Read full article on original website
Related
theblock.co
FTX debtors identify $5.5 billion of liquid assets in ’Herculean effort’
FTX has identified $5.5 billion in liquid assets, part of what CEO John Ray called a “Herculean effort” to untangle the firm’s finances. FTX.com and FTX US each face digital asset “shortfalls,” the FTX debtors said in a statement. Beleaguered crypto exchange FTX identified $5.5...
theblock.co
Bitcoin rises slightly as crypto stocks surge in rally led by Coinbase, Hut 8
Silvergate rose after reporting fourth-quarter earnings, while Bit Mining jumped on new machines. Bitcoin floated above $21,000 for much of the day. Bitcoin rose slightly by the U.S. close as crypto-related stocks ended the day largely higher in a rally led by Coinbase and Hut 8. The largest cryptocurrency by...
theblock.co
Shiba inu jumps 15% as ether trades around $1,600 following PPI release
Ether added 1.2% in the past hour as it inched over $1,600. Bitcoin was trading at about $21,500, up 1%. Shiba Inu tacked on 15% in the past day as the memecoin maintains its momentum. Ether traded above $1,600 for the first time since early November as crypto prices were...
theblock.co
3AC founders Zhu and Davies pitch to raise $25 million for new crypto exchange
The founders of defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and crypto exchange CoinFlex are pitching investors on a new crypto exchange focused on claims trading. A new pitch deck shows the founders are trying to raise $25 million investors with a time-to-market goal of “asap.”. Su Zhu and...
BBC
Industrial espionage: How China sneaks out America's technology secrets
It was an innocuous-looking photograph that turned out to be the downfall of Zheng Xiaoqing, a former employee with energy conglomerate General Electric Power. According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment, the US citizen hid confidential files stolen from his employers in the binary code of a digital photograph of a sunset, which Mr Zheng then mailed to himself.
Crypto lender Genesis is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week
Cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital may file for bankruptcy protection as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Genesis was still talking to creditors and its plans may change, the report said. The parent company of Genesis, Digital Currency Group, has also been dealing with a liquidity crunch. Cryptocurrency lender...
US News and World Report
Expert View: China's Economy Slows Sharply in Q4, 2022 Growth One of the Worst on Record
(Reuters) - China's economy slowed sharply in the fourth quarter due to stringent COVID curbs, dragging down 2022 growth to one of its worst in nearly half a century and raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.9% in October-December from a...
US News and World Report
Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13
(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
Dutch trade minister: won't summarily agree to U.S. rules on China exports
AMSTERDAM, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The top Dutch trade official said the Netherlands will not summarily accept new U.S. restrictions on exporting chip-making technology to China, and is consulting with European and Asian allies.
CNBC
Saudi Arabia can 'bridge the gap' between the U.S. and China, finance minister says
The Saudi kingdom and the United States have a relationship that dates back to the 1930s, and which has been summed up in broad terms as one of Saudi oil in exchange for American-provided security. China, meanwhile, has for years been making inroads — especially economically — as Saudi Arabia's...
theblock.co
Bitcoin stays above $21,000; Silvergate, Coinbase pare earlier gains
Bitcoin was trading around $21,300, up about 2%. Ether gained 3%. Crypto-related stocks soared at the open before paring gains. Silvergate and Coinbase popped at the open after the crypto-friendly bank reported earnings as traditional markets were mixed. Bitcoin was trading at $21,300 at 10 a.m. EST, up 2.3% over...
Stock market legend issues ‘vicious and ferocious growling bear’ warning over US labor force
Stockmarket Cycles publisher and editor Peter Eliades says he's bearish as a very low unemployment rate could create "one of the great tops in market history."
theblock.co
HashKey Capital Listed As Key Active Investor In The Block’s VC Landscape Report
Singapore, January 17, 2023 - HashKey Capital, a global-focused crypto fund, has been named one of the most active venture capital firms in the crypto space in The Block’s Digital Asset Funding Landscape report. The report, which provides the most comprehensive, fact-based and in-depth analysis of the crypto venture...
One Chinese province spent $22 billion on eliminating Covid before policy U-turn
A number of regional governments in China have revealed the enormous sums they've spent on fighting the pandemic, reinforcing a previous state media report suggesting that mounting costs were a key reason why the country abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid policy.
theblock.co
Bitcoin price dips sharply ahead of DOJ crypto enforcement announcement
Bitcoin tumbled below $21,000 in a seeming reversal of a days-long trend. Move came after the U.S. Departments of Justice and Treasury said they would announce a joint enforcement action against an international crypto entity today. Bitcoin's price fell sharply late Thursday morning after the U.S. Departments of Justice and...
theblock.co
FalconX, Bitmex founder Hayes invest in market maker Elixir amid dearth of providers
Decentralized finance protocol Elixir raised $2.1 million to make crypto market making more transparent. The seed round includes investment from FalconX, OP Crypto, ChapterOne and Bitmex founder Arthur Hayes. Decentralized finance protocol Elixir closed a $2.1 million seed round to allow anyone to participate in crypto market making. FalconX, Commonwealth,...
theblock.co
Bitcoin mining difficulty jumps 10%, its biggest move since October
Bitcoin’s mining difficulty climbed 10.26%, according to data from BTC.com. Bitcoin's mining difficulty metric has risen just over 10%. The mining difficulty — which determines how hard it is to create the next block of transactions — reset just after 4 p.m. ET, following its roughly two-week schedule. The metric rose 10.26%, according to BTC.com data.
US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.
Why China’s potential economic rebound could boost the US
China could bounce back from its pandemic reopening swoon both stronger and sooner than expected, offering a rare source of optimism for the U.S. economy amid rising recession fears. The Chinese economy grew just 3 percent in 2022 and rose at an annual rate of 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter, according to statistics released…
theblock.co
Celsius and Fabric Ventures lock horns over $8 million Series B clawback
Celsius is attempting to make VC firm Fabric Ventures pay the remainder of its commitment to the troubled lender’s Series B round. Fabric had pledged just over $8 million, with a payment schedule over the course of three months in 2022. It had already given Celsius $2 million as an advance.
Comments / 0