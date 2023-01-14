ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fstoppers

Is This the Best Street Photography Camera?

Ricoh's GR series of compact cameras have long been considered some of the best options for street photography, as they offer a wide angle lens paired with a large sensor for a compact body, making them discreet but powerful. This excellent video review takes a look at the latest version, the GR IIIx, and how it performs for street photography.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

McCormick Warns Customers To Check Their Spices

Regardless of if you are a gourmet chef or if you just microwave frozen meals, chances are you have spices in your house. In fact, based on Census data and a Simmons National Consumer Survey, 300.62 million Americans used seasonings and spices in 2020, and McCormick, the largest spice manufacturer in the world, has a warning for all of them.
Fstoppers

How to Find and Photograph Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF: Your Once in a 50,000 Year Chance

Astrophotographers and even regular photographers have a chance at a comet that is now appearing in our early morning, pre-dawn skies. I'm talking about Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF, rapidly approaching its closest encounter with our sun. It hasn't been to our part of the solar system for about 50,000 years. It's a striking green in color, and not all comets are, so it's created a stir among astrophotographers.
ARIZONA STATE
Fstoppers

The Honest Truth: What It Means to Be Pro as a Photographer in 2023

I’ve spent a long time trying not to cringe when I announce myself as a professional photographer. I’m not quite sure why this is. It could be attributed to a deep, incomparable modesty or an unquenchable thirst to strive for better and develop my image-making to match and exceed the zeitgeist. Perhaps it’s the fact that my filing system leaves a lot to be desired and I’m completely useless when it comes to staying abreast of the latest tech and trends in digital photography. I fear the latter rings a little more true when I read this back.
Fstoppers

How to Handle a Bad Day in Photography

Like it or not, it is going to happen. Even the best photographers in the world have bad days when the creative juices are not flowing, when the shots are not coming together. They do not just pack it in when that happens, though. You can always salvage a tough day if you have the right attitude and the right approach to your work. This great video tutorial follows a photographer when he experiences such a day and shows you what he does to power through it and still come home with worthwhile shots.
Fstoppers

A Fujifilm Camera and Lens Kit for Wedding Photographers

Fujifilm's mirrorless cameras are highly respected for their design, capabilities, and innovative features, and they have become the system of choice for many wedding photographers. This great video essay features a wedding photographer taking you through the Fujifilm cameras, lenses, and accessories he uses for the big day. Coming to...
WWD

Gigi Hadid’s Alanui x Moon Boot Bandana Print Shoes Are on Sale Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid’s personal style never misses the mark — and we’re always taking notes. Most recently, on January 17th, Hadid was spotted in New York City filming on location for a Maybelline commercial wearing Alanui x Moon Boot Bandana Print Boots. Not only do these winter boots have a boho chic appeal, but they’re also currently on sale for 30% off at Mytheresa and Farfetch.
Fstoppers

Signs of winter

As I wait for winter to produce enough snow to get excited about I have been trying to find something inspiring that would get me outdoors more frequently. Until that time comes I have set myself a little project - to experiment with multiple exposure images capturing some of the signs I see along my hikes.
Fstoppers

Don't Let Competition Hold Your Photography Back

Would you judge a photography competition? Do you compete with other photographers? Although competition is accepted in photography, it has significant drawbacks that prevent you from succeeding. Competition is generally considered standard practice in photography. It seems an innocuous way of encouraging people to improve. Indeed, competitions are popular, and...
Fstoppers

The Best Images from GuruShots "Mostly White" Challenge

Some of the most stunning images have the simplest color schemes, which is why Gurushots "Mostly White" challenge produced some stunning photos. Gurushots hosts "The World’s Greatest Photo Game,” with regular challenges in which they invite participants to submit and rate photos within a certain theme. In this latest challenge, thousands of entries and millions of votes were submitted. Here are the three winners of the challenge as well as the top 60 rated images.
Fstoppers

Is Your Email Dripping? Lead Retention and Conversion for Photographers

Maybe you’ve heard the term "Drip Email" or "Drip Email Campaigns?" Perhaps you’re not exactly sure what that is or how it is one of the most effective ways to retain and convert leads. First, let’s talk about leads themselves. Before you can retain or convert a lead...
Fstoppers

Testing the Sigma 65mm f/2 for Portraits

If you're a portrait photographer, you'll know the feeling of getting a new lens and going on your first portrait shoots with it. That feeling was strong for me over a decade ago and it's just as strong now!. The first time I ever felt that surge of motivation to...
Fstoppers

A Deep Look at the New Sigma 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports Lens

The new Sigma 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports lens is one of the company's most versatile lenses yet, covering everything from normal to supertelephoto focal lengths and promising to do so with great performance and image quality, making it a potentially fantastic option for sports photography, wildlife work, and more. Can it live up to its potential? This excellent video review takes a look at everything you can expect.
Fstoppers

10 Ways to Explore Photography as a Beginner

The beauty of photography is that there are so many genres, techniques, styles, and philosophies that there is room for just about everyone to find a niche that suits them. If you are new to photography and wondering how to find your place in it all, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you 10 different ways you can explore your creativity with a camera.

Comments / 0

Community Policy