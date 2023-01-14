ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.9 KEKB

If Grand Junction Won $500 They’d Spend it on This

If people in Grand Junction, Colorado won $500, who would they spend the money on? For that matter, what would they buy them?. I asked on Facebook, "If you won $500 and had to spend it on someone else, who would you spend it on, and what would you buy them?" Here's the second round of amazing answers. Give these replies a look, and I guarantee you'll feel good about the human race.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction Wants To Jump Into a Pool Of This

Have you ever wanted to run out and jump into a huge pool of... something? Here's a look at what we in Grand Junction, Colorado want to dive into a pool of. Would it be money? How about a pool filled with your favorite candy? Perhaps a pool filled to the brim with your favorite adult beverage? Strangely, the replies out of Grand Junction lean a bit conservative.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

The 10 Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Grand Junction

Have you ever wondered what the most expensive neighborhoods in Grand Junction, Colorado are? Today we're going to take a look at the top 10 most expensive. Our ranked list of neighborhoods comes from the median value of homes, the average rent cost for the market, and other attractions that are a part of each neighborhood. Grand Junction's Independence Ranch has a median listing home price of $1.2M and is one of the area's most expensive.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
kubcgold.com

Mother Earth Downtown Montrose Colorado

Montrose has a cool downtown, yes, that's my opinion, and I believe it to be true. I say the word cool can also be overrated. If you have spent time in Montrose in the past few years, you have probably been to Mother Earth in historic downtown Montrose. It's right next door to Fabula, a fun store for sure, and to check out too. Mother Earth opened in the Summer of 2019. Christy and Dale are the owners. They're ranchers by trade, but love their store that shows off their eclectic side. They have a wonderful manager named Levi.
MONTROSE, CO
kubcgold.com

Drastic Price Reduction On The Most Awesome House In Grand Junction

One of the most iconic houses in Grand Junction, Colorado is on the market. What's more, the asking price has been reduced by close to $100,000. There can be no doubt you've seen this stone house just off the corner of 27 Road and Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa. Chances are you've driven past it thousands of times. Take a look.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Patterson Road shooter in custody

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police have confirmed a suspect is now in custody following reports of an active shooter near Patterson and 12th. Officials with the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) inform Western Slope Now the situation happened near Patterson Road and Northern Way. Apartments and some businesses nearby were ordered to […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Cohee Trial Day 1: Jury selection

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Defendant Brian Cohee was in high spirits Tuesday as he chatted with family members in courtroom 11 asking about his brother. Cohee was arrested in March 2021 following the discovery of remains belonging to 69-year-old Warren Barnes of Grand Junction stashed in Cohee’s closet.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Colorado officer accused of attacking disabled woman

Grand Junction forestry board hoping to green up the city with master plan. The master plan includes adding more trees to help "green up" Grand Junction.s of KKCO's newscasts. A Washington State teacher is pinned by LAPD after allegedly causing a car accident and running from the scene, later dies.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Housing market in Mesa County

Checking avalanche conditions before heading to mountainous areas is very important so you know where and where not to go. Grand Junction makes New York Times list of 52 places to visit. Updated: 8 hours ago. Grand Junction makes the New York Times list of 52 places to visit, advertising...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

City of Grand Junction selects new Chief of Police

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Today City Manager Greg Caton announced the selection of Matt Smith as the new Chief of the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD). The national search for a new Chief of Police was a comprehensive one. In addition to the standard application review and background check, the process included opportunities for […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

List of rejected license plates from Colorado DMV

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Customizing license plates can be a unique way to express yourself while on the road. However, some expressions just aren’t, well, appropriate. The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles has compiled a list of inappropriate license plates that they recognized as lewd, crude or rude...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Patterson Road shooting suspect identified, facing multiple charges

UPDATE 8:02 p.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The suspect involved in today’s shooting is 29-year-old Michael C. Viegas. According to the Grand Junction Police Department Viegas faces the following charges:. Attempted First Degree Murder. Attempted First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer. Attempted Assault in the First...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Mesa County crime of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is requesting information that will lead to the identification of the suspects involved in a theft. Between 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 and 9 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2023, unknown suspects driving a Supercrew cab pick-up stole a black dually flatbed trailer (VIN- 5SBPT1624AS007297) while parked in the 600 block of Horizon Glen Drive.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

Westbound I-70 closed due to multiple vehicle crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A safety closure is in place on Westbound I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), crews on the scene are currently draining around 7,000 gallons of gasoline from a tanker involved in the crash. The gas is being transferred to another tanker. The crash was […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy