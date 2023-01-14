Excellent idea. A lot of people aren’t really sure what they want in the future. A good start would be to forbid insurance companies public and private to pay for this. If they are so sure this want this let them pay for it out of pocket.
While I understand young people who want to transition are disappointed, 21 isn’t too long to wait. At 21 their life is just getting started, a few years to make sure they want to undergo such a huge change. It also gives them one to age beyond the age where their parents make their decisions for them. I really have to wonder what the motivation for the doctors who are opposing this reasonable law is. Is it altruism or greed that motivates their criticism?
The opinion of a Doctor, does not matter, in this case. Parents are far more concerned about THEIR children's health, than a Doctor, who is FINANCIALLY benefiting from it. Schools MUST STOP indoctrination of OUR children.
