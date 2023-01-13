Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Troopers Arrest Newark Man on Drug Dealing Charges
The Delaware State Police have arrested 37-year-old Wilfri Moreno-Garcia of Newark, Delaware on drug dealing charges following a car stop last night in Wilmington. During the month of January 2023, […] The post Troopers Arrest Newark Man on Drug Dealing Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Troopers Arrest Two Juveniles for Robbery
Delaware State Police have arrested two juvenile males, a 12-year-old, and a 13-year-old both of Wilmington, DE for robbery and related charges following an incident Saturday afternoon. On January 14, […] The post Troopers Arrest Two Juveniles for Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Townsend teen charged for shooting
TOWNSEND, DE – A 28-year-old man was shot inside a home on Cannery Lane in Townsend on Saturday. Today, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Al Vandgorder for first-degree assault. According to police, at around 7:35 pm, troopers from the Delaware State Police arrived at the home to find the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Vandorder was charged with assault, possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was taken to jail on a $60,000 The post Townsend teen charged for shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Troopers Arrest Man for Assault First Degree Following Shooting
Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Axl Vangorder of Townsend, DE for assault first-degree and related charges following a shooting incident. On January 14, 2023, at approximately 7:35 p.m., troopers responded to the […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Assault First Degree Following Shooting appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DSP Arrest Lewes Man for Aggravated Menacing
A Lewes man has been arrested after an argument with a 37 year old female acquaintance inside a home on Plantations Road in Lewes ended with shots fired. The victim ran from the residence and called Delaware State Police who found 33 year old Timothy Littleton in the woods behind the residence. He failed to comply with troopers’ commands and was arrested after a taser deployment. A handgun was found on the ground near Littleton. Littleton is charged with aggravated menacing and other offenses and is being held at SCI in default of a $70,000 cash bond. Police say three children were inside the residence during the incident.
16-year-old male charged for shooting at William Penn High
A 16-year-old male from Wilmington has been arrested in connection to a shooting at William Penn High School Tuesday that shut the school for the rest of the week. “We’re all relieved and we’re hoping the school community and the community as a whole can move forward and heal,” said William Penn High School Principal Lisa Brewington. “This was a ... Read More
Suspect Arrested After Body Found on Easton Street
EASTON, Md.-The body of a man was discovered along a Talbot County road over the weekend, according to the Talbot County Sheriff's Office. The agency says on January 14, deputies reported to the area of Rigbylot Road, about two-tenths of a mile southeast of Royal Oak Road for a report of a deceased person lying along the roadside. When Deputies arrived, they say they discovered a deceased Hispanic male laying on the ground a short distance from the road.
Troopers Arrest Subject for Fraud Charges
Delaware State Police arrested Ricky Welsh, 52, of Ephrata, PA on multiple charges related to a fraud investigation. On January 13, 2023, at approximately 4:57 p.m., troopers responded to the […] The post Troopers Arrest Subject for Fraud Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
UPDATE: Suspect Identified in Seaford Carjacking and Assault
SALISBURY, Md. - Seaford Police have identified the suspect in a carjacking and assault that took place on Friday. Police say 23-year-old Ralph Harmon of Salisbury has been charged with first degree Kidnapping, first degree Assault, first degree Robbery, Aggravated Menacing, Wearing a Disguise during the commission of a felony, theft of a motor vehicle and related charged.
11 New Jersey Police Exposed to Fentanyl, 5 Suspects Arrested
11 New Jersey Police Officers got fentanyl exposure while searching a home which resulted in the arrest of five people. New Jersey Police Arrests 5 Suspects Illegally Handling Controlled, Dangerous Substance (CDS) As stated in a published post by Fox News, the police officers performed a search at an apartment...
Red Light Violation Escalates To Suspect getting Tazed
Usually a red light violation leads to a traffic ticket. Sometimes, the ticket can even be beaten in traffic court. Not so for a motorist in South West Philadelphia. Last evening, just after 7:00 PM police assigned to the 12th District, were on patrol at 61st and Kingsessing Avenue. They spotted a Black Ford Taures travel past a red light without stopping.
80-Year-Old Seaford Woman Carjacked, Kidnapped Found In Maryland
The Seaford Police Department is actively investigating a carjacking/kidnapping incident that occurred on Arch Street in Seaford on Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 9:56 a.m. Officials said an 80-year-old female victim was in the driveway of her residence near her vehicle when she was approached, physically assaulted, and placed...
Man ejected during crash, run over by own car: Philadelphia police
Authorities said the driver lost control, jumped the sidewalk and hit a pole, throwing him from the car.
State Police: Woman, 20, shot in rideshare during road rage incident on I-76 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 20-year-old woman was sitting in the back of a ride-share when another driver's road rage ended with her suffering a gunshot wound, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The ride-share was driving eastbound on Interstate 76 towards I-676 when a speeding Nissan Altima tried to merge in an...
