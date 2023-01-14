How to watch Ole Miss basketball vs. Georgia 2023: Tipoff time, TV schedule, online streaming and open thread

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
redcuprebellion.com
Ole Miss Lands Transfer Portal Commitment From Washington OL Victor Curne.
Washington Huskies offensive tackle Victor Curne committed to Ole Miss on Tuesday, choosing the Rebels over an offer from Oklahoma. Listed at 6’4 and 320 lbs, Curne is the second offensive line commitment for Ole Miss offensive line coach John Garrison, following the commitment of UAB guard Quincy McGee over the weekend.
redcuprebellion.com
Ole Miss women drop first SEC contest of the season 63-58 to Alabama
Looking to start its SEC slate off 6-0, Coach Yo and the Ole Miss Rebels could not slow down Lightning Loyal McQueen, losing 63-58 early Sunday evening to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Rebels have a certain formula that has made them successful this season, starting 16-2 and 5-0 in...
redcuprebellion.com
UAB offensive lineman Quincy McGee commits to Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss coaching staff hosted two visitors this weekend: LSU quarterback Walker Howard, and UAB offensive guard Quincy McGee. On Sunday, McGee announced his commitment to Ole Miss, giving the Rebels a veteran presence who will likely challenge for the starting spot vacated by NFL-bound guard Nick Broeker.
Comments / 0