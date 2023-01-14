Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Young Guns Score High In Jan. 7-9 High School Clay Target Assoc. Zone 1 Competition In Aztec
Representing the Los Alamos Young Guns team in Aztec last weekend were, from left, Stetson Trujillo, Donovan Allen, Matthew Nowell, Gavin Robles, Alyssa Vigil, Ana Schmitz, Rhyen Vigil, Sam Nowell, Reed Trujillo, and Coach Mike O’Neill. (Not in the photo are Colton Hollander and Dylan Munoz). Courtesy photo. Donovan...
mwcconnection.com
New Mexico brings the House and shows Aztecs the door in 76-67 rumble
Lobos dominate 76-67 giving Aztecs first home loss. On a dark and stormy night on the Mesa, Viejas Arena shone brightly as a friendly beacon to Aztec faithful. Sadly, in this tale, the visiting New Mexico Lobos, brought their own kind of black magic and defeated the Aztecs 76-67 in a convincing performance. Fresh off a strong win against conference leader Nevada, the Aztecs were eight point favorites to take care of business. But this is the Mountain West where nothing is as it seems. The Lobos used several outstanding performances to capture their 16th win of the season. Look no further than guard Jaelen House who was a one man wrecking crew while accounting for 29 points. His cohort Jamal Mashburn Jr. contributed an additional 22 and forward Morris Udeze grabbed 15 rebounds and ten points. The Aztecs had no answer for this trio as they controlled the paint and the shooting lanes. A full house of 12,414 were vocal and frustrated, many times throwing their ire at House who seemed unstoppable. New Mexico was solidly in front for most of the game, leading 38-28 at halftime and maintaining a lead through most of the second half. A key turning point happened with about eight minutes to play when Nathan Mensah was called for a technical. This was his fifth personal foul and he was gone. After making the free throws, the Lobos then hit a three turning this sequence into a five point play. This provided the separation needed and New Mexico never looked back. The Aztecs were hoping for consistent play from their key starters, Matt Bradley and Lamont Butler, but had to settle for 23 points between the two of them. Of concern is Bradley’s 5/16 shooting from the field. He had to work for every shot and missed several easy ones. Adam Seiko added 13 points while going 3/5 from beyond the arch and Keshad Johnson added seven rebounds. Of additional concern was Darrian Trammell only shooting 1-8 from the field and the Aztecs shooting a frigid 52% from the free throw line.
kunm.org
MON: Educator ready to serve first term, NMAG to seek child justice, + More
Educator ready to serve her first term in the Roundhouse - Marisa Demarco, Source New Mexico. A political version of musical chairs concluded last week during a meeting of the Bernalillo County Commission, tasked with filling empty legislative seats over the last couple of months. Democratic Rep. Flor Yanira Gurrola...
ladailypost.com
Registration Open For 2023 Los Alamos Lacrosse Season
Los Alamos Lacrosse Season is open for registration. High School Boys and Youth teams are being formed now. Sign up and play the oldest sport in North America that started in the 1500s. Lacrosse has often been called ‘the fastest game on two feet’ and anyone who likes soccer, hockey or basketball, will love lacrosse. Registration information can be found at laylax.org or by emailing bpkey80@gmail.com. Courtesy/Los Alamos Lacrosse.
South Broadway Cultural Center launches new exhibit Thursday
A cultural center in ABQ is opening a new exhibit for a few weeks!
Lobos take down #23 San Diego State
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is the first ranked win on the road for UNM in a decade. The Lobos went to San Diego State and picked up a 76-67 win over the No. 23 Aztecs on Saturday. The Lobos led for a majority of the game thanks to stellar guard play, as Jaelen House (29) and […]
KRQE News 13
Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico
Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Transit system shake up, Food delivery driver shooting, Another storm moves in, UNMH app, Honoring tradition
[1] Albuquerque City Council to vote on decisions surrounding free bus ride program – Albuquerque City Council is expected to make decisions Wednesday that could impact how the transit system works in Albuquerque. This comes after two weeks of extra debate on whether the free fare program will stay in place or if the city should move to a bus-pass system.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Taos, New Mexico
Taos, New Mexico, situated in the north central region of New Mexico, got its name from a phrase in the indigenous Tiwa language meaning “place of the red willows.” In 1540, Spanish explorers searching for the fabled “Seven Cities of Gold” came upon the Taos Pueblo, a cluster of adobe dwellings, some five stories tall, that have housed the Tiwa for more than 1,100 years and constitute the oldest continuously inhabited community in the United States. Following Spanish conquest, a settlement grew, and the mission church of St. Francis of Assisi was built, which still stands today. At first relations between the Spanish and the Natives were amicable, however with the resentment of meddling by missionaries, the relations deteriorated, this would eventually lead to the 1680 pueblo revolt. With continuing tensions, adobe fortifications erected at the town’s center in 1796, which is now known as the Taos Plaza. American acquisition of New Mexico in 1847 triggered yet another insurrection at Taos. The region achieved territorial status in 1850, with Taos becoming known as the home of western scout Kit Carson. At the turn of the 19th century the town’s blend of native pageantry and Spanish tradition began attracting artists and writers, including D.H. Lawrence, Willa Cather and Georgia O’Keeffe. They would draw inspiration from the natural beauty of Taos. The mountains are rugged and beautiful. The nearby Rio Grande Gorge which descends about 800 feet, offers incredible rafting. Taos remains a vibrant center of creative expression, cultural diversity and is rich with spiritual traditions.
