If Grand Junction Won $500 They’d Spend it on This
If people in Grand Junction, Colorado won $500, who would they spend the money on? For that matter, what would they buy them?. I asked on Facebook, "If you won $500 and had to spend it on someone else, who would you spend it on, and what would you buy them?" Here's the second round of amazing answers. Give these replies a look, and I guarantee you'll feel good about the human race.
Grand Junction Wants To Jump Into a Pool Of This
Have you ever wanted to run out and jump into a huge pool of... something? Here's a look at what we in Grand Junction, Colorado want to dive into a pool of. Would it be money? How about a pool filled with your favorite candy? Perhaps a pool filled to the brim with your favorite adult beverage? Strangely, the replies out of Grand Junction lean a bit conservative.
Grand Junction Horizon Drive Restaurant Has Closed Forever
A chain restaurant on Horizon Drive in Grand Junction, Colorado has shut down, taken down its sign, and closed its doors forever. The next time you crave a skillet, you'll have to set a course for the other Grand Junction location. Another Horizon Drive Restaurant Closes. As of last Sunday,...
The 10 Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Grand Junction
Have you ever wondered what the most expensive neighborhoods in Grand Junction, Colorado are? Today we're going to take a look at the top 10 most expensive. Our ranked list of neighborhoods comes from the median value of homes, the average rent cost for the market, and other attractions that are a part of each neighborhood. Grand Junction's Independence Ranch has a median listing home price of $1.2M and is one of the area's most expensive.
Mother Earth Downtown Montrose Colorado
Montrose has a cool downtown, yes, that's my opinion, and I believe it to be true. I say the word cool can also be overrated. If you have spent time in Montrose in the past few years, you have probably been to Mother Earth in historic downtown Montrose. It's right next door to Fabula, a fun store for sure, and to check out too. Mother Earth opened in the Summer of 2019. Christy and Dale are the owners. They're ranchers by trade, but love their store that shows off their eclectic side. They have a wonderful manager named Levi.
Drastic Price Reduction On The Most Awesome House In Grand Junction
One of the most iconic houses in Grand Junction, Colorado is on the market. What's more, the asking price has been reduced by close to $100,000. There can be no doubt you've seen this stone house just off the corner of 27 Road and Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa. Chances are you've driven past it thousands of times. Take a look.
Patterson Road shooter in custody
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police have confirmed a suspect is now in custody following reports of an active shooter near Patterson and 12th. Officials with the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) inform Western Slope Now the situation happened near Patterson Road and Northern Way. Apartments and some businesses nearby were ordered to […]
Winter Activities you Need to Enjoy in Colorado This Year
Montrose is a beautiful town to live and work, in and of course, play in. You won't get an extreme winter, like a few of the neighboring towns. How about all the activities to enjoy in the winter, and many are close by?. Winter Activities You Need to Enjoy in...
Cohee Trial Day 1: Jury selection
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Defendant Brian Cohee was in high spirits Tuesday as he chatted with family members in courtroom 11 asking about his brother. Cohee was arrested in March 2021 following the discovery of remains belonging to 69-year-old Warren Barnes of Grand Junction stashed in Cohee’s closet.
Colorado officer accused of attacking disabled woman
Grand Junction forestry board hoping to green up the city with master plan. The master plan includes adding more trees to help "green up" Grand Junction.s of KKCO's newscasts. A Washington State teacher is pinned by LAPD after allegedly causing a car accident and running from the scene, later dies.
Housing market in Mesa County
Checking avalanche conditions before heading to mountainous areas is very important so you know where and where not to go. Grand Junction makes New York Times list of 52 places to visit. Updated: 8 hours ago. Grand Junction makes the New York Times list of 52 places to visit, advertising...
City of Grand Junction selects new Chief of Police
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Today City Manager Greg Caton announced the selection of Matt Smith as the new Chief of the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD). The national search for a new Chief of Police was a comprehensive one. In addition to the standard application review and background check, the process included opportunities for […]
List of rejected license plates from Colorado DMV
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Customizing license plates can be a unique way to express yourself while on the road. However, some expressions just aren’t, well, appropriate. The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles has compiled a list of inappropriate license plates that they recognized as lewd, crude or rude...
Patterson Road shooting suspect identified, facing multiple charges
UPDATE 8:02 p.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The suspect involved in today’s shooting is 29-year-old Michael C. Viegas. According to the Grand Junction Police Department Viegas faces the following charges:. Attempted First Degree Murder. Attempted First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer. Attempted Assault in the First...
Mesa County crime of the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is requesting information that will lead to the identification of the suspects involved in a theft. Between 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 and 9 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2023, unknown suspects driving a Supercrew cab pick-up stole a black dually flatbed trailer (VIN- 5SBPT1624AS007297) while parked in the 600 block of Horizon Glen Drive.
Westbound I-70 closed due to multiple vehicle crash
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A safety closure is in place on Westbound I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), crews on the scene are currently draining around 7,000 gallons of gasoline from a tanker involved in the crash. The gas is being transferred to another tanker. The crash was […]
