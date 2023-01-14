DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say a 14-year-old girl fatally shot an 11-year-old boy at a Dallas apartment complex parking lot after retrieving a gun during an argument with another child. Police say that the 14-year-old shot in the direction of the girl she was fighting with, but the shot ended up striking the 11-year-old bystander on Sunday afternoon. The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police say the 14-year-old is expected to be charged with murder. She’s being held at a juvenile justice center.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO