brproud.com
Extraordinary Educators: Maura Lewis from Woodlawn Middle School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If this class were an equation, she would be the exponent. A teacher who’s more than a problem solver. “I tell them exactly what we are going to do. How it’s going to work. I tell them when there are tough things that are going to come up. When the easier things come, we interact, we try to have fun,” said Maura Lewis.
pelicanpostonline.com
DFAC seeking sponsors, nominations (packets included)
Dancing For A Cause is in its 14th season, and The Arc of East Ascension needs your help!. Dancing For A Cause is a vital fundraising event for The Arc of East Ascension. All funds raised benefit The Arc of East Ascension, which is a non-profit organization that provides vital needs to individuals with intellectual and developmental delays in Ascension Parish and surrounding areas. Our vision is to see a future for people with disabilities that is all-inclusive and ensures a quality of life through education, employment, family/community involvement, housing, recreation, and access to services.
postsouth.com
New Iberville Parish School Board faces high expectations in 2023
A new year brought back some familiar faces and several new members to the Iberville Parish School Board, which heads into a year filled with challenges and growth potential. The board's first meeting of 2023 also marked the inaugural session for the term that will run until 2027. Chris Daigle...
WDSU
Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events
The route begins on Irma Blvd. and will continue down Burnside Ave. to Hwy. 30. More information is available at its Facebook page, Krewe of Ascension Mambo. The 28th annual Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras boat parade will be Feb. 11 starting at noon. Grand marshals are Manny and Christine...
lafourchegazette.com
Former Thibodaux coach accepts coordinator position at Central
Former Thibodaux High School head football coach Chris Dugas will be coaching in Lafourche this fall – just a little more 'down the bayou' than normal. The coach announced today that he's been named the Offensive Coordinator at Central Lafourche, the next stop for the 24-year veteran coach after being relieved of his head coaching duties at Thibodaux after the 2022 season.
brproud.com
Free health checks available through Baton Rouge General
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A local hospital and grocery store are teaming up to provide free health checks over the coming months. Nursing staff from Baton Rouge General clinics will be available at separate Rouses locations. BRG says that as part of these events, individuals will be able...
Grieving LSU sorority says Madison Brooks’ organs donated to save others
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Alpha Phi chapter at LSU remembers sophomore member Madison Brooks after she died from her injuries after a Sunday crash. The sorority called Brooks a “hero” after learning her heart and kidneys were donated. Read LSU Alpha Phi’s full statement: We are grieving the sudden and tragic loss of […]
houmatimes.com
Bourgeois Meat Market introduces Boudin King Cakes for a Cause!
Bourgeois Meat Market will be selling specialty Bourgeois Boudin King Cake this carnival season made by award-winning local chef Nathan Richard, with half the proceeds being given to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Annual Firefighter Stairclimb Nonprofit. “They’re made with Bourgeois boudin, pepper jack cheese,Tobasco pepper jelly, rolled...
Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications for homeownership program
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a home, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge wants to help. The nonprofit housing organization announced it is now accepting applications for its homeownership program. To apply for the Habitat Homeownership program, you’ll have to register to...
wbrz.com
Delatte joins race for Livingston Parish president
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The race for president of Livingston Parish has its second candidate. District 8 councilmember Randy Delatte has joined fellow Republican Jeff Ard in a bid for the top office. Delatte was elected to his current position in the fall of 2019. It marked a return to the...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Apartment complex with 224 units planned for Baton Rouge Health District
Hammond-based Stoa Group is planning a 224-unit apartment complex on Picardy Avenue east of Mancuso Lane. The high-density multifamily development would have four buildings, including a clubhouse, maintenance building and amenity areas, according to Planning Commission documents. Commission staff members say the project would be consistent with anticipated future land...
theadvocate.com
MLK Day events planned throughout Monday in Baton Rouge
A church service, food and music and opportunities to volunteer are some of the ways Baton Rouge will be observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. The church service, followed by a peace walk and a "second line," will begin at 9 a.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, which has partnered with the Baton Rouge branch of the NAACP for a series of celebrations.
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in Louisiana.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
wbrz.com
City renaming road after longtime Councilwoman Lorri Burgess
BATON ROUGE - City officials are renaming a street after longtime East Baton Rouge politician Lorri Burgess, who died three years ago. The city-parish announced it is hosting an official unveiling and block party Saturday for the new signage along Lorri Burgess Avenue, previously East Washington Street. The road runs adjacent to Highland Road and connects it to Dalrymple Drive.
theadvocate.com
What has happened since Ascension development moratorium ended? A look at the shakeout
After sharp, flooding rains in the preceding May, the summer of 2021 brought long-simmering fights over growth and development in Ascension Parish to a rolling boil. Once the pot cooled, one of the outcomes was an 11-month moratorium on new land divisions so parish leaders could enact new growth rules for a parish that, over the prior two decades, had been Louisiana's fastest-growing one.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff: Body of missing Mandeville boater located
The sheriff's office turned over Coile's body over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office to find the official cause of death.
an17.com
City Court of Hammond announces warrant amnesty program
Judge C. Britain Sledge, III announced today that the City Court of Hammond will hold a Warrant Amnesty Program for persons with outstanding warrants. Beginning January 17 through February 28, 2023, the Court will hold a forgiveness program for individuals with outstanding warrants. During this period, the Court will allow defendants with outstanding warrants to pay their charges without fear of arrest. If you appear in person during the amnesty period on a charge, YOU WILL NOT BE ARRESTED. The City Court of Hammond is located at 303 East Thomas Street, Hammond, Louisiana 70401.
Guerrilla Warfare Paintball reopens in North Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a year and a half absence, Guerrilla Warfare Paintball returns to the public. The business held its grand opening today, but at its new location off of Joor Road in North Baton Rouge. Guerrilla Warfare Paintball was located in Walker. It shut down in June of 2021 because of complaints from neighbors.
