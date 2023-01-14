ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings 2023 NFL draft prospects: Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have four picks before compensatory selections are awarded and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Ncaa Football Uo Vs Osu Rivalry Game University Of Oregon At Oregon State

Christian Gonzalez

  • Oregon
  • Transferred from Colorado
  • Height-6’2″
  • Weight-200 lbs
  • Third-year junior
  • 4-Star recruit per 247 Sports
  • Stats: 128 tackles, 100 solo, 6.0 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 17 passes defended
  • Games watched: USC 2001 (w/Colorado), Georgia 2022, BYU 2022, Stanford 2022

Strengths

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Gonzalez is an incredibly smooth cover corner. He understands how to move with receivers by mirroring, trailing and staying in phase. He has fluid hips to help him against all kinds of receivers. Press is where he is the most comfortable but Gonzalez is also good in zone.

In his stance, Gonzalez stays low to the ground which helps him burst when he needs to accelerate. It keeps him in position to be ready for whatever the receiver throws at him.

Ball skills are a plus for Gonzalez. He recognizes routes quickly and it gives him plenty of time to attack the ball.

He also has good recovery skills. When he gets beaten, Gonzalez has the vision to attack the football and has the athleticism to get there.

Weaknesses

While Gonzalez is more than willing to be physical and deal with bigger receivers, they can overpower him easily and knock him off balance.

While tackling is overall a plus for Gonzalez, he takes suspect angles too often for my liking.

Overview

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Eug Oregon Football 16

Man 9.5/10

Zone 8.7/10

Hips/Fluidity 8.8/10

Recognition 13.6/15

Quickness 8.1/10

Run Support 8.2/10

Speed 8.6/10

Recovery 8.8/10

Tackling 4.2/5

Ball Skills 8.6/10

Grade 87.1/100 First Round

Overall, Gonzalez is arguably the best cover corner in this clas. He is beyond smooth along with having top-tier size and athleticism.

Comments / 0

 

