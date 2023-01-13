ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

RadarOnline

Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals

Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
DELAWARE STATE
WFAE

Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking a new approach to Washington

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is regularly in the spotlight with her extremist, far-right rhetoric and ties to former President Donald Trump. But in the new year and the new Congress, she's getting attention for a different reason - her vocal support for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Georgia Public Broadcasting's Stephen Fowler has more on Greene's new approach to Washington.
GEORGIA STATE
WFAE

Jury selection begins for Mexico's ex-security head accused of taking cartels' bribes

Jury selection began today in Brooklyn for one of the men the U.S. had considered a partner in the war against drugs. Genaro Garcia Luna, Mexico's former secretary of public security, is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes from drug cartels. Garcia Luna was arrested in December 2019. He is the highest-ranking Mexican official to ever face trial in the U.S. on drug trafficking charges.
WFAE

WFAE

ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

