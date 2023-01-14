ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 1

Related
WRAL News

Wes Moore sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor

ANNAPOLIS, MD. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was sworn in as the state’s first Black governor on Wednesday, pledging to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on improving education, fighting crime and climate change. Moore, after being introduced by Oprah Winfrey in front of...
MARYLAND STATE
WRAL News

Prosecutors: New Mexico candidate is a danger to community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Prosecutors say a failed GOP candidate accused of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of Democratic elected officials in New Mexico’s largest city is a danger to the community and should be detained pending trial. They filed a motion Wednesday, asking that...
NEW MEXICO STATE
WRAL News

New Mexico top prosecutor to focus on child civil rights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s top prosecutor wants to start a conversation with lawmakers and the governor in hopes of charting a new course for a state beleaguered by violent crime, poor educational outcomes and persistently dismal child welfare rankings. Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who took office Jan....
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — Richard Blodgett, a single father, was jailed on a drug charge when a worker from Arizona's child welfare agency delivered the news: His son was brain dead and on life support — just days after being taken into state custody. Blodgett screamed, cried and screamed...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

Campbell's consolidating snacks division, moving jobs to NJ

CAMDEN, N.J. — Campbell’s Soup Co. plans to spend about $50 million to upgrade of its headquarters in New Jersey as it consolidates the central offices of snacks businesses from North Carolina and Connecticut. The company announced Wednesday it will add about 330 positions at the site in...
CAMDEN, NJ
WRAL News

Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina utility said Tuesday that an electricity substation was damaged by gunfire but that it caused no power outages. The damage comes after a gunfire attack on multiple substations in Moore County in December that knocked out power to more than 45,000 customers. There have been no arrests in those shootings.
STATESVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body

CYRIL, OKLAHOMA — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday. The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau...
CYRIL, OK
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy