baseball coach Adam Moseley’s status
The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Central Board of Control on Wednesday morning denied an appeal by Hoover High School that could have allowed Adam Moseley to coach his baseball team this season. Moseley was one of the coaches on the USA Baseball Under 18 National Team in September....
alabamanews.net
Distinguished Young Women contestants arrive in Montgomery
Young women from all over Alabama are in Montgomery this week vying for the title of Distinguished Young Woman. WAKA 8 was there Sunday as contestants from all over the state started arriving at Frazer Church. Distinguished Young Women of Alabama is part of a national scholarship program that promotes...
footballscoop.com
Rush Propst is back in Alabama high school football
One of the most successful, and inarguably one of the most controversial, head coaches in Alabama high school football history is back. Rush Propst was announced Monday as the associate head coach and athletics director at Coosa Christian in Gadsen, Ala. The job will be Propst's first in Alabama since...
alreporter.com
Opinion | If a racially just Alabama is what you want, prove it
There were lots of speeches in Montgomery on Monday. Speeches about freedom and life and liberty. Speeches about the future. Speeches about justice and a brighter future. And seemingly every speaker who delivered those speeches – from Gov. Kay Ivey on down the list of warmup acts at Monday’s inauguration events – wanted to make sure that everyone knew they were speaking about ALL Alabamians. All.
Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best
Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
OPINION: Alabama should follow other states in providing permanent tax relief for its citizens
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco Alabama State Representatives and Senators have a lot on their plate as they prepare for the upcoming session in March. One difference this session that is unusual for the Alabama Legislature is that there will be sizable surpluses for the two state budgets. The education […]
People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US
People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama
The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Alabama, you should add the following town to your list.
Florida-based barbecue chain looking to expand into Alabama
A Florida-based barbecue chain plans to aggressively expand into eight states - including Alabama. Woody’s Bar-B-Q got its start in Jacksonville, Fla. back in 1980, and it currently has 15 Florida locations, and one in Pennsylvania, with more on the way. But the brand is looking for potential franchisees in Alabama as well as Florida, Georgia, Texas, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Mississippi.
WAAY-TV
Combating gun violence among young Black men in North Alabama takes community effort, activists say
Recent shootings throughout North Alabama and even across the state have some social activists calling for change to help teach Black men about the dangers of gun violence. Social leaders want to make sure they spread gun violence awareness to help keep young Black men out of trouble and away from jail.
Birmingham’s Iron Tribe Fitness plans 5 new locations, including one in Alabama
Birmingham-based Iron Tribe Fitness is planning to open five new locations in 2023, including one in Auburn. The chain, which was founded in Homewood in 2010 after beginning in a converted garage, currently has 29 gyms across eight states, with eight in Alabama. More than two-thirds of them are owned and operated by franchisees, according to the company.
Twitter post goes viral after slamming Alabama bank for sign about Robert E. Lee, MLK Day holiday
A Twitter post taking a bank to task for posting a sign announcing it will be closed to honor Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. has gone viral. The post included a photograph of the sign on a CB&S Bank door. CB&S is headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, and has branches in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
Sporting News
Darius Miles murder charges, explained: What to know about Alabama basketball player arrested in shooting
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles is one of two men being charged with capital murder after a shooting in Tuscaloosa on Sunday. The shooting occurred at 2:45 a.m. ET and claimed one victim: Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old woman from Birmingham. Miles, 21, was arrested along with Michael Lynn Davis,...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 4