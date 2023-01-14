Read full article on original website
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Fine Lines Around The Mouth
When it comes to aging and skincare, fine lines and wrinkles are a top concern for many people. But while you expect to get lines around the eyes — lovingly known as crow’s feet — you may be surprised to see the appearance of fine lines around the mouth area. In fact, this area, with its delicate skin, is prone to the signs of aging, with factors like UV exposure and smoking contributing to them.
The Anti-Aging Serum Every Woman Over 40 Should Try This Winter To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’
Fine lines and wrinkles come naturally with aging. Sagging skin is another byproduct of the passing years’ effect on your complexion. A great way to tackle sagging skin, especially in the winter, are serums. Serums are used for a number of different purposes but are generally used to reduce blemishes and brighten the skin. One serum that dermatologists highly recommend for skin-tightening sagging skin is retinol. To learn more about retinol, we spoke with a skincare expert, Dr. Ailynne Marie Vergara-Wijangco, a clinical dermatologist and researcher with ThankYourSkin. She said retinol increases skin cell and collagen production which is what gives skin a plump, youthful appearance.
2 Drinks Dermatologists Say Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs Because They Weaken Skin Elasticity
Beverages sometimes get swept under the rug when it comes to skincare, but considering how you may actually be drinking far more frequently throughout the day than eating a meal or snack, it’s important to remember that beverages you drink have just as much impact as what you eat. Drinking enough water is obviously important, but it’s also crucial to avoid beverages that do damage to your skin and weaken skin elasticity, like coffee and soda. We spoke with Dr. Nadir Qazi, DO, a board-certified physician, cosmetic dermatology surgeon, and owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, and Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life. They said coffee and soda are two drinks you should avoid at all costs because they both contain high levels of caffeine which has a diuretic (water-losing) effect. So drinking coffee (even decaf) or soda can leave you dehydrated and your skin dry and saggy.
Serum Vs. Moisturizer: Which Goes On First?
For some time, when people thought "skincare routine" for their faces, the likely thought of three simple steps: cleanse, tone, moisturize. This three-step process was popularized decades ago and was the central focus of Clinique's skincare marketing for many years (via Clinique). But in recent years, the necessity for other skincare staples like sunscreen became widely accepted, and so a fourth product was added to many morning routines. Lately, however, skin serums for every possible concern from aging to dryness to discoloration have taken the market by storm.
Black Women Are Calling White Women Out for Snatching Up All the Mielle Organics Rosemary Oil
Products from this Black-owned hair line are being bought up by white women. The Mielle Rosemary Oil has become a hot grab on the market, but apparently, white women are making it difficult for Black women to get their hands on the product that was made for natural hair. The...
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older
New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
Derms Swear By These 2 Serums That Practically Make Dark Spots Disappear
Everyone’s skincare routine is different. Cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and sunscreen are the basic components of most skin care routines (be sure to wear SPF each and every day to prevent wrinkles and sunspots!). But when you’re ready to upgrade your skincare routine, serums are the powerful boosters that help get you to a new place. There are many different kinds of serums and each one has its own unique purpose. Some serums have ingredients that help to brighten your skin or fight the signs of aging, while others fight skin blemishes, like dark spots.
These 4 Morning Habits Are Actually So Bad For Hair Loss, Experts Say
We tend to stress the importance of developing good nighttime habits for both our health and appearance. How many times have you heard how crucial it is to get a solid seven hours of sleep, take off all your makeup before bed, and apply retinol and moisturizer to keep your skin looking its healthy best? These are all great tips — but what you do in the morning counts, too!
Don’t like those lines above your upper lip? Four ways to get rid of them
Also called “barcode lines” because of their vertical appearance above the upper lip, these bothersome wrinkles have traditionally been associated with smoking because they tend to form when you purse your lips. Repeatedly drinking through a straw can have the same effect of accelerating the formation of these wrinkles.
This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home
Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
White women aren’t being ‘banned’ from using black beauty products – but they should know this
“My white friends who have straight hair have been telling me that this literally caused their hair to fall out,” a TikTok user says, clutching a little bottle of hair oil. This post is one of many spoof reviews appearing on social media for Mielle Organics’ rosemary mint growth hair oil, posted with one purpose: to deter white people from buying it.
6 Best Anti-Aging Products to Knock Years Off Your Skin
These anti-aging products may potentially have the magical powers that can make your skin look youthful and at its best — details
11 qualities in men that women find attractive, according to science
A plethora of scientific studies have shed light on what attracts women to men, like a sense of humor and doing good deeds.
We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40
Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
MUAs Agree: This Is The Most Unflattering Lipstick Color For Women Over 40
As much as we love a great foundation, bronzer, liquid eyeliner, or even blush, you have to admit there’s sometimes a steep learning curve with these products. But while you’re working on perfecting your cat’s eye or contouring skills, one makeup product is always there for you to provide an instant glow: lipstick. Lipstick is neither difficult to master nor does it require shelling out more than a few dollars to procure a really great shade that works for you. But therein lies the challenge: not all shades will give you a pick-me-up and some can actually make you look like you missed a few zzz’s last night. And if you’re more conscious of dark shadows and circles on your skin that may be appearing as a result of age (or simply because sleep is hard to come by at times), choosing the right lipstick shade is more important than ever.
4 Bangs Haircut Mistakes That Instantly Add Years To Your Look
Hairstyles with bangs are not going anywhere anytime soon — nor should they. When cut and styled right, a perfect fringe can add mystery and intrigue to your look, and can even make you feel fresher and more modern. But we’re so used to hearing experts say “Get bangs to look more youthful!” that few of us consider how not all bangs styles are created equally. Before you sprint off to the salon and ask for “bangs” with no further explanation, heed the advice of these hair experts who say these four bangs haircut mistakes can actually add years to your look.
These Are The Best Ways To Bring Volume Back To Thinning, Flat Hair, Experts Say
It may be distressing to notice that your hair is thinning. Don’t worry, it’s a natural part of aging. About 80 million people in America suffer from hair loss. By age 50 approximately 85% of men show signs of male pattern baldness. And, thinning hair affects approximately 40% of women by age 50. Say it ain’t so!
These Types Of Shampoo And Conditioner Instantly Boost Volume And Thickness—Even On Thinning Hair!
A bad hair day has the potential to ruin your day and your self-confidence, especially if you’re working with flat, thinning hair that is only made worse by certain styles (learn about three hairstyles experts say are the worst for thin, fine hair!). However, if you’re dealing with thinning hair, there are shampoos and conditioners you can use to boost the volume in your locks and make them appear thicker.
Why People Who Add Niacinamide To Their Skincare Routine Never Age
In the vast world of skincare products, there are plenty of trendy ingredients that come and go (remember snail mucus?). And many of them have benefits that include intense hydration and skin nourishment. But there are only a few ingredients that stick around, stand the test of time, and prove themselves to be “gold standard” ingredients in skincare. Along with retinol and vitamin C, niacinamide is a top-notch ingredient that many skin experts will say you’ll want to add to your routine ASAP.
Best Under-Eye Cream for Wrinkles, Aging And More
Reverse or repair signs of aging around the sensitive eye area with these eye creams that made it onto our best of list — details
