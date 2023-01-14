ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 34

deborah king
4d ago

Excellent idea. A lot of people aren’t really sure what they want in the future. A good start would be to forbid insurance companies public and private to pay for this. If they are so sure this want this let them pay for it out of pocket.

Reply(10)
25
HighlandHuntress
4d ago

While I understand young people who want to transition are disappointed, 21 isn’t too long to wait. At 21 their life is just getting started, a few years to make sure they want to undergo such a huge change. It also gives them one to age beyond the age where their parents make their decisions for them. I really have to wonder what the motivation for the doctors who are opposing this reasonable law is. Is it altruism or greed that motivates their criticism?

Reply(3)
15
Guest
4d ago

The opinion of a Doctor, does not matter, in this case. Parents are far more concerned about THEIR children's health, than a Doctor, who is FINANCIALLY benefiting from it. Schools MUST STOP indoctrination of OUR children.

Reply(7)
16
Related
Kansas Reflector

If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rabbi Moti Rieber is executive director of Kansas Interfaith Action, a statewide, multifaith issue-advocacy organization that works on a variety of social, economic and climate justice […] The post If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Radon Warning: Kansans urged to test for cancer-causing gas

TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Kansas leaders are urging people to test for radon, a radioactive gas that’s the second-leading cause for lung cancer in the U.S. Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed January as Radon Action month in Kansas. Through a partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), Kansans are urged to protect their families by […]
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas Medicaid Recipients Must Renew Enrollment After Pandemic Pause

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – The federal government has extended the COVID-19 public health emergency again, but it does not include simplified Medicaid eligibility that kept people enrolled over the last three years. During the pandemic, people on Medicaid did not have to prove their eligibility every year. Starting in...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights

TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is prepared to challenge the Kansas Legislature’s annual attacks on transgender children, voting rights and reproductive health care while searching for common ground on criminal justice reform and medical marijuana. The organization’s priorities for the 2023 session are mostly at odds with leadership in the GOP-dominated […] The post ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21

TOPEKA — Transgender youths will once again be at the forefront of debate in the Kansas Legislature, with lawmakers pushing a bill that would criminalize gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy, allowing few exceptions. Conservative Republicans both nationally and locally have used laws targeting transgender youths as a rallying cry, with Kansas Attorney General Derek […] The post New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Jordan is the president of the Hutchinson-based United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. Food prices have risen an astronomical 12% over the past year. Many Kansans are […] The post Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Delta-8 gummies with 0.3% THC can be sold in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just this week a two-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after eating Delta-8 gummies. Police say the gummies are legal in Kansas. But there seems to be some confusion about what is and isn't legal. KAKE News spoke with both police and a dispensary about...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

New report finds Kansas one of top 10 states to drive in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that Kansas is one of the ten best states to drive in with low traffic congestion and gas prices. With traffic congestion causing drivers in the U.S. an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, personal-finance website WalletHub.com released on Monday, Jan. 16, its report of 2023′s Best & Worst States to Drive in.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy