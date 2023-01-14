Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
Tottenham's Richarlison apologises to Gabriel Martinelli after refusing to shake the Arsenal man's hand after a fiery North London derby, while he continues to feud with 'disrespectful' Aaron Ramsdale following their post-match clash
Richarlison has labelled Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale 'disrespectful' after an altercation between the pair following Sunday's north London derby. The Gunners won 2-0, their first away win in the fixture since 2014, thanks to an own goal from Hugo Lloris and a classy outside-the-box finish from Martin Odegaard. It was...
chatsports.com
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
chatsports.com
Martin Odegaard is potentially the BEST midfielder in the Premier League right now, Marcus Rashford goes from strength-to-strength and Solly March tore Liverpool apart... but who tops this week's POWER RANKINGS?
The weekend saw us treated to another action-packed gameweek of Premier League matches and no shortage of drama. Twenty-one goals were scored across the 10 top-flight games in another enthralling set of fixtures. It was a derby-filled weekend, as Arsenal claimed the bragging rights in north London, and Manchester United...
chatsports.com
'We cannot afford to have Casemiro absent': Man United fans desperately urge Erik ten Hag to rest star midfielder against Crystal Palace... as the Brazilian will miss the huge clash with Arsenal if he is booked at Selhurst Park
Casemiro, Arsenal, Erik ten Hag, Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Manchester United, Brazil. Manchester United fans have desperately called on Erik ten Hag to rest Casemiro against Crystal Palace to prevent him missing the huge clash with Arsenal through suspension. The Brazilian midfielder has been hugely influential to...
chatsports.com
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
chatsports.com
Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle
Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
chatsports.com
Former Man United star looks unrecognisable as he has pint with a fan in a Manchester pub... but can you guess who the Old Trafford legend is?
Manchester United fans have been left stunned by the appearance of one of the club's former stars after they were pictured posing for a photo in a pub. The ex-United player had spent 11 years at Old Trafford during his career, before returning to the club to spend 13 years on the coaching staff.
chatsports.com
Luke Shaw's eight-and-a-half years at Manchester United have been a rollercoaster - from suffering a horrific broken leg to being undermined by Jose Mourinho, the left back is now flourishing under Erik ten Hag (even as a 'makeshift' centre half too!)
Saturday was Manchester United's biggest game of the season and who did Erik ten Hag start at centre back?. World Cup champion and four-time Champions League winner Raphael Varane? Of course. And who partnered him? Was it another world champion in Lisandro Martinez, captain Harry Maguire or Sweden international Victor...
chatsports.com
Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli fires parting shot in final press conference, claiming English football will attract ALL the best European talent and warning of 'inexorable decline' in the face of 'dominant Premier League'
Outgoing Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli has urged European football to push for change, with the Italian fearful of the Premier League prizing away all of Europe's stars, thereby 'marginalising' surrounding competitions. Agnelli, who could face trial over allegations of false accounting at Juventus, was famously one of the architects of...
chatsports.com
Sevilla are interested in signing Malang Sarr from Chelsea as long as he can cut short his loan spell at Monaco - with the French defender making just FOUR Ligue 1 starts since joining in the summer
Sevilla are interested in signing Malang Sarr from Chelsea if he can cut short his loan spell at Monaco. The 23-year-old Frenchman joined Monaco on a loan until the end of the season last summer, but it has not gone as well as planned. Sarr has only started four times...
chatsports.com
Gary Neville insists Liverpool are enduring the type of 'dip' that even Sir Alex Ferguson suffered in his prime - and insists 'unbelievable' Jurgen Klopp can transform the club if he's given £250m to spend
Gary Neville has likened Liverpool's 'dip' in form to situations he went through during his playing career at Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's problems went from bad to worse as his side were beaten 3-0 by Brighton on Saturday afternoon, with Solly March and Danny Welbeck combining for the Seagulls. The...
