Read full article on original website
Related
Ben Johnson tells the Colts and other teams he's staying with the Lions
Ben Johnson will not be taking the Colts' head coaching job. He won't be taking any head coaching job this offseason. The Lions offensive coordinator has informed interested teams that he has decided to stay in Detroit for next season, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Johnson interviewed with the Colts on...
BYU Signs Veteran Utah OL Transfer Paul Maile
Maile started at center for the Utes over the last two seasons
Comments / 0