60 free agent targets for Bears in wild-card playoffs

The NFL postseason kicks off Saturday with Super Wild Card Weekend, which will feature six games over the next three days. And there are a number of pending free agents that could find new homes this offseason.

The Bears are slated to have around $118 million in salary cap space in 2023, per OverTheCap, which is the most in the NFL (by a wide margin). It’ll give GM Ryan Poles plenty of money to work with as he looks to bring in some new faces (on top of bringing back some familiar ones).

Here are some pending free agents for Bears fans to keep an eye on this Super Wild Card Weekend:

Danielle Parhizkaran/Northjersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK