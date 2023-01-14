Los Alamos County Municipal Court Judge Elizabeth Allen swears in new School Board member Sondra Wyman recently in the School Boardroom on Trinity Drive. Wyman is filling the vacancy in district 5, which resulted from the resignation of School Board member Erin Green. Wyman’s three children attended Los Alamos Public Schools, including Mountain Elementary School. She worked for Los Alamos Public Schools for four years, first as a substitute teacher, then as a special education instructional assistant and then as Los Alamos High School Athletic Secretary before pursuing a career in the procurement field. She has also held volunteer and employment positions with several non-profit organizations in Los Alamos.District 5 includes Mountain Elementary School. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO