Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
modernfarmer.com
A New Egg Co-operative Has Hatched in the Western U.S.
It doesn’t always pay to be an egg farmer—just ask Cliff Lillywhite. The owner and president of Oakdell Egg Farms, in North Salt Lake, UT, says he’s never experienced a year more difficult or more disruptive than the one that’s just passed. “Our farms were not...
Weather forecasters bolstered by airborne researchers diving into atmospheric rivers
As the parade of storms hitting California leaves behind widespread damage and impacts, scientists are literally diving into these atmospheric river events to better predict and understand what's coming on the horizon.Flying over the Pacific Ocean on specially-equipped aircraft, the "hurricane hunters" of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) play a huge role in helping communities determine the severity of atmospheric river storms. Atmospheric rivers are essentially rivers of water vapor in the sky that are pushed along by strong, low-altitude winds, sometimes at hurricane speeds. Since the start of this year California has been battling major atmospheric rivers...
Comments / 0