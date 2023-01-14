ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

1/14/2023: Cloudy start, brighter finish to MLK weekend

By Matt Mackie
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

A few snow showers this morning produced a coating of fresh snow in the Berkshires, and were able to make it to parts of Rensselaer and Columbia counties as well.

They will fizzle by late morning, while the clouds remain. With limited sunshine, temperatures don’t warm too much today – high temperatures struggle to hit the freezing mark. A bit of a breeze at times will make it feel even cooler with wind chill factored in.

Clearing skies tonight allow for cooler temps by Sunday morning – most will be in the teens. At least the breeze will have died down by Sunday morning.

That day is bright & sunny from start to finish. High temperatures warm to the mid 30’s. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday looks nice as well, with a few more clouds but slightly milder temps to go along with them.

The work week looks a lot more unsettled. Expect a round of rain showers after midday on Tuesday, with perhaps some wintry mix in the higher terrain. Wednesday is quiet in the Capital District and western New England, but a few flurries are possible up north towards the Adirondacks. A bigger system brings rain and snow mix for Thursday, then we may well have more substantial snow showers in to Friday.

