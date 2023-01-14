Like it or not, it is going to happen. Even the best photographers in the world have bad days when the creative juices are not flowing, when the shots are not coming together. They do not just pack it in when that happens, though. You can always salvage a tough day if you have the right attitude and the right approach to your work. This great video tutorial follows a photographer when he experiences such a day and shows you what he does to power through it and still come home with worthwhile shots.

2 DAYS AGO