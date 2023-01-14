Forecast: Freeze Warning issued for parts of SWFL ahead of bitter cold morning

Saturday night and Sunday morning are going to be downright COLD. Temperatures are falling into the 40s tonight, and by sunrise they are expected to be in the 30s. It won’t be as windy overnight, but with wind chill factored in, it could easily feel like freezing or colder.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for DeSoto, Glades, and Hendry County through 9 AM Sunday. These areas can expect lows near or below freezing in the morning.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for inland Collier County, areas east and south of I-75, including Golden Gate, Ave Maria and Immokalee.

Frost and freezing temperatures could kill crops and vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Cold-sensitive plants should also be covered or taken inside if possible. You’ll need a jacket through Sunday morning, but you *may* be able to trade that jacket for a sweatshirt in the afternoon. It will still be on the cooler side with highs in the upper 60s. We are expecting plenty of sunshine over the next few days.

MLK Jr. Day will be slightly warmer with morning temperatures in the 40s and daytime highs near 70.