Kay'Lynn
2d ago
The government was known to have informants in the civil rights movement..They bribed them or threatened them. Thats why they are always able to get a clear shot of the leaders.
James Black
2d ago
Yeah. They tried to dig up dirt on Malcolm X but he was the only one that was totally clean after he joined the NOI. The only thing that they had on MLK was the different women he laid with on his travels which is not illegal. Especially the white ones.
Justlvcali
2d ago
I'm sure none of us are surprised, we knew this was going on even back then. There was really no way to stop it.
