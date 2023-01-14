Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across AmericaEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Professor Tracy Perkins to speak at Davis about history of environmental justice activism in CaliforniaD.J. EatonDavis, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Holocaust survivor to share story in Folsom
Chabad Jewish Community Center in Folsom is hosting a special event this evening with Holocaust survivor Esther Basch (The Honey Girl of Auschwitz) at the Folsom Community Center. Esther Basch, a 94-year-old resident of Prescott, Ariz., survived the Auschwitz Death Camps after being sent there in a cattle car on...
goldcountrymedia.com
Organizers hope to double participation in Auburn Restaurant Week
Following a successful inaugural event last year, organizers of Auburn Restaurant Week are looking to double the amount of local participation this year. The Auburn Downtown Business Association will host the event for a second year Feb. 25 through March 5. The week-long event will showcase Auburn’s unique and diverse gastronomic offerings.
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom Lake 'doing well' as inflow, level rises
Once again, Mother Nature wreaked havoc on the Sacramento region this past week, bringing record rainfall, wind and plenty of damage and distress throughout the county and beyond to the point that President Biden approved a declaration for several California counties to be included in a national disaster emergency status.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County to provide low-barrier shelter as terms of settlement
Placer County is on its way to operating a low-barrier mobile temporary shelter in North Auburn as terms of a settlement with a group of homeless individuals who filed a claim against the county in September. The claim alleges the county destroyed personal property in April and May when it...
goldcountrymedia.com
Cycling through Placer County
The Lincoln Highway (Highway 40) was completed in 1913, if you consider “graded” completed. Most of it was not paved and it was an arduous trip well into the 1930s. It runs from New York to San Francisco, traversing 3, 389 miles. Rippey Road is 2.4 miles of the route.
goldcountrymedia.com
High school volleyball athletes commit to playing in college
Multiple South Placer-area high school girls’ volleyball players have recently committed to continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level such as players from Whitney, Rocklin, Del Oro and Woodcreek High schools. Three Whitney High volleyball players will continue at the next level, including Sierra Foothill League Most Valuable...
goldcountrymedia.com
Athlete of the Week: Maya Hodge opens league play with a triple double for the Zebras
There are many components in being a great basketball player, one of which is scoring, another is rebounding and another is passing, not to mention being a solid defender. Most players make up some of these traits but very few can say they have all four on their resume. One...
goldcountrymedia.com
Search continues for woman who jumped into Confluence
Law enforcement authorities were still searching Monday for a woman who jumped into the Confluence from the Northern Fork American River Bridge three days earlier. Maintenance was being done on Highway 49 when, at 2:18 a.m. Friday, a young woman drove through a road closure, CHP Auburn Public Information Officer Yvette Norman said Friday.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, trespassing
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 27. Nathan W. Griggs, 39, was arrested at 3:13 p.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the 11800 block of Willow Creek...
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville man arrested for strong-arm robbery at Auburn Home Depot
A Roseville man was arrested Jan. 11 in relation to a robbery at The Home Depot in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the store for a report of robbery just before 3 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the loss prevention officer provided the deputy with a description of the suspect’s vehicle.
goldcountrymedia.com
Girls soccer roundup: Colfax dominant start to league, Placer beats rival
With league matches underway, the second half of the girls soccer season is booming, and Colfax and Placer have made noise early. Few teams, if any, are as dominant in league play as Colfax. The Falcons (13-1-1, 6-0 Pioneer Valley League) have outscored their opponents a whopping 40-0 in PVL play, with the only close match a 1-0 victory over Twelve Bridges.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County accepting applications from District 5 for open Planning Commission seat
Placer County District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson is seeking applications from experienced and engaged residents within Supervisorial District 5 to fill an open Planning Commission seat. Acting as the principal advisory body to the Placer County Board of Supervisors, the Planning Commission holds public hearings and makes recommendations on proposed...
goldcountrymedia.com
Colfax Council approves ordinance introduction to expedite EV charging station permitting
The Colfax City Council approved the introduction of an ordinance that establishes an expedited process for the permitting process of electric vehicle (EV) charging station applications during its Jan. 11 meeting. According to Colfax City Attorney Mick Cabral, the requirement to adopt an ordinance creating an expedited, streamlined permitting process...
Comments / 0