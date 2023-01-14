ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

mutigers.com

Laird Named to Extra Elite 100 College Player Rankings by Extra Inning Softball

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri Softball junior shortstop Jenna Laird was named an Extra Elite 100 College Player by Extra Inning Softball ahead of the 2023 season. Selected No. 42 on the preseason player rankings, Laird led the Tigers in 2022 for batting average (.338), doubles (11), triples (3), runs scored (44) and stolen bases (22) as she garnered 2022 NFCA Third Team All-Region honors.
COLUMBIA, MO
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables’ first year receives ‘F’ grade from CBS Sports after 6-7 finish

The Brent Venables era at Oklahoma did not get off to a smooth start, to say the least. The Sooners went 6-7 in 2022 during their first season under Venables as head coach, margin the program’s first losing season since 1998. An 0-3 start to Big 12 play — one that included blowout loses to TCU and Texas — were the first on-field indications that things would be getting worse before they get better in Norman, and the overall damage resulted in Venbales’ debut campaign receiving an “F” from CBS Sports.
NORMAN, OK
Popculture

Man Arrested in Murder of College Football Player Daniel Howard

An Oklahoma City man was arrested in the shooting death of Daniel Howard, a 22-year-old college football player. J'Coal Glover, 30, was arrested at an Oklahoma City gas station on Jan. 7. Although he was charged with first-degree murder, records show Clover did not pull the trigger, reports News9. Howard,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
abc17news.com

Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child

Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
RUSH SPRINGS, OK
OKC VeloCity

Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine to open Feb. 17

Originally scheduled for November 2022, the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine is now set to open Feb. 17, 2023, in south Oklahoma City. Father Stanley Rother was born in Okarche, Okla. He lived with his family while working along the small-town farmland. After completion of high school at Holy Trinity School, he entered priesthood – which led to assignments and seminary trips from Oklahoma, Texas, Maryland and, ultimately, Guatemala and Mexico.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK
405magazine.com

What’s Coming to the OKC Food Scene in 2023

The rate of restaurant openings in 2023 looks to be much slower than in previous years if the current projections remain stable. The cost of doing business for restaurants continues to increase, and the volatility of food prices is making a bad situation worse. Still, some operators are moving forward with plans to open spots from small to ambitious. National brands are headed here, too, hoping to capitalize on OKC’s continued growth. All of which will also mean that staffing will continue to be an issue in 2023.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

