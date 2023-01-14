Read full article on original website
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
WATCH: DB Fentrell Cypress II talks transfer portal process, selecting FSU, and being a part of DBU
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State transfer defensive back Fentrell Cypress II, who landed with the Seminoles after leaving Virginia, spoke with the media on Wednesday about what went into his decision, the transfer portal process as a whole, being a part of DBU, and much more.
WATCH: RB Caziah Holmes believes he'll make big impact on FSU in 2023
TALLAHASSEE -- Some of Florida State's newcomers spoke to the media on Wednesday morning. Penn State transfer running back Caziah Holmes was among the group to talk. Holmes transferred to FSU last semester and spent the season practicing with the Seminoles as he was forced to redshirt. Holmes spoke on his relationship with running backs coach David Johnson, his running style, and what he learned about the team in his time with them last season. Holmes added that FSU's rushing success was 'amazing' this past season and he's pictured himself having a large impact next season. See below for the full interview:
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: Football starts offseason regimen, Ta’Niya Latson ties ACC record
2024 athlete Ricky Knight III has been offered by Florida State:. 2025 QB Tramell Jones Jr is encouraging his five-star teammate to FSU:. With the vast majority of the 2023 class accounted for; the focus has shifted to Rising Seniors and Juniors. Football:. If you are a Seminole Booster Mike...
Jersey numbers for FSU's newcomers
Florida State released its spring roster on Wednesday morning. The release revealed jersey numbers for FSU’s newcomers this semester. Here's a look at what the newest Seminoles will be wearing to start their FSU careers... TE Jaheim Bell, No. 6. WR Hykeem Williams, No. 8. QB Brock Glenn, No....
Jersey number changes for several FSU players
There are a few changes in jersey numbers for some Florida State football players entering the winter/spring semester. Here are some of the changes of note…. LB DJ Lundy changes from No. 46 to No. 10. EDGE Patrick Payton changes from No. 56 to No. 11. DT Ayobami Tifase changes...
Height/Weight for FSU's newcomers
What is Florida State working with from a size/frame perspective regarding its newcomers?. Here’s a look at how transfers and early enrollees measured up ahead of the winter/spring semester in Tallahassee. It’ll be interesting to monitor their growth and progress throughout the offseason. EDGE Lamont Green, No. 45.
Florida State offers 2026 QB Brady Smigiel
Florida State offered Newbury Park (Calif.) freshman quarterback Brady Smigiel on Tuesday. When sharing news of the offer, head coach Mike Norvell, quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz, and director of high school relations Ryan Bartow were mentioned by Smigiel. The offer was extended by Tokarz, according to Smigiel. The talented signal-caller...
FSU first to offer 2024 three-star athlete Ricky Knight III
Florida State became the first school to offer North Palm Beach (Fla.) The Benjamin School three-star junior athlete Ricky Knight III early on Sunday. Since that time, he has also added offers from Penn State, Miami, Western Carolina, and Pitt. The 6-foot, 168-pound athlete mentioned head coach Mike Norvell, defensive...
seminoles.com
Florida State Cheerleaders Win National Championship, Golden Girls Among Top Three
Florida State’s coed cheerleading team won the UCA/UDA National Championship Sunday to cap a three-day competition held in Orlando, Fla. The Seminoles’ Golden Girls dance team finished third in the nation among Division 1A schools in the jazz competition. “I am beyond proud of all of my athletes,”...
fsunews.com
Florida State unveils new statue of former President John Thrasher
A new statue of former FSU President John Thrasher has been unveiled at Florida State’s campus. The statue was presented on Saturday, Nov. 19 and is located at the north end of Westcott Fountain. The sculpture recognizes and honors Thrasher’s Presidency and his impact on students and the university.
Post-Searchlight
Bainbridges Deyon Bouie returns home to UGA
On Friday Jan. 13, Bainbridge High School graduate and former four-star recruit Deyon Bouie announced his commitment to the University of Georgia to play football after spending a year at Texas A&M University. While at Texas A&M, Bouie appeared in seven games as a true freshman for the Aggies who...
floridapolitics.com
Interim Dean named at FSU College of Medicine
The FSU College of Medicine is expanding its footprint in the Panhandle. Alma Littles has been named interim Dean of the Florida State University (FSU) College of Medicine. Littles, a Quincy native who graduated from the University of Florida (UF) College of Medicine, will take the lead at the FSU College of Medicine Feb. 1.
WCTV
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A group of cave divers is celebrating a milestone in their efforts to map out an unknown world beneath our feet. On Jan. 7, divers with the Woodville Karst Plain Project found a connecting passage between the 38-mile-long Wakulla Cave System and 7-mile-long Chip’s Hole Cave System.
iheart.com
FWC Announces Arrests In Operation Viper
(Tallahassee, FL) -- Eight people are facing charges after trafficking what the FWC calls some of the most dangerous snakes in the world. Operation Viper was an undercover operation focused on those who buy and sell illegal, non-native venomous snakes. The FWC last week announced the arrests after the two-year investigation.
Tallahassee Community College receives $1 million grant for nursing program
Nearly $1 million is going to Tallahassee's Community College, to help bridge the nursing shortage.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)
Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
niceville.com
Drug trafficking offenses lead to 20 years in federal prison for Tallahassee man
FLORIDA – A Tallahassee man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison for drug trafficking offenses, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Stephen Jerome Brinson, 47, of Tallahassee, was sentenced to just under 20 (239 months)...
Funding: the roadblock in making Tharpe Street safer
A Leon County and City of Tallahassee agency is working to make improvements to a 2.7-mile stretch of Tharpe Street, from Capital Circle Northwest to Ocala Road.
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 15
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday will be another nice day with calmer winds and highs in the upper 50s to near 60. High pressure will remain over the area through Monday, which will lead to another night of clear skies and near-calm to calm winds. Low temperatures Sunday night will be in the upper 20 inland to the mid 30s near the coast. Keep the pets, plants, and people in mind for at least one more night.
WCTV
Crash on I-10 East backs up traffic in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 10 eastbound between North Monroe Street and Capital Circle NE. As of 8:30 a.m., traffic was moving slowly in the left two lanes while crews worked in the right lane. Motorists are advised to avoid...
247Sports
