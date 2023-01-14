ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Two people killed in crash on I-30 in Mesquite, police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Multiple lanes were blocked on Interstate 30 in Mesquite as authorities cleared up an accident that killed two people Tuesday morning. The crash was reported to be in the westbound lanes of I-30 by Big Town Boulevard heading towards Loop 12. It wasn't immediately clear when the accident would be cleared; lanes were still blocked around 8:30 a.m.
MESQUITE, TX
abc17news.com

Boy, 11, fatally shot in Dallas by teen arguing with another

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say a 14-year-old girl fatally shot an 11-year-old boy at a Dallas apartment complex parking lot after retrieving a gun during an argument with another child. Police say that the 14-year-old shot in the direction of the girl she was fighting with, but the shot ended up striking the 11-year-old bystander on Sunday afternoon. The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police say the 14-year-old is expected to be charged with murder. She’s being held at a juvenile justice center.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Man gets 60 years for murder of Fort Worth police officer

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty in the 2018 fatal shooting of a Fort Worth police officer, prosecutors said. Samuel Mayfield, 37, pleaded guilty to a murder charge in the slaying of Garrett Hull, an officer who was promoted to corporal after his death. Mayfield didn't shoot Hull, but he was one of three men officers were pursuing after a robbery at a bar when Hull was killed, Tarrant County prosecutors said.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Missing Collin County woman was dating alleged kidnapper, police say

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - Newly released documents reveal the relationship between a Collin County missing woman and the suspect in custody for her disappearance. Kayla Kelley,33, was reported missing on Jan. 11. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Ocastor Ferguson and Kelley were in a relationship. Police located Kelley's burned-out...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Plano police arrest alleged jewelry thieves who targeted Asian homes

PLANO, Texas - Plano police tracked down three people accused in a series of burglaries that targeted people of Asian or Indian heritage. Jose Gonzalez, Melba Gaitan and Libardo Soto are all natives of Columbia. Police said they broke into more than a dozen homes in Plano and other North...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Fatal crash involving pickup shuts down I-30 in Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas - All main lanes of Interstate 30 in Mesquite were shut down Tuesday morning because of a fatal accident. It happened around 4 a.m. on I-30 near Big Town Boulevard. An 18-wheeler collided with a pickup truck, which forced the pickup off the road. It hit a tree...
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco police respond to 8 burglary from motor vehicle calls between Jan. 8-15

The Frisco Police Department responded to multiple burglary from motor vehicle incidents and driving under the influence incidents between Jan. 8-15, according to Community Crime Map data. According to the data, Frisco police responded to eight burglary from motor vehicle incidents in that time frame, including:
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Three injured in Rowlett shooting, police say

ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett police and detectives are investigating a shooting that sent three people to a hospital Friday night. In a news release, the department said they got a call about the shooting at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 13. The caller told them that the shooting happened at Twin Star Park on Armstrong Lane.
ROWLETT, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Officer Fired After Shoving Citizen to the Ground, Lying About It: Fort Worth Police

A Fort Worth police officer is out of a job after the department says he used unnecessary force when he shoved a citizen to the ground and then lied about the incident. According to the department, on July 22, 2022, Police Officer Jose Salazar was working an off-duty security job outside a bar in Fort Worth when a person had a verbal disagreement outside with the staff.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home

DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night. Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Man crashes on I-35 while driving to hospital after being shot

DALLAS - Dallas police said they had to shut down part of I-35 to investigate after a shooting victim crashed while driving to a hospital early Saturday morning. The crash happened at about 2 a.m., in the southbound lanes of the interstate, near Empire Central Place. First responders found a...
DALLAS, TX

