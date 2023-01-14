ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Vidalia City Schools Honor Teachers of the Year

(L to R, seated, Teacher of the Year): Elissa Blount, Vidalia High School and System; Stephanie Wardlaw, J.R. Trippe Middle School; Janna Palmer, Sally D. Meadows Elementary School; and Heather Stanley, J.D. Dickerson Primary School. (Standing, Principals): Bruce Mulkey, Dr. Sandy Reid, Scott Stephens and Brandon Boston. Four educators in...
VIDALIA, GA
Grice Connect

Spring Boro Browse is Thursday at the Russell Union

Georgia Southern’s Spring Boro Browse event is Thursday, January 19, on the Statesboro campus. The Browse gives campus departments, community businesses, and non-profit agencies an opportunity to visit campus and share information about their goods and services with Georgia Southern students, staff, and faculty. It is an excellent opportunity...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Sweetheart Circle flagpole replaced after 60 years of service

Sweetheart Circle is one of the most famous and frequented places at Georgia Southern University. Sitting at the heart of campus, the landscape is spacious and full of live oaks and pecan trees with plenty of places to sit and read a book or throw a frisbee around with friends. Local legend holds that if one walks with their sweetheart around the circle three times, they are sure to get married one day.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Dr. Craig Kent Kellogg

Dr. Craig Kent Kellogg, loving husband and father, died peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Gentilly Gardens, Statesboro. Craig was born on December 3, 1937 to Langdon C. and Anna (Dresser) Kellogg in Westfield, Massachusetts. After graduating from Boca Ciega High School in St. Petersburg Florida, he went on to study chemistry at Georgia Tech where he received his doctorate in 1963.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch Sheriff advise Portal residents of active situation

UPDATED 2:17 PM – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s department has detained the subject without incident. It is safe to return to normal activities. UPDATED 1:25 PM – A little after 10:38 am on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 the Portal Police Department and Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident on Coleman Street in Portal, Georgia.
PORTAL, GA
Grice Connect

Hollis Ray Tremble

Mr. Hollis Ray Tremble, passed into eternal rest on Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, at Memorial Medical University Heart and Vascular Center, Savannah, Georgia after an extended illness. He was a native of Bulloch County and a member of Mt. Zion AME Church. Mr. Tremble was a former employee of...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

John Willie Littles

Mr. John Willie Littles, age 61, entered rest, Monday, January 16, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Margo Littles, Statesboro, GA; his daughters, Sheena Littles and Toya (Inesha) Littles, both of Statesboro, GA; sisters, Ida Wigfall, Statesboro, GA and Vonnie Fair, Glenville, GA; grandchildren, Zyir Littles, Malachi Harley, Sh’Keema Jackson, Markell Jackson and Heaven Keeby all of Statesboro, GA; a host of other relatives and friends.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

City Council annexes 41 acres off Beasley road into city

In Tuesday nights regular bi-monthly meeting of the Statesboro City Council on January 17, 2023 the council chambers were standing room only with citizens. The majority of the citizens were opposed to the annexation of 41 acres of land. The land is owned by the Franklin and Rocker families located behind Bel-Air subdivision which the Franklin and Rocker families developed. After over an hour of discussion and multiple citizens speaking against and in favor of the project the City voted to approve the annexation.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Linda (Ruffin) Saxton Ferrell

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mrs. Linda Ruffin Saxton Ferrell. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing” II Timothy 4:7-8.
STATESBORO, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Price Comparisons of Statesboro’s Local Grocer’s

If you haven’t heard by now, you should know that Publix in Eagles Corner Shopping Center has been operating in business for about a month now. The excitement surrounding the store’s opening has been circling around Statesboro for almost 3 years. We used an average college student’s basic...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy