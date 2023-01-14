Montrose has a cool downtown, yes, that's my opinion, and I believe it to be true. I say the word cool can also be overrated. If you have spent time in Montrose in the past few years, you have probably been to Mother Earth in historic downtown Montrose. It's right next door to Fabula, a fun store for sure, and to check out too. Mother Earth opened in the Summer of 2019. Christy and Dale are the owners. They're ranchers by trade, but love their store that shows off their eclectic side. They have a wonderful manager named Levi.

MONTROSE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO