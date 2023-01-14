Read full article on original website
southwestdailynews.com
Continuity: Cowgirls strive to maintain championship status
Following the best postseason run in program history, the McNeese State softball team will be working with new faces and moving familiar ones to new places in hopes of achieving the next goal – winning an NCAA Tournament regional for the first time. The Cowgirls begin play Feb. 10.
southwestdailynews.com
Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off coming to Lake Charles in June
The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be hosted in Lake Charles for the first time since its inception in 2004. Lieutenant Billy Nungesser made the announcement Tuesday at the Chart House at Golden Nugget, saying it is the perfect opportunity to demonstrate Southwest Louisiana is back stronger than ever and to highlight its great chefs and restaurants.
Lake Charles American Press
Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business
BATON ROUGE — Family and Youth Counseling Agency was recognized at the 2022 Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities (GOLD) Awards as the recipient of the Service Provider of the Year Award, which is given in recognition of service above and beyond the call of duty by an individual or organizational provider of services to people with disabilities.
kalb.com
Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
Louisiana Severe Weather Threat – Timing for Today’s Storms
The entire state of Louisiana from Venice to Shreveport and Tallulah to Lake Charles is a risk for strong to severe storms today. The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting the worst of today's strong storms to stay north of I-10. The SPC says cities and towns such as Alexandria, Fort Polk, Ruston, and Monroe are at a greater risk for severe storms than residents of Lafayette, New Iberia, and Morgan City might be facing today.
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Curole House
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. This old house is on the move again. The first time was 130 years ago, the house was built of cypress timbers by Nicholas Curole for his family at Chenier Caminada near Grand Isle. That community was wiped out by a hurricane in 1893.
The City Of Lake Charles Is Hiring Full-Time Careers
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
kalb.com
Trooper in Ronald Green case to be allowed to use police leave while suspended
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At least one of the troopers indicted in connection to the Ronald Greene case will be allowed to be paid through their accrued leave while they are suspended. According to Trooper Kory York’s attorney, Mike Small, Louisiana State Police petitioned the Louisiana State Police Commission to...
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in Louisiana.
See When Elvis Played In Lake Charles, Louisiana In May 1975 [VIDEO]
The date was May 4, 1975, and The King Of Rock And Roll, Elvis Presley, made a stop in Southwest Louisiana for two shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The civic center at the time was just three years old and with a seating capacity of 7500 fans in the main coliseum. When they had Elvis perform, he sold 10,000 tickets for the two shows. Elvis played an afternoon show and an evening show that day here in Lake Charles.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) reported that it is attempting to locate Billy Hyatt, of Oretta, Louisiana. According to BPSO, Hyatt is wanted on multiple warrants in connection to...
Haughton Lawmaker Proposes Change for Louisiana Classrooms
Haughton State Representative Dodie Horton is pushing to make a change in Louisiana schools. She wants to expand on a Louisiana law to put the words “In God We Trust” in every public school classroom in the state. The current law requires that national motto to be on display in each school. But Horton wants it in places where more children will see it.
KPLC TV
Two-story house burns on Clint Dr. in Moss Bluff
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story house on Clint Drive in Moss Bluff. No injuries were reported at the scene, according to Ward 1 Chief Robbie Trahan. The fire is under control, Trahan said. Houston River, Ward 6, and...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Louisiana?
Gayle Benson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Louisiana, who is the majority owner of the New Orleans Saints, an American football team in the National Football League, and the New Orleans Pelicans, a basketball team in the National Basketball Association.
Single Ticket Claims Mega Millions Jackpot -That’s Two in a Row
The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has made another jackpot winner. This comes just four days after the game announced one of its largest jackpot winners of all time. This past Friday the 13th a single ticket sold in Maine matched all the numbers needed to win $1.35 billion dollars. There were 26 different drawings between the last Mega Millions winner and the $1.35 billion dollar winner.
lincolnparishjournal.com
UPDATED: Severe weather alert in effect for today
Strong to severe thunderstorms will move into our area from the west today and will continue into the early evening hours. SW Arkansas, NW Louisiana, and Deep East Texas between 8AM to 4 PM. NE Louisiana and South-Central Arkansas 2PM to 8PM. Wind speed values around 20 mph with gusts...
houmatimes.com
A Bold History. A Bright Future: Louisiana State Police Unveil New Heritage Unit
Louisiana State Police is an organization with an incredibly rich history. Our motto, “Courtesy, Loyalty, Service,” has given us direction and inspiration over the last 87 years. Since 1936, our patrol units have changed in type and color over the years. Motorcycles were exclusively used as patrol units...
5 Louisiana Waterfalls That Are Less Than a Day’s Drive Away
When you think of Louisiana you don't usually think of waterfalls. I know I didn't but after doing a little research on the subject I found that waterfalls actually do exist in The Bayou State. Usually when you think of "water in Louisiana" you don't think of it cascading down a mountainside. Probably because we don't really have mountains but we do have some places that are worthy of a visit if you're a waterfall chaser.
Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies
Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – A hunter was rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after falling from a tree stand, suffering rib and back injuries.
