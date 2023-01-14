ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC Fight Night 217 discussion thread

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kxn27_0kEmjYj400

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 217 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, which kicks off at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT). You can discuss the event here.

Be sure to follow along with the latest card updates in our UFC Fight Night 217 live results post, and then discuss the event in the comments section below.

Round-by-round updates and official results begin at approximately 4 p.m. ET for the preliminary card and 7 p.m. ET for the main card.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 217.

