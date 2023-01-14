Read full article on original website
New Mexico shootings follow two years of election assaults
Two years since the attack on the U.S. Capitol, a series of drive-by shootings targeting Democrats in New Mexico is a violent reminder that the false claims about a stolen election persist in posing a danger to public officials and the country’s democratic institutions. While no one was hurt...
Democratic NC Attorney General Josh Stein to run for governor
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced plans to run for governor Wednesday — one of the first major campaign announcements for state office ahead of the 2024 election. The decision sets the stage for a potential political battle focused on culture war issues and abortion rights in the...
Wes Moore sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, MD. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was sworn in as the state’s first Black governor on Wednesday, pledging to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on improving education, fighting crime and climate change. Moore, after being introduced by Oprah Winfrey in front of...
Editorial: Santos' absence of ethics lowers all in Congress. He must go
CBC Editorial: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023; editorial #8820. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. George Santos, whoever he really is, has no place serving in the United State House of Representatives. Taxpayers should not be forced to pay the salary and expenses of someone who cannot honestly...
1st Black woman serving in N. Carolina legislature dies
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Annie Brown Kennedy, an attorney who was the first Black woman to serve in the North Carolina General Assembly, has died at age 98, a family member said. Kennedy, a Democrat who first joined the House in 1979 to fill a vacancy, died Tuesday from natural...
Prosecutors: New Mexico candidate is a danger to community
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Prosecutors say a failed GOP candidate accused of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of Democratic elected officials in New Mexico’s largest city is a danger to the community and should be detained pending trial. They filed a motion Wednesday, asking that...
New Mexico top prosecutor to focus on child civil rights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s top prosecutor wants to start a conversation with lawmakers and the governor in hopes of charting a new course for a state beleaguered by violent crime, poor educational outcomes and persistently dismal child welfare rankings. Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who took office Jan....
Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care
FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — Richard Blodgett, a single father, was jailed on a drug charge when a worker from Arizona's child welfare agency delivered the news: His son was brain dead and on life support — just days after being taken into state custody. Blodgett screamed, cried and screamed...
Campbell's consolidating snacks division, moving jobs to NJ
CAMDEN, N.J. — Campbell’s Soup Co. plans to spend about $50 million to upgrade of its headquarters in New Jersey as it consolidates the central offices of snacks businesses from North Carolina and Connecticut. The company announced Wednesday it will add about 330 positions at the site in...
Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina utility said Tuesday that an electricity substation was damaged by gunfire but that it caused no power outages. The damage comes after a gunfire attack on multiple substations in Moore County in December that knocked out power to more than 45,000 customers. There have been no arrests in those shootings.
Increasing fine for left lane slowpokes gets quick traction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill allowing police to charge a bigger fine for people driving slow in the left lane of interstates and other multilane highways is one of the first to be taken up at the South Carolina Statehouse in 2023. A Senate subcommittee Tuesday approved increasing the...
NC wastewater indicates drop in COVID-19 prevalence, fewer hospitalizations
The state released COVID-19 data on Wednesday, with all metrics down from the week earlier. Virus particles found found in wastewater are down 41% in a week, data from the state Department of Health and Human Services shows, and the number of cases reported to the state is down 33%.
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
CYRIL, OKLAHOMA — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday. The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau...
