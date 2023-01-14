"You'd Need Binoculars," Spurs Fans Share Views From Record-Breaking Attendance Game Between San Antonio And Golden State

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Gov. Abbott roasted for hypocritical post on MLKAsh JurbergTexas State
If San Antonio finally gets an NFL team, what should their name be?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick daysAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT
As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant laments being called for seventh drug test of season
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is having another monster season, one that will likely earn him his second straight All-Star honor. Morant has become the epitome of a human highlight reel as he ascends towards superstardom, with his wide variety of posterizing dunks and other jaw-dropping plays. One perceived negative consequence of his standout play -- according to the former Rookie of the Year -- is his apparent increase in random drug test requests from the NBA.
Yardbarker
Watch: LeBron James Joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar As Only Players In NBA History To Reach 38,000 Points
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is truly one of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA court and he continues to produce at an unbelievable level in his 20th NBA season. It feels like every night the Lakers take the court LeBron James is making history in some form or fashion.
Yardbarker
Laker Fans Are Furious After Russell Westbrook Misses Game-Winner Against 76ers: "Why Did He Ignore LeBron?"
The Los Angeles Lakers were in the middle of a hard-fought contest against the Philadelphia 76ers and played far better than expected against the stronger 76ers squad. LeBron James put the team on his back with a fantastic performance with Russell Westbrook contributing magnificently off the bench, until the final play.
Yardbarker
NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs, Jakob Poeltl, Sixers, Bulls
Center Jakob Poeltl is drawing lots of trade interest ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. “I think he’s going to be one of the real pivotal players at the NBA trade deadline,” Wojnarowski said. “You saw in recent years there was not as much of a market for centers. That’s changed this year. There’s a lot of interest in Poeltl and there are a lot of teams for San Antonio that will make the kind of offers that (the Spurs) may want to move him.”
Former NBA Player, Coach Chris Ford Dies at 74
The longtime guard made the first three-pointer in NBA history in 1979.
Yardbarker
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Milwaukee Bucks are interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder
With the NBA trade deadline approaching, many teams are expected to make moves to improve their rosters. One of the most intriguing potential trades that has recently been reported is the Milwaukee Bucks looking to acquire Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has reported that the Bucks have expressed interest in trading for the disgruntled Suns forward.
Chris Ford, former Detroit Pistons guard who made NBA's first 3-pointer, dies at 74
Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team, former Detroit Pistons draft pick, longtime NBA coach and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket, has died, his family announced in a statement. He was 74. The family revealed the death through the Celtics on Wednesday. No official cause was given, but the statement said Ford passed away on Tuesday. The Press of Atlantic City reported he died in Philadelphia having suffered...
Yardbarker
Miss Croatia Attends Miami Heat Game And Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy
Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll has been making rounds around the NBA in recent days following her incredible moment in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, she's making some noise around the association, and fans are loving it. After conquering the world of soccer, she's now doing her thing in the...
Yardbarker
Kwame Brown Blasts Gilbert Arenas: "He’s What’s Wrong With Our Community"
Kwame Brown is a much-maligned figure in NBA history. After being the No. 1 overall pick by the Washington Wizards in 2001, Brown was expected to develop into an All-NBA caliber center. However, that development never came and Brown is remembered as one of the worst No. 1 overall picks in recent history, despite having a 12-year NBA career.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Makes NBA History On Tuesday Night
On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets lost 106-98 to the San Antonio Spurs in Texas. Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with an impressive 36 points and 11 rebounds, while six players on the Nets scored in double-digits (they were playing without Kyrie Irving in addition to Kevin Durant already being out).
Yardbarker
LeBron James Has 100 40-Point Games In His NBA Career Including The Playoffs, He's Still Far Away From Wilt Chamberlain And Michael Jordan
LeBron James' longevity is one of the most impressive things any pro-level athlete has shown in their career. For 20 seasons, the King has been a dominant force in the NBA, winning All-Star appearances, All-NBA accolades, MVPs, and championships. There have been losses along the way, but what LeBron James has achieved is a lot more telling than the things he hasn't.
Yardbarker
Former USC WR Kyle Ford announces surprising transfer decision to big rival
In November, Ford had three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in USC’s win over UCLA. Two months later, he is transferring to the Bruins. Ford had been at USC since 2019, but the former five-star recruit’s career had not gone as hoped. Ford had only 40 catches for 637 yards and five touchdowns during his Trojans career. He has two years of eligibility left to live up to his top recruiting status, and his health will be key in achieving that goal.
Yardbarker
Colorado coach Tim Brewster had players fired up during first team meeting
Colorado Buffaloes coach Tim Brewster had his players so fired up during his first team meeting. Well Off Media on Monday shared a video on YouTube of Deion Sanders’ first meeting with Colorado. Sanders had all of his staff members introduce themselves to the team. Some of the staff...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly 'Remain In' On Former All-Star Outfielder, Gold Glove Winner
Duvall is an intriguing option to bring into Boston's outfield. The 34-year-old shined both offensively and defensively in 2021 with 38 home runs and a National League-leading 113 RBIs to go along with winning a Gold Glove, but wasn't as successful in 2022. The one-time All-Star appeared in just 86...
Comments / 0