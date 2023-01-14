Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Related
Dale Basketball Star Earns Multiple D1 Offers After Winning Tournament
A Pottawatomie County high school basketball team is putting their town on the map after a stunning win in a statewide tournament. The win is thanks, in part to a standout player and college coaches across the country are taking note. In the town of 350 people, you won’t find...
mutigers.com
Laird Named to Extra Elite 100 College Player Rankings by Extra Inning Softball
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri Softball junior shortstop Jenna Laird was named an Extra Elite 100 College Player by Extra Inning Softball ahead of the 2023 season. Selected No. 42 on the preseason player rankings, Laird led the Tigers in 2022 for batting average (.338), doubles (11), triples (3), runs scored (44) and stolen bases (22) as she garnered 2022 NFCA Third Team All-Region honors.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables’ first year receives ‘F’ grade from CBS Sports after 6-7 finish
The Brent Venables era at Oklahoma did not get off to a smooth start, to say the least. The Sooners went 6-7 in 2022 during their first season under Venables as head coach, margin the program’s first losing season since 1998. An 0-3 start to Big 12 play — one that included blowout loses to TCU and Texas — were the first on-field indications that things would be getting worse before they get better in Norman, and the overall damage resulted in Venbales’ debut campaign receiving an “F” from CBS Sports.
Oklahoma Adds Another Tight End out of the Transfer Portal
OU tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley made his second portal addition of the offseason on Monday morning.
Oklahoma City University Announces Death Of Longtime Soccer Coach
Longtime Oklahoma City University soccer coach Brian Harvey has passed away, according to the school. Harvey was a founder of the university's men and women's soccer teams and put in 34 years as coach, winning more than 800 games.
Popculture
Man Arrested in Murder of College Football Player Daniel Howard
An Oklahoma City man was arrested in the shooting death of Daniel Howard, a 22-year-old college football player. J'Coal Glover, 30, was arrested at an Oklahoma City gas station on Jan. 7. Although he was charged with first-degree murder, records show Clover did not pull the trigger, reports News9. Howard,...
Unconventional food chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A unique cafe chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Oklahoma City. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the fun and unique cafe chain Tiger Sugar celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Oklahoma City, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
abc17news.com
Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child
Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
fox7austin.com
Athena Brownfield: Search for Oklahoma 4-year-old now a 'recovery operation'
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. - The disappearance of a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma took a grim turn on Monday, as authorities announced they are now looking for her remains as the search transitions to a "recovery operation." Athena Brownfield was first reported missing on Jan. 10 in Cyril, a small town...
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
OKC VeloCity
Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine to open Feb. 17
Originally scheduled for November 2022, the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine is now set to open Feb. 17, 2023, in south Oklahoma City. Father Stanley Rother was born in Okarche, Okla. He lived with his family while working along the small-town farmland. After completion of high school at Holy Trinity School, he entered priesthood – which led to assignments and seminary trips from Oklahoma, Texas, Maryland and, ultimately, Guatemala and Mexico.
blackchronicle.com
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
405magazine.com
What’s Coming to the OKC Food Scene in 2023
The rate of restaurant openings in 2023 looks to be much slower than in previous years if the current projections remain stable. The cost of doing business for restaurants continues to increase, and the volatility of food prices is making a bad situation worse. Still, some operators are moving forward with plans to open spots from small to ambitious. National brands are headed here, too, hoping to capitalize on OKC’s continued growth. All of which will also mean that staffing will continue to be an issue in 2023.
Missing Oklahoma 4-year-old reportedly beaten to death on Christmas, buried near fence
CYRIL, Okla. (TCD) -- A missing 4-year-old girl’s caregiver has been charged with first-degree murder as investigators transition their search into a recovery operation for her remains. Athena Brownfield was reported missing to the Cyril Police Department Jan. 10 after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone....
KOCO
Oklahoma girl finally home after spending much of her life in a hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A baby girl came into this world in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, spending the majority of her first year of life in a hospital. Now, little Ellie is finally home with the help of a program at Oklahoma Children's Hospital - OU Health. Open...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City receiving water from NW OK lake to address Central OK drinking water needs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City is drawing water from an Oklahoma lake to meet drinking water needs in Central Oklahoma. OKC officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working together to draw water from Northwest Oklahoma’s Lake Canton. The water will be...
OCPD: Pursuit Suspect Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot
Police released new details about a pursuit suspect who took his own life on Monday near downtown Oklahoma City. Police have not released the man’s name pending family notifications. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the man was wanted out of Missouri for firing a gun and burglarizing...
kosu.org
Oklahoma City sues oil company for stealing water intended for emergency drought relief
The company, Revolution Resources, operates a well site at the Wiley Post Airport in Bethany, where they started drilling in the spring of 2022. They applied for permits to run temporary waterlines from the North Canadian River to the drilling site, but both Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust and the Oklahoma Water Resources Board rejected them.
INTEGRIS Health Announces Layoffs Due To Financial Struggles
INTEGRIS Health announced that it is laying off 140 employees because of various financial challenges. According to a representative, 200 positions, including 140 caregivers and 60 open positions have been eliminated and the organization is working to support the employees during this transition. "The post-pandemic recovery for hospitals has proven...
okcfox.com
Second arrest made in connection to fatal shooting of former Millwood football standout
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A second arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting that killed a former Millwood football star on January 1. Destiny Adams, 21, was arrested on a complaint of accessory after the fact. She was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Tuesday.
Comments / 0