chatsports.com
Rio Ferdinand hails Martin Odegaard as his 'player of the year' after stunning display in Arsenal's win over Tottenham and makes the case for why the playmaker deserves the honour over his 21-goal compatriot Erling Haaland
Martin Odegaard and Arsenal are flying high, no longer going under the radar for stellar performances. So much so, former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has named the Norwegian his player of the season. Odegaard scored a sensational goal in the Gunners' 2-0 victory over Spurs on Sunday and was...
chatsports.com
West Ham face competition from their relegation rivals Bournemouth and Ligue 1 side Nice in the race for Lorient striker Terem Moffi... with the Nigeria international expected to be available for around £25million
West Ham are facing a fight to sign target Terem Moffi from Ligue 1 side Lorient. Bournemouth, owned by Bill Foley who has a stake in Lorient, are also interested after they already agreed a £20million fee for winger Dango Ouattara from the French club. However, both Premier League...
chatsports.com
Erik ten Hag 'played a crucial role in Man United's shock loan move for Burnley flop Wout Weghorst... who wasn't flagged by scouts during last summer's botched pursuit of Marko Arnautovic'
Manchester United Erik ten Hag was critical to the club's surprise loan move for compatriot Wout Weghorst, according to reports. Weghorst had been on loan at Besiktas from Burnley after the Dutch international was unable to prevent Burnley from being relegated to the Championship. According to The Athletic, Ten Hag...
chatsports.com
Nottingham Forest want to sign a new goalkeeper after their No 1 Dean Henderson is ruled out for at least a month with a thigh injury... with veteran Wayne Hennessey set to stand in for Steve Cooper's side
Nottingham Forest are on the hunt for a keeper after Dean Henderson was ruled out for at least a month with a thigh injury. Henderson, who is on loan from Manchester United, has been a vital figure in Steve Cooper's side who sit 13th in the Premier League - five points above the relegation zone.
chatsports.com
Luis Diaz offers fans an injury update as he posts a training video on social media, with the Liverpool forward expected to return in March after being sidelined since October
Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has showed fans a glimpse of him back in training, as the Colombia star eyes a return to the first team after a lengthy spell out injured. Diaz has been unavailable for the Reds since injuring his knee against Arsenal in October, and his side have struggled in his absence.
chatsports.com
Nottingham Forest 'are considering a move for PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas' after Dean Henderson's injury... with the three-time Champions League winner being lined up as the club's 25TH signing of the season
Nottingham Forest have reportedly targeted three-time Champions League winner Keylor Navas to boost their battle against relegation following Dean Henderson's injury. Henderson, who is on loan from Manchester United, faces at least a month on the sidelines after sustaining a thigh injury during Forest's 2-0 victory over Leicester City. The...
chatsports.com
Newcastle hold further talks to sign Real Vallodolid's teenage defender Ivan Fresneda... with the Magpies keen to Arsenal in the race for his signature
Newcastle have held further talks over a move for 18-year-old Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda. Chief scout Steve Nixon watched Fresneda when he played for Valladolid against Real Madrid last month and Newcastle staff are keen to snap up the promising teenager ahead of competition from Arsenal, among others. Fresneda's...
chatsports.com
Newcastle make fresh enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby with the Magpies long-term admirers of the Frenchman... while Arsenal are also keeping tabs after missing out on top target Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea
Newcastle have made a fresh enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby. Newcastle are long-term admirers of French winger Diaby but have previously been put off by Leverkusen’s demands. However they remain keen to be kept informed of developments regarding Diaby who is also on Arsenal’s radar after they...
chatsports.com
Rio Ferdinand hails Manchester United's defensive performance in their 2-1 win over Manchester City... as he claims it 'was one of the most controlled performances without the ball' he had seen from United
Rio Ferdinand has lauded Manchester United's defensive performance against Manchester City, insisting there is now something different about Erik ten Hag's side. United secured a memorable victory over City on Saturday as they came back from a goal down to win 2-1. The result extended their unbeaten run in all...
