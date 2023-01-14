Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Temporarily Closed a Facility in NevadaBryan DijkhuizenNevada State
Where to Grab Breakfast in South Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Related
2news.com
School Delays on Tuesday, January 17
Due to snow and expected dangerous driving conditions, some schools will be on a delay Tuesday morning, January 17. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School will be on a two-hour delay. There will be a two-hour delay at all schools (including Incline Village) for Tuesday, January 17. Classes will begin two...
2news.com
Office Closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Some administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2022, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City of Reno is observing the holiday and their offices will be closed Monday. Most Washoe County offices will also be closed Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in observance of Martin Luther...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Public Market is just days from its Grand Opening Weekend Celebration. The event will include live music and family-friendly activities. It’s also a chance for people to check out the expansive new food hall, which currently houses 17 locally-operated food vendors. The Grand Opening...
nevadabusiness.com
Big Game 57 Viewings at Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) has football fans covered with two amazing venues to enjoy the excitement of Big Game 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. Guests can reserve seating in Chickie’s & Pete’s or Crystal Lounge for an unparalleled sports viewing experience, complete with mouthwatering food and beverage offerings, luxurious seating and plenty of high-definition screens to soak in every moment of pro football’s championship game. Tickets are on sale now at www.GrandSierraResort.com/BigGame. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.
visitcarsoncity.com
Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital
Expect the unexpected in Carson City: Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital. When you think of visiting a state capital, things that come to mind may include touring the capitol building, strolling through the town square or browsing through a museum or two. But what about hang gliding? Or,...
FOX Reno
Second wettest water year on record reported for Reno already
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just three and a half months into the water year, Reno has seen the second wettest on record. Since October 1, Reno has seen 7.4 inches of liquid which surpasses the annual average of 7.35 inches. The best year on record...
mynews4.com
Shuttered downtown Reno Nugget Casino reopens for one day only - without Awful Awfuls
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nugget Casino in downtown Reno — shuttered for a year and a half — reopened Thursday for one day only. Most casual observers walking along N. Virginia St. didn't even realize the door was slightly ajar, with a paper sign inviting the public inside.
Nevada Appeal
Nevada roadway deaths down by 8 in 2022
The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety said eight fewer people died on the state’s roadways in 2022 compared to 2021. The total number of deaths reported is 352 compared to 360 in calendar 2021. But Carson City saw fatalities increase from six to eight, and the number of pedestrians...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Women’s Fund celebrates its 40th anniversary, scholarship applications are open
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Women’s Fund (NVF) is celebrating its 40th anniversary by awarding $400,000 in scholarships to women pursuing an education in Nevada. Since 1983, the Nevada Women’s Fund has awarded $4.9 million in scholarships to northern Nevada women, many who are re-entry women and single mothers who have not had the opportunity to complete their educations due to family issues and/or financial constraints.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno DUI saturation patrol leads to eight arrests
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight suspected impaired drivers on Saturday, the department said Sunday. One arrest was for felony drunken driving. The seven officers and one sergeant made 81 stops during the operation Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Police also issued several traffic citations. The Nevada...
2news.com
Carpenter's Music World Going out of Business
The beloved Carpenter's Music World at 1090 Kietzke Lane in Reno announced it is going out of business due to a variety of challenges, after being in the greater Reno area for over 50 years. The owner and corporation President, Wendell Carpenter, says after he moved to Arizona about one...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County launches online damage assessment tool
STATELINE, Nev. – As an aid to Douglas County residents who’ve seen damage to their property in the first weeks of 2023, an assessment tool has been posted online allowing them to report damage to structures and infrastructure at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/a652d61ac29c43e9884b530d55800523. Residents can report property damage, upload photos, geotag...
indybay.org
Live Fire and Electronic Warfare at Fallon: Paiute Myron Dewey Died Trying to Prevent It
FALLON PAIUTE SHOSHONE LAND -- When Paiute journalist Myron Dewey live streamed the day before his death from the Fallon bombing range, he was doing what he did best, what he had done at Standing Rock. But now, Myron was defending his homeland, the homeland of Wovoka, who like Myron, lived on Walker River Paiute land.
Record-Courier
Douglas County legal - 30524
Notice is given that Stacey Detrick and Clay Heil are the Co-Trustees of the Pamela McDonald 2021 Trust, dated November 17, 2021. The Grantor of that Trust was Pamela Jean McDonald. Pamela Jean McDonald died on September 28, 2022. At the time of her death, Pamela Jean McDonald’s mailing address was 1796 Greywood Circle, Roseville, CA 95747, and her residential address was 1420 Red Cedar Ave., Gardnerville, NV 89410. The last four (4) digits of Pamela Jean McDonald’s Social Security Number are 2192.
Where to Grab Breakfast in South Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe is a popular vacation destination known for its beautiful scenery and outdoor activities. The area also offers a variety of dining options, from casual eateries to fine dining restaurants. If you are a breakfast lover, there are so many options for a hearty breakfast before you hit the slopes. Read on for the best breakfast options in South Lake Tahoe!
Latest storm system continues to dump snow on Sierra; travel not recommended
TRUCKEE -- More snow pounded the Sierra Sunday as officials advised holiday travelers hoping to enjoy fresh powder at Tahoe ski resorts to postpone driving until after Monday evening.The current forecast calls for additional accumulations of one to two feet of snow with snow levels in the 3,500-4,000 feet elevation range. Wind gusts up to 40-50 mph are expected at peaks. The Caltrans District 10 Twitter account issued a travel advisory, saying drivers should wait until after 10 p.m. Monday evening to try to get to the snow given the dangerous conditions.In addition to the type of whiteout conditions drivers experienced...
mynews4.com
Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
Legendary stuntman Robbie Knievel has died
The son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, Robbie Knievel, died on Friday morning after a cancer battle, TMZ reports.
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from ground
A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and videotaping a bright orange, cigar-shaped object shooting up into the air at 4:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
2news.com
Police Made Eight D.U.I. Arrests in Operation Saturday Night
Reno Police officers conducted an impaired driving saturation patrol on the night of January 14, 2023, in an effort to make roadways safer for the community. Seven officers and one Sergeant were on patrol and made 81 stops for suspected impaired driving. During those investigations, officers made eight arrests for...
Comments / 0