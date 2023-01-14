Read full article on original website
Shaq Seemingly Asks GloRilla To Marry Him & Her Response Is Hilarious
You've got to see it to believe it.
Jermaine Dupri explains why he’s hasn’t worked with hip-hop artists recently
Jermaine Dupri has been in the music industry for a long time, and he’s made some classic hits that still get played to this day. Hip-hop has changed over the years, and Dupri had a few things to say about the current state of the genre in a recent interview with Vibe.
Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour
The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation
Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
Diddy’s Mother Didn’t Tell Him the Truth About His Father Growing Up, But Even as a Kid He Knew
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' father was a drug dealer and died when Diddy was just two years old. His mother kept the truth from him while he was growing up, but he still knew the truth from around the neighorhood.
Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her
Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband
Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
Charles Barkley Details His Struggle with Addiction
Charles Barkley has been known for his unhealthy relationship with gambling. In many ways, he has served as an example for others on how to steer clear of what could be a destructive hobby. Yet, gambling addiction is hardly about just resisting temptation. Charles Barkley Talks “Action” of Gambling and...
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae
Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Cynthia Bailey Explains Why She Didn’t Spend Christmas with Noelle Robinson
The RHOA alum celebrated Christmas with loved ones and even received a message from her ex-husband, Mike Hill. Cynthia Bailey may have spent the holidays with her loved ones, but one person was noticeably absent from her Christmas get-together: her daughter, Noelle Robinson. Well, in case you’re wondering why the mother-daughter pair weren’t together for the holiday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum explained it all on Instagram.
[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died
Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
Ashanti Says She Wants to 'Slow Down,' Get Married and Have Kids — But Only with the 'Right Person'
"Trust me, there's a lot of guys that want to be my baby daddy — and they've tried," Ashanti tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, opening up about her life and 20-year-long career More than 20 years into her career, Ashanti is shaping an impressive legacy, reaping the benefits of her hard work and preparing to slow down in order to start a family — eventually. "I'm hustling and doing what I need to do now, so I can chill a little bit," the R&B icon, 42, tells PEOPLE...
Michelle Obama Says She 'Couldn't Stand' Husband Barack Obama for a Decade of Their Marriage
The former first lady shared some candid thoughts about her relationship with the former president at a Revolt TV roundtable earlier this month Michelle Obama is getting candid about the challenges of marriage. In a roundtable conversation with Revolt TV earlier this month, the former first lady, 58, said there was a decade in her relationship with Barack Obama when "she couldn't stand" him. "People think I'm being catty by saying this — it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she said. "And guess when it happened? When...
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
Calls For Whoopi Goldberg To Be Fired From 'The View' Grow After Host Apologizes For Another Holocaust Remark Post-Suspension
Whoopi Goldberg could be facing the chopping block after offending people with her controversial opinion about the Holocaust again. Calls for her firing are continuing to grow despite her apology, RadarOnline.com has learned. After she doubled down on her belief that the genocide of Jewish people was not racially motivated and "white on white" violence, Whoopi caught backlash, to no one's surprise — later unleashing another apology."Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that...
Snoop Dogg Forced to 'Insult' Dionne Warwick on Her Face, Says The Legend Scared Him
Snoop Dogg recalled Dionne Warwick calling him out for his sexist lyrics. In CNN's "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper recalled Dionne Warwick inviting him, Suge Knight, and others to her house at 7:00 a.m. It was so intimidating to contemplate meeting Warwick,...
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Pardison ‘Pardi’ Fontaine Speaks Out In Support Of Women Ahead Of A Verdict In Tory Lanez Trial
Megan The Stallion's boyfriend Pardi speaks out ahead of the verdict in the Tory Lanez trial and gives encouragement to women who suffered injustices.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
Angela Simmons And Yo Gotti Display Sexy PDA And Their Chemistry Has Us Swooning: ‘You Are All I Need And More’
Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti are in love! The couple made their relationship ‘IG Official’ with stylish snapshots of themselves dressed to the nines. Keep scrolling to see how the lovebirds rang in the New Year with coordinated fashions and plenty of PDA!. “You are all I need...
