A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Dozens of Students and Parents Show Support for Suspended Coach at Rockwall ISD Board MeetingSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
The Father Who Killed 3-Year-old Baby Over Milk and Unloaded Her Body in a CourseSafa FarooqRichardson, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
Related
One killed, one wounded in South Dallas shooting
A man has died in a South Dallas shooting overnight. Police got 911 calls just past midnight about gunfire on Spring Avenue about a mile from Fair Park. Officers found two men wounded.
'It's tragic': Fort Worth boxing community mourns loss of coach who was fatally shot at his home
FORT WORTH, Texas — Inside Golden Gloves Youth Center in Fort Worth’s Northside community, Tuesday night’s boxing practice was heavy. Coaches and fighters of all ages comforted each other after one of their longtime coaches and mentors was shot and killed in a northwest Fort Worth house Monday night.
Juvenile shoots, kills adult relative during argument at Fort Worth home, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police have opened an investigation on a deadly shooting that happened Monday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the 3300 block of Ray Simon Drive. That's near I-35W and East Long Avenue. When police...
Two people killed in crash on I-30 in Mesquite, police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Multiple lanes were blocked on Interstate 30 in Mesquite as authorities cleared up an accident that killed two people Tuesday morning. The crash was reported to be in the westbound lanes of I-30 by Big Town Boulevard heading towards Loop 12. It wasn't immediately clear when the accident would be cleared; lanes were still blocked around 8:30 a.m.
abc17news.com
Boy, 11, fatally shot in Dallas by teen arguing with another
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say a 14-year-old girl fatally shot an 11-year-old boy at a Dallas apartment complex parking lot after retrieving a gun during an argument with another child. Police say that the 14-year-old shot in the direction of the girl she was fighting with, but the shot ended up striking the 11-year-old bystander on Sunday afternoon. The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police say the 14-year-old is expected to be charged with murder. She’s being held at a juvenile justice center.
Arrests made in burglaries targeting South Asian residents, Plano police say
PLANO, Texas — In 2022, the city of Plano saw a rash of residential burglaries targeting South Asian residents. Detectives quickly learned that the modus operandi of the theives were identical nearly every time. More than a year later, three people have been arrested for engaging in organized criminal...
'Protect your babies': Family of 11-year-old boy fatally shot in Dallas calls for peace
DALLAS — The shooting death of an 11-year-old boy at an apartment complex in Dallas remains under investigation. Police arrested a 14-year-old girl in connection to the deadly shooting that happened in Signature at Southern Oaks Apartments on Sunday afternoon. Investigators said the victim, De’Evan McFall, was a bystander.
Man gets 60 years for murder of Fort Worth police officer
FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty in the 2018 fatal shooting of a Fort Worth police officer, prosecutors said. Samuel Mayfield, 37, pleaded guilty to a murder charge in the slaying of Garrett Hull, an officer who was promoted to corporal after his death. Mayfield didn't shoot Hull, but he was one of three men officers were pursuing after a robbery at a bar when Hull was killed, Tarrant County prosecutors said.
fox4news.com
Missing Collin County woman was dating alleged kidnapper, police say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - Newly released documents reveal the relationship between a Collin County missing woman and the suspect in custody for her disappearance. Kayla Kelley,33, was reported missing on Jan. 11. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Ocastor Ferguson and Kelley were in a relationship. Police located Kelley's burned-out...
Man dies from gunfire in Fort Worth, boy questioned
A man has died in Fort Worth where police say he was shot by a boy who is a relative. It all started around 5 p.m. Monday. According to a Fort Worth police call log,
Motorcyclist killed, several hurt in crashes around DFW Sunday
A motorcyclist was killed and several people were injured in separate crashes around Dallas–Fort Worth on Sunday. Both incidents remain under investigation.
fox4news.com
Plano police arrest alleged jewelry thieves who targeted Asian homes
PLANO, Texas - Plano police tracked down three people accused in a series of burglaries that targeted people of Asian or Indian heritage. Jose Gonzalez, Melba Gaitan and Libardo Soto are all natives of Columbia. Police said they broke into more than a dozen homes in Plano and other North...
Garland man under indictment for fatal drunk driving accident
On September 5th, 2021 a car with 45-year old Ramona Barrios of Rowlett and 52-year old Aurelio Cazares-Frias of Garland was crossing a bridge on highway 66 that leads from Garland into Rowlett.
fox4news.com
Fatal crash involving pickup shuts down I-30 in Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas - All main lanes of Interstate 30 in Mesquite were shut down Tuesday morning because of a fatal accident. It happened around 4 a.m. on I-30 near Big Town Boulevard. An 18-wheeler collided with a pickup truck, which forced the pickup off the road. It hit a tree...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco police respond to 8 burglary from motor vehicle calls between Jan. 8-15
The Frisco Police Department responded to multiple burglary from motor vehicle incidents and driving under the influence incidents between Jan. 8-15, according to Community Crime Map data. According to the data, Frisco police responded to eight burglary from motor vehicle incidents in that time frame, including:
Three injured in Rowlett shooting, police say
ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett police and detectives are investigating a shooting that sent three people to a hospital Friday night. In a news release, the department said they got a call about the shooting at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 13. The caller told them that the shooting happened at Twin Star Park on Armstrong Lane.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Officer Fired After Shoving Citizen to the Ground, Lying About It: Fort Worth Police
A Fort Worth police officer is out of a job after the department says he used unnecessary force when he shoved a citizen to the ground and then lied about the incident. According to the department, on July 22, 2022, Police Officer Jose Salazar was working an off-duty security job outside a bar in Fort Worth when a person had a verbal disagreement outside with the staff.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Eleven-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Shot During a Fight Between Two Teen Girls
A 14-year-old girl shot and killed an 11-year-old boy at a Dallas apartment complex on Sunday during a fight with another girl, police say. Dallas Police responded to the shooting call at about 2 p.m. at the Signature apartments in the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard. Relatives and friends...
fox4news.com
Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night. Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him...
fox4news.com
Man crashes on I-35 while driving to hospital after being shot
DALLAS - Dallas police said they had to shut down part of I-35 to investigate after a shooting victim crashed while driving to a hospital early Saturday morning. The crash happened at about 2 a.m., in the southbound lanes of the interstate, near Empire Central Place. First responders found a...