Decades-old nuclear bomb set to be disposed at Kirtland Air Force Base
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After 60 years of sitting in storage, a massive inert nuclear bomb is now at Kirtland Air Force Base for its final disposal. The 25-ton MK 17 Legacy Nuclear Weapon System Trainer was built in 1954 at the height of the Cold War. It took months to plan its move because of […]
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center hosts traditional dance event weekly
Sunday's performance was free for museum members or included in the price of admission to the museum.
Losing GOP candidate arrested in string of shootings at New Mexico Democrats' homes
A failed New Mexico state House candidate described by police as an "election denier" was arrested Monday in a string of shootings at the homes of state and local Democratic leaders. Republican Solomon Peña is accused of conspiring with and paying four men to carry out four non-injury shootings at...
losalamosreporter.com
Birth Announcement: Nora Isabella Grace Chaires – Jan. 9, 2023
Nora Isabella Grace Chaires was born on January 9, 2023 at 1:14 a.m. to proud parents Rachel (Anaya) and Rob Chaires. Nora was born at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque weighing 6lbs 3oz and was 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Roger and Lilly Anaya of Rio Rancho. Paternal grandparents are Richard Chaires of Lordsburg and Carmen Molina of Silver City. Maternal great-grandparents are Juanita Hinsley and the late Ronald Hinsley of White Rock, and Martha Anaya and the late Jose Anaya of La Union. Paternal great-grandparents are Helen Chaires and the late Fransisco ‘Kiki’ Chaires of Lordsburg, and Oscar and Carmen Gonzalez of Silver City. Courtesy photo.
rrobserver.com
Massive transformer delivered to Rio Rancho
Some drivers in Albuquerque, Bernalillo and Rio Rancho may have noticed some slowly moving traffic Friday afternoon. There was a big reason for the slow down: an approximately 112,000-pound shipment of electric gear being carted from Albuquerque to southwest Rio Rancho. PNM said an oversized truck carried a massive transformer...
2023 Food Truck Rally features dozens of local vendors
Attendees were able to vote for their favorites using QR codes around the event.
Mountain lion behind string of dog attacks in New Mexico village, police say
"He's doing good," said the dog's owner.
KRQE News 13
Powerful storm arrives Sunday
Alright here we go, here comes the storm. We’ll have high impacts all over the state from extreme wind gusts south, heavy mountain snow north and west, and rain showers for the Rio Grande Valley. Light snow showers are already falling in the Jemez Mountains and moving into Santa Fe. The heaviest precip still is over eastern Arizona this morning. The steady rain and snow arrives later this morning through the afternoon hours. Winter storm warnings are in effect for all the mountain ranges in the state with snow totals reaching 8-16″ for the San Juan and 5-10″+ for the Sangre de Cristo above 9,000 ft. The Sandia Mountains will only see light snow, as most of the precipitation will fall as rain. Then we have the high wind gusts to deal with. High wind gusts will break 60-70 mph for the south central mountains this afternoon. Fire danger, blowing dust, and isolated power outages are all possible for southern and eastern NM today. High wind warnings are in effect through this evening as the cold front passes the state.
KOAT 7
Moose spotted near Santa Fe
A moose was spotted near Ski Santa Fe last month, making this one of the southern most sighting of a moose in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, there have been a dozen confirmed sightings of moose in the last 10 years. Last year, there were multiple reports of sightings in the north central part of the state.
