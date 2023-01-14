ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

School Delays on Tuesday, January 17

Due to snow and expected dangerous driving conditions, some schools will be on a delay Tuesday morning, January 17. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School will be on a two-hour delay. There will be a two-hour delay at all schools (including Incline Village) for Tuesday, January 17. Classes will begin two...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Office Closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Some administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2022, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City of Reno is observing the holiday and their offices will be closed Monday. Most Washoe County offices will also be closed Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in observance of Martin Luther...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Public Market is just days from its Grand Opening Weekend Celebration. The event will include live music and family-friendly activities. It’s also a chance for people to check out the expansive new food hall, which currently houses 17 locally-operated food vendors. The Grand Opening...
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Big Game 57 Viewings at Grand Sierra Resort

RENO, Nev. – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) has football fans covered with two amazing venues to enjoy the excitement of Big Game 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. Guests can reserve seating in Chickie’s & Pete’s or Crystal Lounge for an unparalleled sports viewing experience, complete with mouthwatering food and beverage offerings, luxurious seating and plenty of high-definition screens to soak in every moment of pro football’s championship game. Tickets are on sale now at www.GrandSierraResort.com/BigGame. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.
RENO, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital

Expect the unexpected in Carson City: Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital. When you think of visiting a state capital, things that come to mind may include touring the capitol building, strolling through the town square or browsing through a museum or two. But what about hang gliding? Or,...
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Second wettest water year on record reported for Reno already

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just three and a half months into the water year, Reno has seen the second wettest on record. Since October 1, Reno has seen 7.4 inches of liquid which surpasses the annual average of 7.35 inches. The best year on record...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Nevada roadway deaths down by 8 in 2022

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety said eight fewer people died on the state’s roadways in 2022 compared to 2021. The total number of deaths reported is 352 compared to 360 in calendar 2021. But Carson City saw fatalities increase from six to eight, and the number of pedestrians...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Women’s Fund celebrates its 40th anniversary, scholarship applications are open

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Women’s Fund (NVF) is celebrating its 40th anniversary by awarding $400,000 in scholarships to women pursuing an education in Nevada. Since 1983, the Nevada Women’s Fund has awarded $4.9 million in scholarships to northern Nevada women, many who are re-entry women and single mothers who have not had the opportunity to complete their educations due to family issues and/or financial constraints.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Reno DUI saturation patrol leads to eight arrests

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight suspected impaired drivers on Saturday, the department said Sunday. One arrest was for felony drunken driving. The seven officers and one sergeant made 81 stops during the operation Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Police also issued several traffic citations. The Nevada...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Carpenter's Music World Going out of Business

The beloved Carpenter's Music World at 1090 Kietzke Lane in Reno announced it is going out of business due to a variety of challenges, after being in the greater Reno area for over 50 years. The owner and corporation President, Wendell Carpenter, says after he moved to Arizona about one...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County launches online damage assessment tool

STATELINE, Nev. – As an aid to Douglas County residents who’ve seen damage to their property in the first weeks of 2023, an assessment tool has been posted online allowing them to report damage to structures and infrastructure at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/a652d61ac29c43e9884b530d55800523. Residents can report property damage, upload photos, geotag...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Douglas County legal - 30524

Notice is given that Stacey Detrick and Clay Heil are the Co-Trustees of the Pamela McDonald 2021 Trust, dated November 17, 2021. The Grantor of that Trust was Pamela Jean McDonald. Pamela Jean McDonald died on September 28, 2022. At the time of her death, Pamela Jean McDonald’s mailing address was 1796 Greywood Circle, Roseville, CA 95747, and her residential address was 1420 Red Cedar Ave., Gardnerville, NV 89410. The last four (4) digits of Pamela Jean McDonald’s Social Security Number are 2192.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tiffany T.

Where to Grab Breakfast in South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe is a popular vacation destination known for its beautiful scenery and outdoor activities. The area also offers a variety of dining options, from casual eateries to fine dining restaurants. If you are a breakfast lover, there are so many options for a hearty breakfast before you hit the slopes. Read on for the best breakfast options in South Lake Tahoe!
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Latest storm system continues to dump snow on Sierra; travel not recommended

TRUCKEE -- More snow pounded the Sierra Sunday as officials advised holiday travelers hoping to enjoy fresh powder at Tahoe ski resorts to postpone driving until after Monday evening.The current forecast calls for additional accumulations of one to two feet of snow with snow levels in the 3,500-4,000 feet elevation range. Wind gusts up to 40-50 mph are expected at peaks. The Caltrans District 10 Twitter account issued a travel advisory, saying drivers should wait until after 10 p.m. Monday evening to try to get to the snow given the dangerous conditions.In addition to the type of whiteout conditions drivers experienced...
TRUCKEE, CA
mynews4.com

Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Police Made Eight D.U.I. Arrests in Operation Saturday Night

Reno Police officers conducted an impaired driving saturation patrol on the night of January 14, 2023, in an effort to make roadways safer for the community. Seven officers and one Sergeant were on patrol and made 81 stops for suspected impaired driving. During those investigations, officers made eight arrests for...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy