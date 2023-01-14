Read full article on original website
Related
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Vidalia City Schools Honor Teachers of the Year
(L to R, seated, Teacher of the Year): Elissa Blount, Vidalia High School and System; Stephanie Wardlaw, J.R. Trippe Middle School; Janna Palmer, Sally D. Meadows Elementary School; and Heather Stanley, J.D. Dickerson Primary School. (Standing, Principals): Bruce Mulkey, Dr. Sandy Reid, Scott Stephens and Brandon Boston. Four educators in...
Spring Boro Browse is Thursday at the Russell Union
Georgia Southern’s Spring Boro Browse event is Thursday, January 19, on the Statesboro campus. The Browse gives campus departments, community businesses, and non-profit agencies an opportunity to visit campus and share information about their goods and services with Georgia Southern students, staff, and faculty. It is an excellent opportunity...
wtoc.com
Community leaders, organizations hold seminars to welcome families moving for Hyundai Metaplant
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - With construction now underway at the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County, hundreds of families from South Korea are moving into our community. Local leaders want the community to be ready. The Development Authority of Bryan County, World Trade Center Savannah, Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint...
Hawk Enrichment Center offers ‘After School Table’ meals in Sylvania
The Hawk Enrichment Center hosted its first After School Table on Tuesday, January 10. The Table will provide free meals to children in Sylvania on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons each week. Chris Thomas, Hawk Enrichment Center executive director, states that his mission is to continuously give back through meals to...
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
GS program to improve soldiers’ physical and combat readiness to expand nationwide
What began in 2016 as a partnership between Georgia Southern University and the Third Infantry Division at Fort Stewart has become a nationally recognized educational and research program with $5.68 million in federal funding to improve soldier health and performance to ensure force readiness. Now called the Soldier Performance and...
Sweetheart Circle flagpole replaced after 60 years of service
Sweetheart Circle is one of the most famous and frequented places at Georgia Southern University. Sitting at the heart of campus, the landscape is spacious and full of live oaks and pecan trees with plenty of places to sit and read a book or throw a frisbee around with friends. Local legend holds that if one walks with their sweetheart around the circle three times, they are sure to get married one day.
Dr. Craig Kent Kellogg
Dr. Craig Kent Kellogg, loving husband and father, died peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Gentilly Gardens, Statesboro. Craig was born on December 3, 1937 to Langdon C. and Anna (Dresser) Kellogg in Westfield, Massachusetts. After graduating from Boca Ciega High School in St. Petersburg Florida, he went on to study chemistry at Georgia Tech where he received his doctorate in 1963.
Local prison hosting job fair; some misdemeanors acceptable for applicants
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Those looking for a job might find one at the Coastal State Prison. The medium security facility in Garden City is currently hiring Correctional Officers ($20.12 per hour), Behavioral Health Counselors ($15.61 per hour), General Trades Techs ($16.47 per hour) and Instructors ($19.90 per hour). Applicants must be 21 years […]
8th annual Behold, Here Cometh the Dreamer is Jan. 19 at the Emma Kelly Theater
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. had a grand dream and expressed that dream eloquently. In fact, many who share in that dream will be participating in a spoken word celebration at the Emma Kelly Theater on the Thursday after Martin Luther King Day in Statesboro. The 8th annual...
CORE Credit Union joins Bulloch retired teachers in funding education scholarships
Bob Clampett, President/CEO, Core Credit Union presented a $3,500 check to the Bulloch Retired Educators Scholarship Foundation Inc. (BRESFI) to help fund annual education scholarships. This is the seventh year Clampett has personally made the presentation to BREASFI. BREASFI member Gwendolyn Yarbrough accepted the check at their quarterly meeting held...
Bulloch Sheriff advise Portal residents of active situation
UPDATED 2:17 PM – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s department has detained the subject without incident. It is safe to return to normal activities. UPDATED 1:25 PM – A little after 10:38 am on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 the Portal Police Department and Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident on Coleman Street in Portal, Georgia.
Hollis Ray Tremble
Mr. Hollis Ray Tremble, passed into eternal rest on Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, at Memorial Medical University Heart and Vascular Center, Savannah, Georgia after an extended illness. He was a native of Bulloch County and a member of Mt. Zion AME Church. Mr. Tremble was a former employee of...
Community members reflect after death of Emanuel County District 2 Commissioner Keith Thompson
Many who live in Emanuel County are mourning the death of long-time District 2 Commissioner Keith Thompson. He died at his home on Sunday at 67-years-old following an extended illness.
John Willie Littles
Mr. John Willie Littles, age 61, entered rest, Monday, January 16, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Margo Littles, Statesboro, GA; his daughters, Sheena Littles and Toya (Inesha) Littles, both of Statesboro, GA; sisters, Ida Wigfall, Statesboro, GA and Vonnie Fair, Glenville, GA; grandchildren, Zyir Littles, Malachi Harley, Sh’Keema Jackson, Markell Jackson and Heaven Keeby all of Statesboro, GA; a host of other relatives and friends.
City Council annexes 41 acres off Beasley road into city
In Tuesday nights regular bi-monthly meeting of the Statesboro City Council on January 17, 2023 the council chambers were standing room only with citizens. The majority of the citizens were opposed to the annexation of 41 acres of land. The land is owned by the Franklin and Rocker families located behind Bel-Air subdivision which the Franklin and Rocker families developed. After over an hour of discussion and multiple citizens speaking against and in favor of the project the City voted to approve the annexation.
Bulloch County Schools to host Employee Recruitment Fair on Feb. 4
Bulloch County Schools will host its annual Employee Recruitment Fair on Saturday, February 4, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Statesboro High School, located at 10 Coach Lee Hill Boulevard in Statesboro, Georgia. Interested applicants for teaching and non-teaching positions are welcome. Apply for an on-site interview. New this...
Linda (Ruffin) Saxton Ferrell
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mrs. Linda Ruffin Saxton Ferrell. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing” II Timothy 4:7-8.
thegeorgeanne.com
Price Comparisons of Statesboro’s Local Grocer’s
If you haven’t heard by now, you should know that Publix in Eagles Corner Shopping Center has been operating in business for about a month now. The excitement surrounding the store’s opening has been circling around Statesboro for almost 3 years. We used an average college student’s basic...
Statesboro author Janice Case publishes debut novel on grief and love
Janice Case and her main character Liza have a lot in common: they are both mothers to children who live out of state, both live in South Georgia, are wonderful grandmothers who love their grandbabies, and are both widows. In Case’s debut novel A New Life: A Story of Grief...
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0