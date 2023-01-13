Read full article on original website
6 Stocks With Lots of Cash
Cash can be a cushion to fall back on for investors and can give management flexibility to acquire competitors, return money to shareholders, or invest in the business. And these companies have lots of cash. Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss six companies that you may not realize are sitting on a big percentage for their market cap as cash.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. PennantPark Investment Corporation PNNT: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days. PennantPark Investment Corporation Price and Consensus. PennantPark Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart...
3 Fantastic Stocks That Could Soar in the Coming Bull Market
Are you looking to make some serious cash in the next bull market? Look no further! Three experienced Motley Fool contributors have teamed up to outline their best stock ideas for the upcoming bounce. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and LendingClub (NYSE: LC) are three outstanding...
Pick Either Johnson & Johnson Stock Or Its Peer – Both May Offer Similar Returns
We believe that pharmaceutical giants Johnson & Johnson stock (NYSE: JNJ) and Merck stock (NYSE: MRK) will likely offer similar returns over the next three years. Both companies are trading at a similar valuation of around 5.0x trailing revenues. If we look at stock returns, Merck, with a stellar 37% rise in the last twelve months, has fared far better than J&J, up just 3%, and both have outperformed the broader S&P 500 index, down 15%. There is more to the comparison, and in the sections below, we discuss the possible returns for JNJ and MRK in the next three years. We compare a slew of factors, such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation, in an interactive dashboard analysis of Johnson & Johnson vs. Merck: Which Stock Is A Better Bet? Parts of the analysis are summarized below.
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed at $105.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care...
Goldman Sachs Has 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Soft 2023 Economic Landing
These six top Goldman Sachs stock picks offer dependable dividends and should outperform if the economy sees a soft landing (avoids a deep recession). Financial stocks dominate the list, as they tend to benefit when interest rates are higher.
Avis Budget Group (CAR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $194.22, changing hands as high as $195.76 per share. Avis Budget Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Strength Seen in Vital Farms (VITL): Can Its 6.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Vital Farms (VITL) shares rallied 6.8% in the last trading session to close at $17.40. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.4% gain over the past four weeks. Vital Farms...
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 5 Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5 (Symbol: BML.PRL) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3226), with shares changing hands as low as $20.17 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.09% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRL was trading at a 18.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.34% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
PSEC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.45, changing hands as high as $7.47 per share. Prospect Capital Corporation shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Kimco Realty (KIM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.70, changing hands as high as $21.84 per share. Kimco Realty Corp shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KIM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Global-E Online (GLBE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Global-E Online Ltd (Symbol: GLBE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.73, changing hands as high as $25.64 per share. Global-E Online Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLBE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Will Cost Headwinds Dampen Danaher's (DHR) Q4 Earnings?
Danaher Corporation DHR is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 earnings numbers on Jan 24, before the market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings has been revised downward by 7.6% in the past 90 days. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 10.9%.
Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Mercantile Bank (MBWM) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.94 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 15.13%. A quarter...
Here's Why You Should Add Unum (UNM) Stock to Your Portfolio
Unum Group UNM is poised to grow on disciplined sales trends, strong persistency, an improving rate environment, favorable risk experience and a solid capital position. These, coupled with optimistic growth projections, make UNM stock worth adding to one’s portfolio. Unum Group has a favorable VGM Score of B. VGM...
KKR to buy S&P Global's engineering solutions unit for $975 mln
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Private equity giant KKR & Co KKR.N will buy S&P Global's SPGI.N engineering solutions business for $975 million, the financial services provider said on Tuesday. The move comes months after S&P Global said it would sell the unit, which serves more than 6,000 customers in the...
POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.42%-6.91% band
MUMBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate 300 billion rupees ($3.67 billion) through a sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday. The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields at 6.42%, 6.80% and 6.91% respectively, according to a Reuters...
Can Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Shockwave Medical (SWAV), which belongs to the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This medical device compnay has...
US STOCKS-Goldman, Travelers drag Dow lower as earnings season picks up
NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Dow fell more than 1% on Tuesday as weak earnings from Goldman Sachs dragged the index lower, but a jump in Tesla shares helped the Nasdaq stay postive as the corporate earnings season took center stage. The rise in Tesla Inc TSLA.O after...
Nasdaq-100 And A Lack Of Volatility On PPI Days
Inflation has been all the rage as far as what the markets focused on over the past year or so. Based on that alone we would expect the Producer Price Index (PPI) release on Wednesday January 18 to be a very volatile day for stocks. However, based on 2022 price action, the opposite may be the case.
