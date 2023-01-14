Read full article on original website
Related
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
Behind the scenes of flight attendant training
Being a flight attendant is more than just service. Flight attendants are first responders and the face of an airline. CBS News correspondent Janet Shamlian got behind-the-scenes access to see what it takes to become a flight attendant.
Husband-and-Wife Team to Star in Disney on Ice in San Diego
Southern California native China Quinn said she began ice skating at just six years old. She said she fell in love with the sport while watching her brother play hockey. From there, she pursued her dream of becoming a professional ice skater and performer. Today, China and her husband, Patrick,...
Twitter is auctioning its bird statue and office trinkets
Social media fanatics got the chance to own office furniture that once sat inside Twitter's San Francisco headquarters — at the cost of thousands of dollars, in some cases. The technology company has auctioned off more than 600 pieces of used furniture, electronics, kitchen equipment and other in-office appliances via Global Heritage Partners. Most of the items put up were tables, chairs and television monitors. The lots also included a Vulcan brand griddle with a bid of $5,250 at the time the auction ended Wednesday, and a soundproof conference room booth priced at $7,250.
CBS News
589K+
Followers
78K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0