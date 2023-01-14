Read full article on original website
ladailypost.com
UWNNM Hosts 2023 Board Retreat At Nature Center
Several members of the United Way of Northern New Mexico Board of Trustees gathered today for their annual retreat at the Los Alamos Nature Center on Canyon Road. From left, Board President Liddie Martinez, Board Secretary Michelle Wilde, Grant Committee Chair Steve Renfro, Member Mike Lippiatt and Executive Director Monica Griego. In attendance but not pictured, Members Todd Nelson and Wesley Willis and Board Vice President Carol A. Clark. Board members not in attendance, Treasurer John Sarrao, and members Cindy Rooney and Barb Ricci. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Environmental Sustainability Board Meets Thursday
The Los Alamos County Environmental Sustainability Board meets 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. The Agenda Packet for the meeting is available here.
ladailypost.com
New School Board Member Sondra Wyman Sworn In
Los Alamos County Municipal Court Judge Elizabeth Allen swears in new School Board member Sondra Wyman recently in the School Boardroom on Trinity Drive. Wyman is filling the vacancy in district 5, which resulted from the resignation of School Board member Erin Green. Wyman’s three children attended Los Alamos Public Schools, including Mountain Elementary School. She worked for Los Alamos Public Schools for four years, first as a substitute teacher, then as a special education instructional assistant and then as Los Alamos High School Athletic Secretary before pursuing a career in the procurement field. She has also held volunteer and employment positions with several non-profit organizations in Los Alamos.District 5 includes Mountain Elementary School. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Kelly Cable To Conduct Road Work At White Rock Smith’s
Kelly Cable NM LLC is scheduled to conduct road work to install new futurepath and fiber to Smith’s on Sherwood Boulevard and Longview Drive in White Rock. Work will take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 18 through Feb. 3 and a crew will notify the surrounding businesses of sidewalk closures and detours.
ladailypost.com
Coach Greg Jackson Resigns From Albuquerque Civilian Police Oversight Agency
ALBUQUERQUE – This afternoon, Coach Greg Jackson announced that he is resigning from the City of Albuquerque Civilian Police Oversight Agency due to its current state and lack of teeth. His resignation is effective immediately. Coach Jackson released the following statement:. “Today I came to the difficult decision after...
ladailypost.com
Governor Issues Statement On Arrest Of Suspect In Shootings At Homes Of New Mexico Elected Officials
SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement today following the arrest of former Republican state house candidate Solomon Peña on allegations related to shootings at the homes of multiple local elected officials:. “I commend the Albuquerque Police Department, State Police and the District Attorney’s Office...
ladailypost.com
Commentary: With Charm And Preparation, Lorene Mills Offers A Unique Report
I’d kill to possess the contacts list on Lorene Mills’ cellphone. She knows everybody in New Mexico, or at least a few thousand real or wannabe somebodies — and they always pick up when she calls. And that’s just the locals; we’re not even talking about her...
ladailypost.com
Roberta Ramo Recalls Chance Encounter With MLK Jr.
During an interview Saturday with the Los Alamos Daily Post, Albuquerque Attorney Roberta Cooper Ramo recounted her chance encounter with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1966 in Chicago. Courtesy/Modrall Sperling. Los Alamos Daily Post. caclark@ladailypost.com. The year was 1966 and Roberta Cooper (Ramo) had completed her second year...
ladailypost.com
Scenes Of Falling Snow Around Los Alamos
A family is spotted building a snowman this afternoon at Urban Park. The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts a high today in Los Alamos near 38 with 2 to 4 inches of snow. NWS predicts tonight’s low around 26 and an extended forecast that includes a 30 percent chance of new snow Monday of less than half an inch and a high near 37, a 60 percent chance of snow Monday night, a 70 percent chance of snow Tuesday with a high of 37 and a 50 percent chance of snow and low around 20 Tuesday night. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Teatro Paraguas Presents Documentary Play ‘SEVEN’
Teatro Paraguas presents ‘SEVEN’, a staged reading to honor International Women’s Month March 10-19. ‘SEVEN’, a staged reading about seven women activists by seven women playwrights to benefit Esperanza Shelter in Santa Fe. Shows:. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday;. 2 p.m. Sunday;. WHERE: Teatro Paraguas, 3205...
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Western Bluebird Sips Water From Pond
Daily Postcard: A male Western Bluebird stops to sip water from a pond at a residence recently on Barranca Mesa. Photo by Selvi Viswanathan.
ladailypost.com
Tickets Available For PEEC’s Backcountry Film Festival
Join PEEC and the SALA Event Center as they team up to host the Backcountry Film Festival, sponsored by Century Bank. Watch the films LIVE for the first time in 3 years at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26. Pajarito Brewpub and Grill will sell beer and wine before and during the show. Thanks to headline sponsor Century Bank for making this event possible.
ladailypost.com
Registration Open For 2023 Los Alamos Lacrosse Season
Los Alamos Lacrosse Season is open for registration. High School Boys and Youth teams are being formed now. Sign up and play the oldest sport in North America that started in the 1500s. Lacrosse has often been called ‘the fastest game on two feet’ and anyone who likes soccer, hockey or basketball, will love lacrosse. Registration information can be found at laylax.org or by emailing bpkey80@gmail.com. Courtesy/Los Alamos Lacrosse.
ladailypost.com
Scene This Morning From Pajarito Mountain Ski Area
The scene this morning on Beginner Hill at Pajarito Mountain Ski Area. Courtesy/PajaritoMountain Webcam.
